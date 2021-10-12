Logo
Level Four Advisory Services, Llc Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Sells First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Level Four Advisory Services, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Eaton Corp PLC, Home Federal Bancorp Inc of louisiana, sells First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Apple Inc, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Level Four Advisory Services, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Level Four Advisory Services, Llc owns 458 stocks with a total value of $962 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LEVEL FOUR ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/level+four+advisory+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LEVEL FOUR ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 118,914 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.3%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 264,223 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.73%
  3. Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) - 974,647 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 601,163 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1903.94%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,420 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.02%
New Purchase: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $149.19 and $170.21, with an estimated average price of $159.79. The stock is now traded at around $153.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 31,932 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index (TDTT)

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index. The purchase prices were between $25.85 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $26.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 173,584 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37. The stock is now traded at around $180.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,803 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA)

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc. The purchase prices were between $744.8 and $907.04, with an estimated average price of $831.84. The stock is now traded at around $844.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,372 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.27 and $62.07, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $60.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,023 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR)

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $25.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 41,556 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1903.94%. The purchase prices were between $49.8 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 601,163 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 744.10%. The purchase prices were between $85.32 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $86.06. The stock is now traded at around $85.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 165,832 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 814.31%. The purchase prices were between $35.68 and $38.17, with an estimated average price of $37.13. The stock is now traded at around $36.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 217,698 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Home Federal Bancorp Inc of louisiana (HFBL)

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in Home Federal Bancorp Inc of louisiana by 1579.01%. The purchase prices were between $17.62 and $19.75, with an estimated average price of $18.65. The stock is now traded at around $18.500100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 269,447 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 37.32%. The purchase prices were between $73.11 and $76.91, with an estimated average price of $75.27. The stock is now traded at around $74.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 153,276 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI)

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 60.70%. The purchase prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 176,009 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The sale prices were between $39.2 and $41.55, with an estimated average price of $40.45.

Sold Out: FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC)

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The sale prices were between $22.72 and $24.29, with an estimated average price of $23.64.

Sold Out: First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV)

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF. The sale prices were between $45.16 and $48.44, with an estimated average price of $47.24.

Sold Out: First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF. The sale prices were between $119.92 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $127.01.

Sold Out: First Trust Index NextG ETF (NXTG)

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Index NextG ETF. The sale prices were between $74.31 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $77.4.

Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The sale prices were between $46.8 and $52.52, with an estimated average price of $49.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of LEVEL FOUR ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC.

1. LEVEL FOUR ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LEVEL FOUR ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LEVEL FOUR ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LEVEL FOUR ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC keeps buying
