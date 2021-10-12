Level Four Advisory Services, Llc Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Sells First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return

New Purchases: ETN, TDTT, VRTX, FCNCA, JEPI, FLTR, BTI, SPOT, FDN, ASML, VRNS, CAR, MIDD, BBWI, BHVN, PBR, PYCR, YUM, FLYW, MELI, GMAB, DT, CSTL, RPD, FIGS, LSPD, LEVI, AXNX, TD, VERU, AAL, FPF, MASI, GE, UAA, PII, PEN, HRB, MPC, DECK, SCHD, ET, AUY,

ETN, TDTT, VRTX, FCNCA, JEPI, FLTR, BTI, SPOT, FDN, ASML, VRNS, CAR, MIDD, BBWI, BHVN, PBR, PYCR, YUM, FLYW, MELI, GMAB, DT, CSTL, RPD, FIGS, LSPD, LEVI, AXNX, TD, VERU, AAL, FPF, MASI, GE, UAA, PII, PEN, HRB, MPC, DECK, SCHD, ET, AUY, Added Positions: SPLG, BND, SPDW, HFBL, MOAT, SPTI, AZN, IVW, IWR, USB, DJD, XOM, NVS, TFC, ERIC, STX, IVE, KRNT, IJS, IJT, CVX, DE, SWAV, BILL, DUSA, EFA, FTSL, ALK, LUMN, DKS, D, DUK, EPD, WELL, LH, LSTR, LSCC, LFUS, MGM, MU, NVO, BKNG, PWR, TRV, TEX, ANTM, CVLT, ALGT, DISCK, PCRX, PSX, TWTR, SGRY, YUMC, BL, EAF, YETI, PD, IEF, IHI, PTEU, PTMC, VLU, AKAM, CLX, VALE, ED, ENB, ENTG, HFC, INTU, ISRG, KMB, KR, MMS, O, RGEN, SWK, TECH, TPX, TREX, VFC, XEL, TDG, NMS, JBT, CDNA, DG, HCA, HZNP, ACHC, FIVE, FANG, FATE, WMS, SMAR, BE, SPT, MEG, BNDX, DEF, IWD, PBP, PTNQ, QYLD, SMLV, SPMD, SRVR, VEA, XHE,

QQEW, QQQ, TOTL, AAPL, QUS, USMV, TTAC, SPY, NVDA, LMBS, MSFT, DNL, GEM, PYPL, SPYV, IVV, DIS, QCOM, AMZN, COST, JPM, GLD, VTI, VUG, XLF, FPE, XLK, V, VLUE, GOOG, IJR, XBI, CAT, IEMG, CRM, TSLA, SPTS, UNP, GOOGL, VB, LUV, SPLV, VYM, WMT, ABBV, JNJ, IJH, HD, GTO, MTUM, ABT, IBM, PG, IWM, JAGG, AMD, PFE, SBUX, LQD, RSP, TFI, VBK, BMY, FCX, TGT, BABA, DVY, FXL, FXO, SLV, AXP, BRK.B, MCD, TSM, PTLC, VIG, NLY, BA, MA, DOW, DIA, EFAV, EWJ, FXH, GVIP, PFF, SHY, MMM, AMT, AMGN, KO, LLY, GD, VZ, UBER, AGG, DFAC, SDY, TLT, VCIT, CMCSA, INTC, LRCX, LOW, MET, NFLX, SYY, TM, FERG, CARR, CWB, DGRO, FXD, PTBD, SPTL, VNQ, VTV, CB, T, ADBE, MO, AMAT, ADP, BP, BAC, CSX, CVS, CL, NEE, GILD, HON, MDT, MRK, MS, SLB, TROW, RTX, UNH, WFC, BUD, GNRC, KKR, GM, SFM, Z, MRNA, NET, PTON, EEM, HYG, IHF, TIP, VO, VOO, AEP, GOLD, BDX, CCL, FIS, CRL, CHD, C, CGNX, COP, STZ, CMI, DEO, DD, EL, FFIN, F, GIS, GS, ICE, LMT, MCK, MPWR, MCO, NEM, OXY, NTR, RF, ROP, RY, SNV, TJX, TXN, TMO, WBA, WM, WY, EBAY, CROX, TMUS, DAL, MSCI, PM, LEA, FB, NOW, SYF, HUBS, BLD, KHC, RACE, FTV, DOCU, SITM, BIL, BSV, FXN, FXR, HDV, HYLS, HYS, IBB, IEFA, IWF, LIT, OIH, PGX, SPAB, VHT, VWO, XSD, AFL, DRE, EOG, FDX, GSK, HDB, HSBC, HSY, NSC, NOC, NUE, ORCL, PRU, ROST, RCL, SPG, SNN, LSI, URI, VLO, VOD, WAL, WDC, RDS.B, JPS, WKHS, KMI, FSK, BOOT, LTHM, ASAN, BOND, FXG, GLDM, ICF, IJK, JKJ, SCHG, SPYD, XAR, Sold Out: FVD, FTGC, FV, FPX, NXTG, CIBR, RDVY, IFV, XLI, ARKG, SHOP, FIXD, ARKK, SPIP, XLV, RWJ, ENDP, REGN, DFUS, EFV, UCON, XMHQ, CSM, DGRW, ALXN, EFG, ESGU, ESGE, FIW, GRID, SJNK, TDIV, SMFG, SQ, CRWD, FXZ, VOT, XLU, EXC, FBND, MUB, AON, UPS, NXPI, FTC, IWB, BIDU, HMC, MSI, BX, FTNT, TTD, SONO, ARKF, AVDV, IWN, XLE, XLP, PRGO, EDU, CGC, ABNB, BIV, FPXI, ITOT, SPTM, USAI, GLW, UAL, FRA, AGNC, BLMN, ROKU, MDB, CHWY, DKNG, ACWV, EMQQ, FBT, SPIB, SPYG, VEU, VGK, VOOV, VXUS, AAP, AEO, AME, ITUB, BC, BLDR, CR, LHX, MTCH, ITW, PATK, PAYX, SU, TXRH, ADX, ULTA, TAL, ZTS, IQV, CZR, KEYS, FRPT, TDOC, TEAM, APPN, SE, NIO, ZM, PLTR, COIN, EMB, FMB, FTSM, GDX, GOVT, ITA, IUSV, MBB, PKW, QUAL, REGL, RFG, RNDM, SPSB, VTWO, XLB, XLRE, XLY, XMMO, ATVI, ALL, BRKS, CAKE, CME, CTAS, TCOM, DLR, EEFT, FISV, GNTX, GGG, INFO, TT, IRM, JBLU, LOGI, NUVA, PEG, SWKS, XLNX, NCLH, HASI, ALLY, FIVN, LBRDA, TLRY, TLRY, TRU, LSXMA, TPIC, SPCE, APLS, EQH, ELAN, TW, PINS, CTVA, RBLX, AMLP, BKLN, BOTZ, CFA, IGSB, DBEF, DFAT, EES, FALN, IUSG, IWO, IWP, IYR, MDIV, NOBL, RNLC, SPEM, SRLN, TAN, TLH, VCSH, VGT, VTEB, XSLV, PLD, BHP, SFL, WIT, WEC, NUV, BSL, BRSP, BYND, OTIS, ARVL, ANGL, DON, FLOT, FTA, IWS, PSCU, NOK, MUX, UBX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Eaton Corp PLC, Home Federal Bancorp Inc of louisiana, sells First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Apple Inc, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Level Four Advisory Services, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Level Four Advisory Services, Llc owns 458 stocks with a total value of $962 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 118,914 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.3% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 264,223 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.73% Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) - 974,647 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 601,163 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1903.94% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,420 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.02%

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $149.19 and $170.21, with an estimated average price of $159.79. The stock is now traded at around $153.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 31,932 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index. The purchase prices were between $25.85 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $26.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 173,584 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37. The stock is now traded at around $180.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,803 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc. The purchase prices were between $744.8 and $907.04, with an estimated average price of $831.84. The stock is now traded at around $844.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,372 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.27 and $62.07, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $60.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,023 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $25.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 41,556 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1903.94%. The purchase prices were between $49.8 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 601,163 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 744.10%. The purchase prices were between $85.32 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $86.06. The stock is now traded at around $85.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 165,832 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 814.31%. The purchase prices were between $35.68 and $38.17, with an estimated average price of $37.13. The stock is now traded at around $36.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 217,698 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in Home Federal Bancorp Inc of louisiana by 1579.01%. The purchase prices were between $17.62 and $19.75, with an estimated average price of $18.65. The stock is now traded at around $18.500100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 269,447 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 37.32%. The purchase prices were between $73.11 and $76.91, with an estimated average price of $75.27. The stock is now traded at around $74.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 153,276 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 60.70%. The purchase prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 176,009 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The sale prices were between $39.2 and $41.55, with an estimated average price of $40.45.

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The sale prices were between $22.72 and $24.29, with an estimated average price of $23.64.

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF. The sale prices were between $45.16 and $48.44, with an estimated average price of $47.24.

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF. The sale prices were between $119.92 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $127.01.

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Index NextG ETF. The sale prices were between $74.31 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $77.4.

Level Four Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The sale prices were between $46.8 and $52.52, with an estimated average price of $49.44.