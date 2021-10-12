David Herro and Bill Nygren Comment on Alibaba

Logo
Sydnee Gatewood
Oct 12, 2021

  • The stock was a top detractor.
Chinese internet company Alibaba (

BABA, Financial) was a top detractor for both the quarter and the fiscal year ending September 30. Regulatory headwinds and heightened competition continued to challenge the company’s operating results. Earlier in 2021, the Chinese government fined Alibaba Group $2.8 billion—the largest antitrust penalty issued in the country’s history. The fine, which represents 4% of the company’s 2019 annual domestic revenue, was imposed because China’s State Administration for Market Regulation found that Alibaba’s merchant exclusivity requirements hindered competition. Later, the company’s share price plunged upon the release of fiscal full-year earnings, even though these were largely in line with our full-year estimates on an organic basis. Along with the earnings release, management announced it would reinvest all incremental profits in the current fiscal year, which disappointed investors. While this strategy will likely produce low or no near-term profit growth, management believes these investments will help grow the company’s user base over the long term. In addition, the cloud business grew more slowly than had been expected, which Alibaba attributed to a large global customer moving its non-China business to a competitor. While the company faces near-term challenges from regulatory pressures and a slowing macro environment, we believe it is meaningfully undervalued relative to our estimate of its intrinsic value.

From

David Herro (Trades, Portfolio) and Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Global Select Fund third-quarter 2021 commentary.

