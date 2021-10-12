David Herro Comments on Strauss Group

Also check out:
- Strauss Group (XTAE:STRS, Financial) (Israel) is a food and beverage producer with strong market positions in dairy, snacks, coffee and hummus. The company benefits from favorable market trends and significant barriers to entry in its home country of Israel, where it holds the second-largest market share position within its industry. Further, Strauss Group maintains the leading market share position in Brazil, which is one of the largest and fastest growing global coffee markets. The company also owns a portfolio of other international assets, which collectively trade at a discount to our estimate of total intrinsic value.
From David Herro (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Intl Small Cap (Trades, Portfolio) Fund third-quarter 2021 commentary.
