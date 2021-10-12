David Herro Comments on Medmix

Medmix ( XSWX:MEDX, Financial) (Switzerland), formerly Sulzer’s applicators business, spun off from Sulzer in September. The company manufactures high-precision delivery devices for the mixing, application and injection of liquids. These products are considered mission critical to Medmix’s customers, leading to stable growth and attractive margins.

From David Herro (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Intl Small Cap (Trades, Portfolio) Fund third-quarter 2021 commentary.