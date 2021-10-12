Optimum Investment Advisors Buys Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, Sells NVIDIA Corp, General Electric Co, A.O. Smith Corp

New Purchases: TLRY, TLRY, EGLX, MNMD, CHPT, CHPT, CTRM,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, Mind Medicine Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, sells NVIDIA Corp, General Electric Co, A.O. Smith Corp, UFP Industries Inc, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Optimum Investment Advisors. As of 2021Q3, Optimum Investment Advisors owns 911 stocks with a total value of $320 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 182,762 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 25,581 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,164 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 14,816 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 15,926 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio.

Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $17.84, with an estimated average price of $13.76. The stock is now traded at around $10.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.43 and $6.29, with an estimated average price of $4.66. The stock is now traded at around $3.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.91 and $32.98, with an estimated average price of $23.39. The stock is now traded at around $19.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in Mind Medicine Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.29 and $3.64, with an estimated average price of $2.89. The stock is now traded at around $2.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Mind Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $1.95 and $3, with an estimated average price of $2.46.

Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.87 and $5.2, with an estimated average price of $3.93.

Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $8.28 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.89.

Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Castor Maritime Inc. The sale prices were between $1.53 and $2.39, with an estimated average price of $1.85.

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 75%. The sale prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $206.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Optimum Investment Advisors still held 3,514 shares as of 2021-09-30.