Optimum Investment Advisors Buys Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, Sells NVIDIA Corp, General Electric Co, A.O. Smith Corp

- New Purchases: TLRY, TLRY, EGLX, MNMD, CHPT, CHPT, CTRM,
- Reduced Positions: NVDA, AOS, APD, APH, CNI, ICE, UFPI, DGRO, APOG, BWA, EPD, NVS, ALC,
- Sold Out: GE, 2AV, MMQ, 1C1A, KCAC, KCAC,
For the details of OPTIMUM INVESTMENT ADVISORS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/optimum+investment+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of OPTIMUM INVESTMENT ADVISORS
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 182,762 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 25,581 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,164 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio.
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 14,816 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio.
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 15,926 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio.
Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $17.84, with an estimated average price of $13.76. The stock is now traded at around $10.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc (EGLX)
Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.43 and $6.29, with an estimated average price of $4.66. The stock is now traded at around $3.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.91 and $32.98, with an estimated average price of $23.39. The stock is now traded at around $19.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $17.84, with an estimated average price of $13.76. The stock is now traded at around $10.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD)
Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in Mind Medicine Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.29 and $3.64, with an estimated average price of $2.89. The stock is now traded at around $2.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.91 and $32.98, with an estimated average price of $23.39. The stock is now traded at around $19.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.Sold Out: Mind Medicine Inc (MMQ)
Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Mind Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $1.95 and $3, with an estimated average price of $2.46.Sold Out: Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc (2AV)
Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.87 and $5.2, with an estimated average price of $3.93.Sold Out: Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II (KCAC)
Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $8.28 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.89.Sold Out: Castor Maritime Inc (1C1A)
Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Castor Maritime Inc. The sale prices were between $1.53 and $2.39, with an estimated average price of $1.85.Sold Out: Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II (KCAC)
Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $8.28 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.89.Reduced: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Optimum Investment Advisors reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 75%. The sale prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $206.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Optimum Investment Advisors still held 3,514 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of OPTIMUM INVESTMENT ADVISORS. Also check out:
1. OPTIMUM INVESTMENT ADVISORS's Undervalued Stocks
2. OPTIMUM INVESTMENT ADVISORS's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OPTIMUM INVESTMENT ADVISORS's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OPTIMUM INVESTMENT ADVISORS keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment