Tarbox Family Office, Inc. Buys Coinbase Global Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Avantis International Equity ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

- New Purchases: COIN, IAU, AVDE, AVEM, DFAX, AGG, BOTZ, JMST, IGSB, IAI, PTRA, EMXC, IAT, ITB, IYC, IYG, IYW, QQQ, XRT, FDN, FBT, PJP, PSI, RFG, VSCO, VBK, OGN, RIOT, PFGC, CFFN, ASRT, FSP, STX, GEO, TRST, UHT, WABC, RFI, UTF, IOVA, FRPT, BCEI, BCEI, PAVM, USFD, BCEL, IMVT, SKIL, BILL, AMTI, VRM, LMND, DKNG, SKLZ, OPEN,
- Added Positions: IEFA, IEMG, IJR, IJH, O, ITOT, ESGU, IXUS, MRNA, ESGD, ESGE, ESML, IUSB, IAGG, CRSR, PTON, KMI, TTD, OGI, NCLH, PG, AZN, BWA, COP, DXCM, FE, WELL, TAP, NVDA, PLUG, ENPH, SIVB, SAFT, VLO, VRTX, WDC, TSLA, BWXT, ADI,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, IWM, VEA, JPST, GS, IWR, COST, SPY, MYOV, VO, VWO, PFE, GOOG, NAC, GOOGL, ILMN, RCL, DIS, FB, BRK.B, EXEL, TILE, JPM, MSFT, MHK, UNH, KBE, NLY, COF, SBLK, BWG, BABA, LNTH, CALA, AFI, INDA, IVW, QUAL, VOO, VV, ATVI, ADBE, AIG, AON, BAX, BDX, BIIB, BA, CSX, CVS, CTRA, CPB, LUMN, FIS, SCHW, CVX, CME, CSCO, CTXS, KO, CTSH, CL, CAG, ED, DVN, DLR, DLTR, D, XOM, FISV, F, FCX, GME, GE, GPN, HRB, HAL, HFC, HRL, IBM, INTC, KR, LRCX, LVS, SPGI, MU, MS, VTRS, NSC, OXY, ORCL, PCAR, PEP, PRGO, LIN, SBAC, SLG, SYY, UNP, UNM, VRSN, VZ, WMT, WM, ANTM, WLTW, XRX, EBAY, TXMD, MSCI, V, ATNM, LYB, GM, FRC, APTV, NOW, MUSA, CNCE, SAGE, CZR, AVNS, KHC, TWLO, ROKU, ADT, ZM, BYND, SANA, DTM, AOA,
- Sold Out: GBIL, KBWB, XLE, DXYN, PRIM, RGNX, DIA, BOLT, BOLT, SPCE, APPN, PLSE, TC50, RUN, EVA, PRTY, ALXN, PFPT, ZNGA, USCR, FTI, DNP, SYKE, MXIM, GT, CORE, CBB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Tarbox Family Office, Inc.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 356,953 shares, 28.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 204,273 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 571,361 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.22%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 537,236 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.35%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 215,564 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51%
Tarbox Family Office, Inc. initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $249.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,608 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Tarbox Family Office, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,322 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE)
Tarbox Family Office, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.06 and $65.7, with an estimated average price of $63.89. The stock is now traded at around $62.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,776 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM)
Tarbox Family Office, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.1 and $69.23, with an estimated average price of $66.32. The stock is now traded at around $64.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,229 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)
Tarbox Family Office, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,082 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (BOTZ)
Tarbox Family Office, Inc. initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $32.76 and $39.39, with an estimated average price of $35.89. The stock is now traded at around $35.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,580 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Tarbox Family Office, Inc. added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 396.97%. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $311.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 164 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Tarbox Family Office, Inc. added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 1400.00%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $60.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Tarbox Family Office, Inc. added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $534.95 and $674.41, with an estimated average price of $579.52. The stock is now traded at around $659.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR)
Tarbox Family Office, Inc. added to a holding in Corsair Gaming Inc by 140.00%. The purchase prices were between $25.61 and $32.81, with an estimated average price of $28.71. The stock is now traded at around $26.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 324 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: OrganiGram Holdings Inc (OGI)
Tarbox Family Office, Inc. added to a holding in OrganiGram Holdings Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $2.3 and $2.94, with an estimated average price of $2.57. The stock is now traded at around $2.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
Tarbox Family Office, Inc. added to a holding in FirstEnergy Corp by 1600.00%. The purchase prices were between $35.62 and $39.92, with an estimated average price of $37.97. The stock is now traded at around $35.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 51 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)
Tarbox Family Office, Inc. sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The sale prices were between $100.08 and $100.11, with an estimated average price of $100.1.Sold Out: Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)
Tarbox Family Office, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $59.8 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $64.5.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Tarbox Family Office, Inc. sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03.Sold Out: The Dixie Group Inc (DXYN)
Tarbox Family Office, Inc. sold out a holding in The Dixie Group Inc. The sale prices were between $2.7 and $5.54, with an estimated average price of $3.9.Sold Out: Primoris Services Corp (PRIM)
Tarbox Family Office, Inc. sold out a holding in Primoris Services Corp. The sale prices were between $23.86 and $30.28, with an estimated average price of $26.9.Sold Out: Regenxbio Inc (RGNX)
Tarbox Family Office, Inc. sold out a holding in Regenxbio Inc. The sale prices were between $29.09 and $45.68, with an estimated average price of $36.02.
