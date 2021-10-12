Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Tarbox Family Office, Inc. Buys Coinbase Global Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Avantis International Equity ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tarbox Family Office, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Coinbase Global Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Avantis International Equity ETF, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tarbox Family Office, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Tarbox Family Office, Inc. owns 1178 stocks with a total value of $546 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tarbox Family Office, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tarbox+family+office%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tarbox Family Office, Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 356,953 shares, 28.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
  2. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 204,273 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
  3. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 571,361 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.22%
  4. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 537,236 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.35%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 215,564 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51%
New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Tarbox Family Office, Inc. initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $249.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,608 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Tarbox Family Office, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,322 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE)

Tarbox Family Office, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.06 and $65.7, with an estimated average price of $63.89. The stock is now traded at around $62.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,776 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM)

Tarbox Family Office, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.1 and $69.23, with an estimated average price of $66.32. The stock is now traded at around $64.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,229 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)

Tarbox Family Office, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,082 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (BOTZ)

Tarbox Family Office, Inc. initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $32.76 and $39.39, with an estimated average price of $35.89. The stock is now traded at around $35.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,580 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Tarbox Family Office, Inc. added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 396.97%. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $311.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 164 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Tarbox Family Office, Inc. added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 1400.00%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $60.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Tarbox Family Office, Inc. added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $534.95 and $674.41, with an estimated average price of $579.52. The stock is now traded at around $659.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR)

Tarbox Family Office, Inc. added to a holding in Corsair Gaming Inc by 140.00%. The purchase prices were between $25.61 and $32.81, with an estimated average price of $28.71. The stock is now traded at around $26.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 324 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: OrganiGram Holdings Inc (OGI)

Tarbox Family Office, Inc. added to a holding in OrganiGram Holdings Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $2.3 and $2.94, with an estimated average price of $2.57. The stock is now traded at around $2.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Tarbox Family Office, Inc. added to a holding in FirstEnergy Corp by 1600.00%. The purchase prices were between $35.62 and $39.92, with an estimated average price of $37.97. The stock is now traded at around $35.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 51 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

Tarbox Family Office, Inc. sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The sale prices were between $100.08 and $100.11, with an estimated average price of $100.1.

Sold Out: Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

Tarbox Family Office, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $59.8 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $64.5.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Tarbox Family Office, Inc. sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03.

Sold Out: The Dixie Group Inc (DXYN)

Tarbox Family Office, Inc. sold out a holding in The Dixie Group Inc. The sale prices were between $2.7 and $5.54, with an estimated average price of $3.9.

Sold Out: Primoris Services Corp (PRIM)

Tarbox Family Office, Inc. sold out a holding in Primoris Services Corp. The sale prices were between $23.86 and $30.28, with an estimated average price of $26.9.

Sold Out: Regenxbio Inc (RGNX)

Tarbox Family Office, Inc. sold out a holding in Regenxbio Inc. The sale prices were between $29.09 and $45.68, with an estimated average price of $36.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of Tarbox Family Office, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Tarbox Family Office, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Tarbox Family Office, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tarbox Family Office, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tarbox Family Office, Inc. keeps buying
