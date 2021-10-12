Lynch & Associates Buys Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF, Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF, Sells BP PLC, iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc, Sundial Growers Inc

- New Purchases: FIDU, FCOM, FSTA, FENY, NECB, FMAT, FREL, OZSC,
- Added Positions: IVE, IJH, MCD, AAPL, FB, MRK, CVS, DFS, JPM, PFE, IXUS, ITOT, IJR, USB, PM, IP, AGEN, GE,
- Reduced Positions: BA, MSFT, IVV, BP, DIS, NEE, FTEC, IBM, FSFG, WBA, VZ, T, FDIS, ITW, XOM, FHLC, IWM, XLK, RTX, TJX, GIS, CL, AMZN, LNT, WFC, AFBI, ONB, IWR,
- Sold Out: ITHUF, SNDL,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 125,596 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 95,992 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 34,916 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 56,279 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 97,444 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
Lynch & Associates initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.89 and $55.43, with an estimated average price of $54.05. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 26,829 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM)
Lynch & Associates initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.01. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 17,128 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA)
Lynch & Associates initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $43.95, with an estimated average price of $42.99. The stock is now traded at around $42.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 18,450 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY)
Lynch & Associates initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $12.28 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $13.43. The stock is now traded at around $15.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 47,316 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc (NECB)
Lynch & Associates initiated holding in NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $11.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 55,068 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT)
Lynch & Associates initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.05 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $46.25. The stock is now traded at around $45.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,676 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Agenus Inc (AGEN)
Lynch & Associates added to a holding in Agenus Inc by 25.56%. The purchase prices were between $4.98 and $6.63, with an estimated average price of $5.76. The stock is now traded at around $5.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 26,493 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc (ITHUF)
Lynch & Associates sold out a holding in iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $0.16 and $0.41, with an estimated average price of $0.27.Sold Out: Sundial Growers Inc (SNDL)
Lynch & Associates sold out a holding in Sundial Growers Inc. The sale prices were between $0.67 and $0.96, with an estimated average price of $0.78.
