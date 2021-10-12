Lynch & Associates Buys Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF, Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF, Sells BP PLC, iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc, Sundial Growers Inc

New Purchases: FIDU, FCOM, FSTA, FENY, NECB, FMAT, FREL, OZSC,

Investment company Lynch & Associates Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF, Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF, Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF, NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc, sells BP PLC, iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc, Sundial Growers Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lynch & Associates. As of 2021Q3, Lynch & Associates owns 105 stocks with a total value of $386 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 125,596 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 95,992 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 34,916 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 56,279 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 97,444 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%

Lynch & Associates initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.89 and $55.43, with an estimated average price of $54.05. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 26,829 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lynch & Associates initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.01. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 17,128 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lynch & Associates initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $43.95, with an estimated average price of $42.99. The stock is now traded at around $42.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 18,450 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lynch & Associates initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $12.28 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $13.43. The stock is now traded at around $15.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 47,316 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lynch & Associates initiated holding in NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $11.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 55,068 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lynch & Associates initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.05 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $46.25. The stock is now traded at around $45.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,676 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lynch & Associates added to a holding in Agenus Inc by 25.56%. The purchase prices were between $4.98 and $6.63, with an estimated average price of $5.76. The stock is now traded at around $5.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 26,493 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lynch & Associates sold out a holding in iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $0.16 and $0.41, with an estimated average price of $0.27.

Lynch & Associates sold out a holding in Sundial Growers Inc. The sale prices were between $0.67 and $0.96, with an estimated average price of $0.78.