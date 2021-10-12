Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Buys Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF, Fidelity Quality Factor ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Marriott International Inc, Boeing Co

New Purchases: FDHY, FQAL, DFUS, DFAS, CATH, DFAT, CVS, DG, EEMV, CWB, IEI, SHY, NXQ, PFN,

Lakeland, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF, Fidelity Quality Factor ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Marriott International Inc, Boeing Co, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Huntington Bancshares Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas. As of 2021Q3, Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas owns 134 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 569,898 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37% iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 1,519,166 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.19% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 165,869 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 204,263 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 327,117 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29%

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas initiated holding in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.1 and $56.33, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 548,941 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas initiated holding in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.26 and $52.54, with an estimated average price of $51.16. The stock is now traded at around $50.212000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 237,306 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $47.683900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,251 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.56 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $57.56. The stock is now traded at around $58.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,857 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $52.67 and $56.46, with an estimated average price of $54.99. The stock is now traded at around $54.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $45.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,560 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 21.61%. The purchase prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11. The stock is now traded at around $358.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 68,396 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 25.80%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $433.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,408 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 155.38%. The purchase prices were between $76.19 and $82.32, with an estimated average price of $79.87. The stock is now traded at around $79.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,692 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 42.43%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.21, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,555 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating by 58.43%. The purchase prices were between $30.59 and $30.65, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,567 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $45.58 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.28.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $218.23 and $234.5, with an estimated average price of $227.34.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.