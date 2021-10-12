Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Buys Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF, Fidelity Quality Factor ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Marriott International Inc, Boeing Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Buys Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF, Fidelity Quality Factor ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Marriott International Inc, Boeing Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Lakeland, FL, based Investment company Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF, Fidelity Quality Factor ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Marriott International Inc, Boeing Co, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Huntington Bancshares Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas. As of 2021Q3, Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas owns 134 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SMITH CHAS P & ASSOCIATES PA CPAS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smith+chas+p+%26+associates+pa+cpas/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SMITH CHAS P & ASSOCIATES PA CPAS
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 569,898 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
  2. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 1,519,166 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.19%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 165,869 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 204,263 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 327,117 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29%
New Purchase: Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY)

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas initiated holding in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.1 and $56.33, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 548,941 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL)

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas initiated holding in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.26 and $52.54, with an estimated average price of $51.16. The stock is now traded at around $50.212000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 237,306 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $47.683900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,251 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.56 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $57.56. The stock is now traded at around $58.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,857 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (CATH)

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $52.67 and $56.46, with an estimated average price of $54.99. The stock is now traded at around $54.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $45.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,560 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 21.61%. The purchase prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11. The stock is now traded at around $358.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 68,396 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 25.80%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $433.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,408 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 155.38%. The purchase prices were between $76.19 and $82.32, with an estimated average price of $79.87. The stock is now traded at around $79.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,692 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 42.43%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.21, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,555 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating by 58.43%. The purchase prices were between $30.59 and $30.65, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,567 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $45.58 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.28.

Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $218.23 and $234.5, with an estimated average price of $227.34.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of SMITH CHAS P & ASSOCIATES PA CPAS. Also check out:

1. SMITH CHAS P & ASSOCIATES PA CPAS's Undervalued Stocks
2. SMITH CHAS P & ASSOCIATES PA CPAS's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SMITH CHAS P & ASSOCIATES PA CPAS's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SMITH CHAS P & ASSOCIATES PA CPAS keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider