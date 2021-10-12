Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Buys Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF, Fidelity Quality Factor ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Marriott International Inc, Boeing Co

- New Purchases: FDHY, FQAL, DFUS, DFAS, CATH, DFAT, CVS, DG, EEMV, CWB, IEI, SHY, NXQ, PFN,
- Added Positions: PFF, LMT, SHYG, VZ, WMT, IJR, JPM, AEP, MCD, V, IVV, PG, HD, MRK, NEE, SBUX, PEP, BRK.B, UNH, MDT, UPS, CSCO, JNJ, PNC, PFE, MSFT, IWR, SPY, IWM, XOM, DGRO, ISTB, FLRN, AMZN, GOOGL, VIG, DIS, VUG, TGT, XLF, XLP, IWP, PM, NZF, KMB, CW, CLX,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, DFS, SPXL, MAR, CL, CVX, HBAN, FB, JKK, IJH, HDV, DVY, SO, ORCL, NFLX, MA, LOW, FHLC, MMM, LLY, BMY, MO, ABT, ABBV, T,
- Sold Out: WBA, BA, LHX,
For the details of SMITH CHAS P & ASSOCIATES PA CPAS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smith+chas+p+%26+associates+pa+cpas/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SMITH CHAS P & ASSOCIATES PA CPAS
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 569,898 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
- iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 1,519,166 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.19%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 165,869 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 204,263 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 327,117 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29%
Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas initiated holding in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.1 and $56.33, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 548,941 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL)
Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas initiated holding in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.26 and $52.54, with an estimated average price of $51.16. The stock is now traded at around $50.212000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 237,306 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)
Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $47.683900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,251 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)
Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.56 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $57.56. The stock is now traded at around $58.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,857 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (CATH)
Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $52.67 and $56.46, with an estimated average price of $54.99. The stock is now traded at around $54.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $45.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,560 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 21.61%. The purchase prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11. The stock is now traded at around $358.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 68,396 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 25.80%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $433.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,408 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 155.38%. The purchase prices were between $76.19 and $82.32, with an estimated average price of $79.87. The stock is now traded at around $79.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,692 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 42.43%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.21, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,555 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)
Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating by 58.43%. The purchase prices were between $30.59 and $30.65, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,567 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $45.58 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.28.Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $218.23 and $234.5, with an estimated average price of $227.34.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.
