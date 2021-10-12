CRA Financial Services, LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Coinbase Global Inc, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Norfolk Southern Corp

New Purchases: DFUS, COIN, DFAC, JAGG, DFAS, SDOW, TGT, MPW, AVUS, NKE, BLK, MGC, EXR, PLD, SO, WST, SOXS, MRKR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Coinbase Global Inc, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Norfolk Southern Corp, Novartis AG, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CRA Financial Services, LLC. As of 2021Q3, CRA Financial Services, LLC owns 200 stocks with a total value of $295 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 190,144 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,833 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.63% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 96,283 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.84% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,794 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 121,722 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%

CRA Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $47.683900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 16,746 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CRA Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $249.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,220 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CRA Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 25,195 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CRA Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.02, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.048100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 12,260 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CRA Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.56 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $57.56. The stock is now traded at around $58.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,720 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CRA Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30. The purchase prices were between $29.4 and $34.19, with an estimated average price of $31.21. The stock is now traded at around $31.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CRA Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 33.54%. The purchase prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36. The stock is now traded at around $52.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 23,269 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CRA Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 105.34%. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $102.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,765 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CRA Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.13%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $224.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,069 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CRA Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 120.25%. The purchase prices were between $107.5 and $107.9, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,242 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CRA Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 25.93%. The purchase prices were between $338.29 and $355.19, with an estimated average price of $348.3. The stock is now traded at around $343.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,817 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CRA Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.68%. The purchase prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42. The stock is now traded at around $82.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,219 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CRA Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $81.78 and $95.14, with an estimated average price of $90.02.

CRA Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01.

CRA Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $239.24 and $273.35, with an estimated average price of $256.57.

CRA Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $29.84 and $54.22, with an estimated average price of $40.55.

CRA Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $95.69 and $105.76, with an estimated average price of $100.49.

CRA Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.25 and $15.13, with an estimated average price of $14.21.