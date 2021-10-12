Logo
CRA Financial Services, LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Coinbase Global Inc, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Norfolk Southern Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company CRA Financial Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Coinbase Global Inc, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Norfolk Southern Corp, Novartis AG, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CRA Financial Services, LLC. As of 2021Q3, CRA Financial Services, LLC owns 200 stocks with a total value of $295 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CRA Financial Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cra+financial+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CRA Financial Services, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 190,144 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,833 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.63%
  3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 96,283 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.84%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,794 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94%
  5. SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 121,722 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)

CRA Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $47.683900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 16,746 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

CRA Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $249.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,220 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

CRA Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 25,195 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (JAGG)

CRA Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.02, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.048100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 12,260 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)

CRA Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.56 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $57.56. The stock is now traded at around $58.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,720 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (SDOW)

CRA Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30. The purchase prices were between $29.4 and $34.19, with an estimated average price of $31.21. The stock is now traded at around $31.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

CRA Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 33.54%. The purchase prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36. The stock is now traded at around $52.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 23,269 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: General Electric Co (GE)

CRA Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 105.34%. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $102.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,765 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

CRA Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.13%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $224.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,069 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

CRA Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 120.25%. The purchase prices were between $107.5 and $107.9, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,242 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

CRA Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 25.93%. The purchase prices were between $338.29 and $355.19, with an estimated average price of $348.3. The stock is now traded at around $343.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,817 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

CRA Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.68%. The purchase prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42. The stock is now traded at around $82.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,219 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

CRA Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $81.78 and $95.14, with an estimated average price of $90.02.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

CRA Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01.

Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

CRA Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $239.24 and $273.35, with an estimated average price of $256.57.

Sold Out: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

CRA Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $29.84 and $54.22, with an estimated average price of $40.55.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

CRA Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $95.69 and $105.76, with an estimated average price of $100.49.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

CRA Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.25 and $15.13, with an estimated average price of $14.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of CRA Financial Services, LLC. Also check out:

