Private Capital Advisors, Inc. Buys Bath & Body Works Inc, Pentair PLC, Coinbase Global Inc, Sells Cigna Corp, Eastman Chemical Co, Akamai Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Private Capital Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Bath & Body Works Inc, Pentair PLC, Coinbase Global Inc, Amazon.com Inc, CACI International Inc, sells Cigna Corp, Eastman Chemical Co, Akamai Technologies Inc, iShares Silver Trust, Shopify Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Capital Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Private Capital Advisors, Inc. owns 91 stocks with a total value of $591 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Private Capital Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/private+capital+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Private Capital Advisors, Inc.
  1. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 414,476 shares, 16.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 363,741 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,202 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
  4. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 79,539 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 36,821 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI)

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.59 and $69.03, with an estimated average price of $63.54. The stock is now traded at around $63.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 180,844 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Pentair PLC (PNR)

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Pentair PLC. The purchase prices were between $67.45 and $80.3, with an estimated average price of $74.56. The stock is now traded at around $69.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 129,297 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The purchase prices were between $103.79 and $125.22, with an estimated average price of $115.6. The stock is now traded at around $115.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cano Health Inc (CANO)

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Cano Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $15.44, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $11.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 33,967 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI)

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $35.4, with an estimated average price of $24.12. The stock is now traded at around $20.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD)

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.82 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $45.44. The stock is now traded at around $40.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Coinbase Global Inc by 1382.27%. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $249.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 40,288 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 37.29%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3247.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 5,677 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: CACI International Inc (CACI)

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in CACI International Inc by 22.30%. The purchase prices were between $249.31 and $268.87, with an estimated average price of $258.17. The stock is now traded at around $276.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 64,154 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Cigna Corp (CI)

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75.

Sold Out: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The sale prices were between $99.18 and $116.92, with an estimated average price of $110.47.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1346.55 and $1643.32, with an estimated average price of $1498.75.

Sold Out: DISH Network Corp (DISH)

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in DISH Network Corp. The sale prices were between $39.04 and $45.57, with an estimated average price of $42.61.

Sold Out: bluebird bio Inc (BLUE)

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in bluebird bio Inc. The sale prices were between $17.36 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $22.15.

Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $65.97 and $92.48, with an estimated average price of $77.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of Private Capital Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Private Capital Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Private Capital Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Private Capital Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Private Capital Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider