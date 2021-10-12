Private Capital Advisors, Inc. Buys Bath & Body Works Inc, Pentair PLC, Coinbase Global Inc, Sells Cigna Corp, Eastman Chemical Co, Akamai Technologies Inc

New Purchases: BBWI, PNR, RL, CANO, SWBI, IBM, ERAS, HOOD, APMIU, KWEMF,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bath & Body Works Inc, Pentair PLC, Coinbase Global Inc, Amazon.com Inc, CACI International Inc, sells Cigna Corp, Eastman Chemical Co, Akamai Technologies Inc, iShares Silver Trust, Shopify Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Private Capital Advisors, Inc. owns 91 stocks with a total value of $591 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 414,476 shares, 16.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 363,741 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,202 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 79,539 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 36,821 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio.

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.59 and $69.03, with an estimated average price of $63.54. The stock is now traded at around $63.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 180,844 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Pentair PLC. The purchase prices were between $67.45 and $80.3, with an estimated average price of $74.56. The stock is now traded at around $69.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 129,297 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The purchase prices were between $103.79 and $125.22, with an estimated average price of $115.6. The stock is now traded at around $115.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Cano Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $15.44, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $11.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 33,967 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $35.4, with an estimated average price of $24.12. The stock is now traded at around $20.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.82 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $45.44. The stock is now traded at around $40.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Coinbase Global Inc by 1382.27%. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $249.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 40,288 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 37.29%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3247.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 5,677 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in CACI International Inc by 22.30%. The purchase prices were between $249.31 and $268.87, with an estimated average price of $258.17. The stock is now traded at around $276.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 64,154 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75.

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The sale prices were between $99.18 and $116.92, with an estimated average price of $110.47.

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1346.55 and $1643.32, with an estimated average price of $1498.75.

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in DISH Network Corp. The sale prices were between $39.04 and $45.57, with an estimated average price of $42.61.

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in bluebird bio Inc. The sale prices were between $17.36 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $22.15.

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $65.97 and $92.48, with an estimated average price of $77.05.