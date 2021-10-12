Logo
Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Prudential Financial Inc, Broadcom Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Netflix Inc, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Prudential Financial Inc, Broadcom Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 117 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alliance+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 218,179 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.35%
  2. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 20,569 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 14,767 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 102,296 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.36%
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 34,922 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
New Purchase: First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (FTLS)

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $50.03, with an estimated average price of $49.12. The stock is now traded at around $48.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 22,293 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $36.47 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $36.67. The stock is now traded at around $36.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 12,853 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $153.84 and $163.24, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $159.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,552 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68. The stock is now traded at around $624.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 380 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.06 and $51.92, with an estimated average price of $51.58. The stock is now traded at around $51.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,220 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Hartford Schroders Tax Aware Bond ETF (HTAB)

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Hartford Schroders Tax Aware Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.63 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $21.72. The stock is now traded at around $21.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,377 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.38%. The purchase prices were between $229.3 and $249.17, with an estimated average price of $241.14. The stock is now traded at around $241.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,484 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Corning Inc (GLW)

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Corning Inc by 40.10%. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $39.94. The stock is now traded at around $36.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,784 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Edison International (EIX)

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Edison International by 27.98%. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $57.38. The stock is now traded at around $55.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN)

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Flexion Therapeutics Inc by 40.85%. The purchase prices were between $4.4 and $8.2, with an estimated average price of $6.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,275 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Sold Out: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $95.71 and $108.01, with an estimated average price of $103.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying
