Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Prudential Financial Inc, Broadcom Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Netflix Inc, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Prudential Financial Inc, Broadcom Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 117 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 218,179 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.35% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 20,569 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 14,767 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 102,296 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.36% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 34,922 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $50.03, with an estimated average price of $49.12. The stock is now traded at around $48.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 22,293 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $36.47 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $36.67. The stock is now traded at around $36.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 12,853 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $153.84 and $163.24, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $159.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,552 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68. The stock is now traded at around $624.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 380 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.06 and $51.92, with an estimated average price of $51.58. The stock is now traded at around $51.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,220 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Hartford Schroders Tax Aware Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.63 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $21.72. The stock is now traded at around $21.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,377 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.38%. The purchase prices were between $229.3 and $249.17, with an estimated average price of $241.14. The stock is now traded at around $241.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,484 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Corning Inc by 40.10%. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $39.94. The stock is now traded at around $36.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,784 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Edison International by 27.98%. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $57.38. The stock is now traded at around $55.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Flexion Therapeutics Inc by 40.85%. The purchase prices were between $4.4 and $8.2, with an estimated average price of $6.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,275 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $95.71 and $108.01, with an estimated average price of $103.08.