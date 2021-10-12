Acropolis Investment Management, LLC Buys Dollar General Corp, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Graco Inc, Sysco Corp, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: DG, DFUS, DFAS, DFAT, AMD, PRFT, LCID,

St. Louis, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dollar General Corp, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, sells Graco Inc, Sysco Corp, AT&T Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Acropolis Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Acropolis Investment Management, LLC owns 220 stocks with a total value of $834 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 496,866 shares, 16.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,572,865 shares, 12.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.61% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,041,484 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.60% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 761,585 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 301,613 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.14 and $238.22, with an estimated average price of $225.5. The stock is now traded at around $208.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,596 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $47.683900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,807 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $45.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,821 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.56 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $57.56. The stock is now traded at around $58.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,379 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Perficient Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $123.06, with an estimated average price of $102.84. The stock is now traded at around $123.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $61.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 39.76%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $127.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,239 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.36%. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $137.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,546 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 23.38%. The purchase prices were between $162.03 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $170.58. The stock is now traded at around $173.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Graco Inc. The sale prices were between $69.97 and $79.71, with an estimated average price of $76.74.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $110.2 and $156.64, with an estimated average price of $126.