Acropolis Investment Management, LLC Buys Dollar General Corp, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Graco Inc, Sysco Corp, AT&T Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC Buys Dollar General Corp, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Graco Inc, Sysco Corp, AT&T Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
St. Louis, MO, based Investment company Acropolis Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Dollar General Corp, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, sells Graco Inc, Sysco Corp, AT&T Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Acropolis Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Acropolis Investment Management, LLC owns 220 stocks with a total value of $834 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Acropolis Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/acropolis+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Acropolis Investment Management, LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 496,866 shares, 16.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
  2. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,572,865 shares, 12.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.61%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,041,484 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.60%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 761,585 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 301,613 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%
New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.14 and $238.22, with an estimated average price of $225.5. The stock is now traded at around $208.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,596 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $47.683900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,807 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $45.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,821 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.56 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $57.56. The stock is now traded at around $58.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,379 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Perficient Inc (PRFT)

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Perficient Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $123.06, with an estimated average price of $102.84. The stock is now traded at around $123.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $61.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 39.76%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $127.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,239 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.36%. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $137.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,546 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 23.38%. The purchase prices were between $162.03 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $170.58. The stock is now traded at around $173.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Graco Inc (GGG)

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Graco Inc. The sale prices were between $69.97 and $79.71, with an estimated average price of $76.74.

Sold Out: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $110.2 and $156.64, with an estimated average price of $126.



Here is the complete portfolio of Acropolis Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Acropolis Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Acropolis Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Acropolis Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Acropolis Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider