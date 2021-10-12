Acropolis Investment Management, LLC Buys Dollar General Corp, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Graco Inc, Sysco Corp, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: DG, DFUS, DFAS, DFAT, AMD, PRFT, LCID,
- Added Positions: BND, VEA, IJR, VMBS, IMTM, VWO, IEI, VTV, TIP, IHI, PG, MSFT, VBR, MAS, DGX, OMC, KR, SNA, IP, ALL, EXC, KMB, EBAY, CDW, PFG, CVX, JPM, FB, IGIB, TRV, DIS, ORLY, PEP, CMCSA, MS, CMI, DHR, SHOP, EL, NFLX, SCHD, ISRG, SCHW, LUV, PFE, COP, IYW, LYB, XLE, LOW, MMM, UHS, IYH, TGT, VZ, ICF,
- Reduced Positions: VO, IEFA, IVV, IEMG, TJX, NKE, TXN, SPY, BMY, EEM, USB, AGG, DE, T, SYY, JNJ, VBK, MPC, SUSA, CAT, PSX, IYR, CVS, BABA, KO, FITB, COST, AMGN, WFC, VLO, BAC, VOT, SO, MA, BOND, MCHI, GD, AMZN, IWF, MBB, BRK.B, LMT, IWC, NSC, USRT, COF, BA, SQ, CSCO, SBUX, XLP, AXP, QCOM, MUB, MCD, AEE, SDY,
- Sold Out: GGG, CRSP,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 496,866 shares, 16.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,572,865 shares, 12.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.61%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,041,484 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.60%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 761,585 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 301,613 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.14 and $238.22, with an estimated average price of $225.5. The stock is now traded at around $208.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,596 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $47.683900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,807 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $45.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,821 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.56 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $57.56. The stock is now traded at around $58.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,379 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Perficient Inc (PRFT)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Perficient Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $123.06, with an estimated average price of $102.84. The stock is now traded at around $123.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $61.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 39.76%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $127.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,239 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.36%. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $137.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,546 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 23.38%. The purchase prices were between $162.03 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $170.58. The stock is now traded at around $173.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Graco Inc (GGG)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Graco Inc. The sale prices were between $69.97 and $79.71, with an estimated average price of $76.74.Sold Out: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $110.2 and $156.64, with an estimated average price of $126.
