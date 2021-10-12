Family Legacy, Inc. Buys ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Citigroup Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

New Purchases: ARKW, C,

ARKW, C, Added Positions: IJH, FB, VBR, BAC, FPE, DIS, AMZN, ANGL, RBLX, TD, SPDW, AMAT, RIO, PLD, BA, BIV, ATVI, MPW, UCBI, BSV, CVS, JKH, VO, ITA, BAB, TDG, WM, EA,

IJH, FB, VBR, BAC, FPE, DIS, AMZN, ANGL, RBLX, TD, SPDW, AMAT, RIO, PLD, BA, BIV, ATVI, MPW, UCBI, BSV, CVS, JKH, VO, ITA, BAB, TDG, WM, EA, Reduced Positions: BABA, XMLV, SLYV, HD, MSFT, DUK, KO, JPM, GOOGL, PFE,

BABA, XMLV, SLYV, HD, MSFT, DUK, KO, JPM, GOOGL, PFE, Sold Out: DLS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Citigroup Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Bank of America Corp, sells Alibaba Group Holding, WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Family Legacy, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Family Legacy, Inc. owns 109 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Family Legacy, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/family+legacy%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,447 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,101 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.67% First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 271,063 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.48% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 30,966 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.17% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 15,366 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.61%

Family Legacy, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $137.41 and $154.33, with an estimated average price of $147.76. The stock is now traded at around $142.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Family Legacy, Inc. initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93. The stock is now traded at around $70.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,491 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Family Legacy, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 103.73%. The purchase prices were between $255.51 and $276.04, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $268.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,936 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Family Legacy, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 47.95%. The purchase prices were between $162.03 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $170.58. The stock is now traded at around $173.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Family Legacy, Inc. added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 23.29%. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $43.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 29,453 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Family Legacy, Inc. added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 47.84%. The purchase prices were between $75.55 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $82.17. The stock is now traded at around $71.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,181 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Family Legacy, Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $72.42 and $78.71, with an estimated average price of $75.69.