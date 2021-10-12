Family Legacy, Inc. Buys ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Citigroup Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

- New Purchases: ARKW, C,
- Added Positions: IJH, FB, VBR, BAC, FPE, DIS, AMZN, ANGL, RBLX, TD, SPDW, AMAT, RIO, PLD, BA, BIV, ATVI, MPW, UCBI, BSV, CVS, JKH, VO, ITA, BAB, TDG, WM, EA,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, XMLV, SLYV, HD, MSFT, DUK, KO, JPM, GOOGL, PFE,
- Sold Out: DLS,
For the details of Family Legacy, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/family+legacy%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Family Legacy, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,447 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,101 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.67%
- First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 271,063 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.48%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 30,966 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.17%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 15,366 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.61%
Family Legacy, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $137.41 and $154.33, with an estimated average price of $147.76. The stock is now traded at around $142.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)
Family Legacy, Inc. initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93. The stock is now traded at around $70.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,491 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Family Legacy, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 103.73%. The purchase prices were between $255.51 and $276.04, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $268.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,936 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Family Legacy, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 47.95%. The purchase prices were between $162.03 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $170.58. The stock is now traded at around $173.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Family Legacy, Inc. added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 23.29%. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $43.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 29,453 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Family Legacy, Inc. added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 47.84%. The purchase prices were between $75.55 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $82.17. The stock is now traded at around $71.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,181 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (DLS)
Family Legacy, Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $72.42 and $78.71, with an estimated average price of $75.69.
Here is the complete portfolio of Family Legacy, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Family Legacy, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Family Legacy, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Family Legacy, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Family Legacy, Inc. keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment