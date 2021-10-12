Resource Planning Group Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Southern Co, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

New Purchases: EMXC, QUS, MGMT, EUSB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF, iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Southern Co, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Visa Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Resource Planning Group. As of 2021Q3, Resource Planning Group owns 86 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 296,309 shares, 21.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 57,671 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 183,441 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.37% Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC) - 246,118 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 187,561 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%

Resource Planning Group initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.63 and $63.52, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $60.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 13,856 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Resource Planning Group initiated holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.96 and $126.07, with an estimated average price of $122.89. The stock is now traded at around $120.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,031 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Resource Planning Group initiated holding in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.47 and $37.14, with an estimated average price of $36.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.393700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,568 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Resource Planning Group initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.52 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $49.89. The stock is now traded at around $49.403100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,039 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Resource Planning Group added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 29.09%. The purchase prices were between $51.16 and $51.27, with an estimated average price of $51.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,992 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Resource Planning Group sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41.

Resource Planning Group sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $109.27 and $119.34, with an estimated average price of $114.91.