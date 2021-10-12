Raub Brock Capital Management LP Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: BND, SPHQ, VCIT, VNQ, XSOE, IEI, BIL, WLTW, RTM, NVO, JHMT, VTIP, FCX, O, TSM, WPC,

BND, SPHQ, VCIT, VNQ, XSOE, IEI, BIL, WLTW, RTM, NVO, JHMT, VTIP, FCX, O, TSM, WPC, Added Positions: ZM, NVDA, IVV, SCHM,

ZM, NVDA, IVV, SCHM, Reduced Positions: ACN, A, CDW, ZTS, SPGI, NKE, SHW, ROP, UNH, CARR, LOW, TXN, ADP, AMT, SBUX, ABBV, VIG,

Larkspur, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Raub Brock Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q3, Raub Brock Capital Management LP owns 66 stocks with a total value of $658 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Raub Brock Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/raub+brock+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Accenture PLC (ACN) - 102,512 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 374,198 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. New Position Agilent Technologies Inc (A) - 197,216 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67% CDW Corp (CDW) - 169,089 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65% Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 155,669 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%

Raub Brock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.32 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $86.06. The stock is now traded at around $85.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.86%. The holding were 374,198 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Raub Brock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.36 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $49.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 241,391 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Raub Brock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.24 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $95.12. The stock is now traded at around $93.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 119,215 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Raub Brock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $110.24, with an estimated average price of $105.46. The stock is now traded at around $104.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 97,246 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Raub Brock Capital Management LP initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $36.82 and $41.58, with an estimated average price of $38.98. The stock is now traded at around $37.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 246,595 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Raub Brock Capital Management LP initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.89 and $131.81, with an estimated average price of $130.99. The stock is now traded at around $129.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 35,865 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Raub Brock Capital Management LP added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 50.36%. The purchase prices were between $257.41 and $401.12, with an estimated average price of $337.35. The stock is now traded at around $255.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,045 shares as of 2021-09-30.