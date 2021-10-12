Renasant Bank Buys NRG Energy Inc, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Amgen Inc, Advance Auto Parts Inc

- New Purchases: NRG, DFAU, VTI, MDLZ, TEAM, FTNT, KMX, USB, PAYC,
- Added Positions: IXUS, TIP, GOOGL, AMZN, BNDX, V, GILD, NOC, MSFT, KO, LQD, UNH, TFC, PM, DOW, D, IWD, TMUS, RF, HUM, GRMN, ILTB, CVS, MUB, EOG, ATO, BBY, TTE, CMA, EWBC,
- Reduced Positions: GS, AMGN, AAP, LMT, HON, DGRW, ORCL, JNJ, JPM, PFE, LIN, DVY, WMT, CSCO, DIS, IJR, NOBL, IVW, NVDA, AAPL, TMO, IVE, IGIB, FB, IEFA, MA, HYG, IEMG, IJJ, RNST, VWO, ADBE, IJT, ABBV, IJS, IJK, HD, PH, ZTS, MBB, USMV, UPS, DHR, QCOM, ULTA, SPG, INFO, RTX, MNST, PANW, TT, EL, BHP, IEI, QRVO, ENB, PLD, IEF, CMCSA, CVX, CM, CBRE, BTI, SHY, DG, DFS, SYF, BX, ZBRA, SONY, SBUX, TSM, TGT, PG, NGG, AEP, IWR, BCE, BAC, TRP, UL, CE, VOD, HBAN, WMB, CCI, DUK,
- Sold Out: VOO, LAMR, CP, CFG, BABA, AKAM, CHE, NXPI, FIS, OSK, UBER, CAT, NVO, GNRC, APTV, PYPL, HEFA,
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 71,047 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 28,662 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%
- iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 68,560 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 11,832 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,696 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.15%
Renasant Bank initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.02 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $42.57. The stock is now traded at around $40.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 11,559 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU)
Renasant Bank initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.56 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $30.79. The stock is now traded at around $30.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 15,127 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Renasant Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $224.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,796 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Renasant Bank initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.18 and $65.23, with an estimated average price of $62.21. The stock is now traded at around $59.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,837 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
Renasant Bank initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $258.43 and $413.94, with an estimated average price of $333.64. The stock is now traded at around $397.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 591 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
Renasant Bank initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $242.34 and $320.19, with an estimated average price of $289.33. The stock is now traded at around $306.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
Renasant Bank added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 33.99%. The purchase prices were between $70.98 and $74.79, with an estimated average price of $72.88. The stock is now traded at around $71.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 25,595 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Renasant Bank added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.00%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $127.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,694 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Renasant Bank added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 25.45%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2728.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 488 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Renasant Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 34.83%. The purchase prices were between $56.92 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $57.55. The stock is now traded at around $56.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 16,195 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Renasant Bank added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 52.37%. The purchase prices were between $67.69 and $73.03, with an estimated average price of $70.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,928 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Renasant Bank added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 49.11%. The purchase prices were between $345.14 and $371.82, with an estimated average price of $361.61. The stock is now traded at around $390.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,421 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Renasant Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42.Sold Out: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)
Renasant Bank sold out a holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The sale prices were between $100.02 and $118.2, with an estimated average price of $109.51.Sold Out: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Renasant Bank sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $64.64 and $77.57, with an estimated average price of $71.38.Sold Out: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)
Renasant Bank sold out a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $41.2 and $47.99, with an estimated average price of $43.93.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Renasant Bank sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
Renasant Bank sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $104.59 and $119.92, with an estimated average price of $114.31.
