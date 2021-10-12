Renasant Bank Buys NRG Energy Inc, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Amgen Inc, Advance Auto Parts Inc

New Purchases: NRG, DFAU, VTI, MDLZ, TEAM, FTNT, KMX, USB, PAYC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NRG Energy Inc, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Mondelez International Inc, sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Amgen Inc, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Lamar Advertising Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Renasant Bank. As of 2021Q3, Renasant Bank owns 170 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 71,047 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 28,662 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46% iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 68,560 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 11,832 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,696 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.15%

Renasant Bank initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.02 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $42.57. The stock is now traded at around $40.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 11,559 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Renasant Bank initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.56 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $30.79. The stock is now traded at around $30.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 15,127 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Renasant Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $224.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,796 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Renasant Bank initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.18 and $65.23, with an estimated average price of $62.21. The stock is now traded at around $59.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,837 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Renasant Bank initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $258.43 and $413.94, with an estimated average price of $333.64. The stock is now traded at around $397.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 591 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Renasant Bank initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $242.34 and $320.19, with an estimated average price of $289.33. The stock is now traded at around $306.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Renasant Bank added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 33.99%. The purchase prices were between $70.98 and $74.79, with an estimated average price of $72.88. The stock is now traded at around $71.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 25,595 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Renasant Bank added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.00%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $127.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,694 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Renasant Bank added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 25.45%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2728.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 488 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Renasant Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 34.83%. The purchase prices were between $56.92 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $57.55. The stock is now traded at around $56.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 16,195 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Renasant Bank added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 52.37%. The purchase prices were between $67.69 and $73.03, with an estimated average price of $70.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,928 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Renasant Bank added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 49.11%. The purchase prices were between $345.14 and $371.82, with an estimated average price of $361.61. The stock is now traded at around $390.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,421 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Renasant Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42.

Renasant Bank sold out a holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The sale prices were between $100.02 and $118.2, with an estimated average price of $109.51.

Renasant Bank sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $64.64 and $77.57, with an estimated average price of $71.38.

Renasant Bank sold out a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $41.2 and $47.99, with an estimated average price of $43.93.

Renasant Bank sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Renasant Bank sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $104.59 and $119.92, with an estimated average price of $114.31.