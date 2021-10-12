Logo
Renasant Bank Buys NRG Energy Inc, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Amgen Inc, Advance Auto Parts Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Renasant Bank (Current Portfolio) buys NRG Energy Inc, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Mondelez International Inc, sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Amgen Inc, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Lamar Advertising Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Renasant Bank. As of 2021Q3, Renasant Bank owns 170 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Renasant Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/renasant+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Renasant Bank
  1. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 71,047 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%
  2. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 28,662 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%
  3. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 68,560 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 11,832 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,696 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.15%
New Purchase: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Renasant Bank initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.02 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $42.57. The stock is now traded at around $40.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 11,559 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU)

Renasant Bank initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.56 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $30.79. The stock is now traded at around $30.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 15,127 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Renasant Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $224.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,796 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Renasant Bank initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.18 and $65.23, with an estimated average price of $62.21. The stock is now traded at around $59.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,837 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Renasant Bank initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $258.43 and $413.94, with an estimated average price of $333.64. The stock is now traded at around $397.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 591 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Renasant Bank initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $242.34 and $320.19, with an estimated average price of $289.33. The stock is now traded at around $306.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Renasant Bank added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 33.99%. The purchase prices were between $70.98 and $74.79, with an estimated average price of $72.88. The stock is now traded at around $71.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 25,595 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Renasant Bank added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.00%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $127.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,694 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Renasant Bank added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 25.45%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2728.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 488 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Renasant Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 34.83%. The purchase prices were between $56.92 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $57.55. The stock is now traded at around $56.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 16,195 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Renasant Bank added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 52.37%. The purchase prices were between $67.69 and $73.03, with an estimated average price of $70.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,928 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Renasant Bank added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 49.11%. The purchase prices were between $345.14 and $371.82, with an estimated average price of $361.61. The stock is now traded at around $390.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,421 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Renasant Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42.

Sold Out: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)

Renasant Bank sold out a holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The sale prices were between $100.02 and $118.2, with an estimated average price of $109.51.

Sold Out: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Renasant Bank sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $64.64 and $77.57, with an estimated average price of $71.38.

Sold Out: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Renasant Bank sold out a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $41.2 and $47.99, with an estimated average price of $43.93.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Renasant Bank sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Renasant Bank sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $104.59 and $119.92, with an estimated average price of $114.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Renasant Bank. Also check out:

1. Renasant Bank's Undervalued Stocks
2. Renasant Bank's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Renasant Bank's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Renasant Bank keeps buying
