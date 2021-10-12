Logo
Grassi Investment Management Buys Wynn Resorts, TELUS Corp, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, Sells Micron Technology Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc, Intel Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Mountain View, CA, based Investment company Grassi Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys Wynn Resorts, TELUS Corp, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, United States Steel Corp, Simon Property Group Inc, sells Micron Technology Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc, Intel Corp, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grassi Investment Management. As of 2021Q3, Grassi Investment Management owns 129 stocks with a total value of $835 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Grassi Investment Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/grassi+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Grassi Investment Management
  1. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 278,740 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 356,455 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 165,195 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
  4. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 252,966 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
  5. Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) - 5,306,350 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: TELUS Corp (TU)

Grassi Investment Management initiated holding in TELUS Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $23.6, with an estimated average price of $22.56. The stock is now traded at around $22.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 109,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS)

Grassi Investment Management initiated holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.39 and $28.65, with an estimated average price of $24.77. The stock is now traded at around $22.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 61,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (JOET)

Grassi Investment Management initiated holding in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.88 and $31.53, with an estimated average price of $30.43. The stock is now traded at around $29.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,110 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Grassi Investment Management initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $249.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV)

Grassi Investment Management initiated holding in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $29.15, with an estimated average price of $28.2. The stock is now traded at around $27.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,475 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Grassi Investment Management initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $17.84, with an estimated average price of $13.76. The stock is now traded at around $10.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,633 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Grassi Investment Management added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 216.77%. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $122.4, with an estimated average price of $99.08. The stock is now traded at around $91.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 69,340 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: United States Steel Corp (X)

Grassi Investment Management added to a holding in United States Steel Corp by 66.37%. The purchase prices were between $21.48 and $29.45, with an estimated average price of $25.02. The stock is now traded at around $21.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 141,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Grassi Investment Management added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 110.23%. The purchase prices were between $117.19 and $136.42, with an estimated average price of $130.23. The stock is now traded at around $134.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,502 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: LendingClub Corp (LC)

Grassi Investment Management added to a holding in LendingClub Corp by 25.53%. The purchase prices were between $15.13 and $32.16, with an estimated average price of $24.75. The stock is now traded at around $31.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 104,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Grassi Investment Management added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 101.99%. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $46.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Grassi Investment Management added to a holding in Square Inc by 107.41%. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $237.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,931 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Grassi Investment Management sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15.

Sold Out: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Grassi Investment Management sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $78.38 and $89.03, with an estimated average price of $83.92.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Grassi Investment Management sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of Grassi Investment Management. Also check out:

1. Grassi Investment Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Grassi Investment Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Grassi Investment Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Grassi Investment Management keeps buying
