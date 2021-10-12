Grassi Investment Management Buys Wynn Resorts, TELUS Corp, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, Sells Micron Technology Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc, Intel Corp

New Purchases: TU, KTOS, JOET, COIN, DRIV, CBOBA, TLRY, TLRY, MRNA, CLNE,

TU, KTOS, JOET, COIN, DRIV, CBOBA, TLRY, TLRY, MRNA, CLNE, Added Positions: WYNN, X, SPG, FISV, UBER, LC, WFC, BA, ABNB, SQ, ABBV, WDAY, DIS, COTY, RIO, ORCL, AMZN, RTX, CRM, PFE, LYV, XLK, GOOGL, COST, XLY, XLF, XLC, IWM, DVY, LEN, SBUX,

WYNN, X, SPG, FISV, UBER, LC, WFC, BA, ABNB, SQ, ABBV, WDAY, DIS, COTY, RIO, ORCL, AMZN, RTX, CRM, PFE, LYV, XLK, GOOGL, COST, XLY, XLF, XLC, IWM, DVY, LEN, SBUX, Reduced Positions: ATVI, INTC, TSM, AMD, MAC, LHX, ET, DIA,

ATVI, INTC, TSM, AMD, MAC, LHX, ET, DIA, Sold Out: MU, LITE, BABA,

Mountain View, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Wynn Resorts, TELUS Corp, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, United States Steel Corp, Simon Property Group Inc, sells Micron Technology Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc, Intel Corp, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grassi Investment Management. As of 2021Q3, Grassi Investment Management owns 129 stocks with a total value of $835 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Grassi Investment Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/grassi+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 278,740 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 356,455 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 165,195 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 252,966 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) - 5,306,350 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio.

Grassi Investment Management initiated holding in TELUS Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $23.6, with an estimated average price of $22.56. The stock is now traded at around $22.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 109,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Grassi Investment Management initiated holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.39 and $28.65, with an estimated average price of $24.77. The stock is now traded at around $22.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 61,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Grassi Investment Management initiated holding in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.88 and $31.53, with an estimated average price of $30.43. The stock is now traded at around $29.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,110 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Grassi Investment Management initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $249.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Grassi Investment Management initiated holding in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $29.15, with an estimated average price of $28.2. The stock is now traded at around $27.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,475 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Grassi Investment Management initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $17.84, with an estimated average price of $13.76. The stock is now traded at around $10.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,633 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Grassi Investment Management added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 216.77%. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $122.4, with an estimated average price of $99.08. The stock is now traded at around $91.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 69,340 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Grassi Investment Management added to a holding in United States Steel Corp by 66.37%. The purchase prices were between $21.48 and $29.45, with an estimated average price of $25.02. The stock is now traded at around $21.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 141,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Grassi Investment Management added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 110.23%. The purchase prices were between $117.19 and $136.42, with an estimated average price of $130.23. The stock is now traded at around $134.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,502 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Grassi Investment Management added to a holding in LendingClub Corp by 25.53%. The purchase prices were between $15.13 and $32.16, with an estimated average price of $24.75. The stock is now traded at around $31.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 104,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Grassi Investment Management added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 101.99%. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $46.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Grassi Investment Management added to a holding in Square Inc by 107.41%. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $237.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,931 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Grassi Investment Management sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15.

Grassi Investment Management sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $78.38 and $89.03, with an estimated average price of $83.92.

Grassi Investment Management sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.