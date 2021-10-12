HYA Advisors, Inc Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Sells Honeywell International Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Visa Inc

New Purchases: SPIP, IXG, COMT, ADSK, AVUV, TAXF, AA, SNAP, U,

SPIP, IXG, COMT, ADSK, AVUV, TAXF, AA, SNAP, U, Added Positions: EFV, EFG, XLE, ISRG, VLUE, VYM, IDV, USHY, AMZN, MTUM, SABR, ATOM, BETZ, FHN, TSLA, ACWI, CSCO, QQQJ, EMQQ, DIS, BA, CAT, VBR, HWBK, IBB, RF, RIO, AMD, NVG, TSN, MO,

EFV, EFG, XLE, ISRG, VLUE, VYM, IDV, USHY, AMZN, MTUM, SABR, ATOM, BETZ, FHN, TSLA, ACWI, CSCO, QQQJ, EMQQ, DIS, BA, CAT, VBR, HWBK, IBB, RF, RIO, AMD, NVG, TSN, MO, Reduced Positions: ITOT, IJH, USMV, IJR, QQQ, EFAV, VOE, IUSV, IEFA, AGG, RSP, ORLY, VNLA, IVV, IYH, SCHM, JKHY, IJS, EEM, LGLV, LRCX, XOM, IJJ, NOC, IJT, IUSG, HYD, IWM, IXUS, T, IJK, EFA, BRK.B, BAC, COP, PG, IEMG, ACWV, TWTR, FB, VZ, TXN, PSX, DFS,

ITOT, IJH, USMV, IJR, QQQ, EFAV, VOE, IUSV, IEFA, AGG, RSP, ORLY, VNLA, IVV, IYH, SCHM, JKHY, IJS, EEM, LGLV, LRCX, XOM, IJJ, NOC, IJT, IUSG, HYD, IWM, IXUS, T, IJK, EFA, BRK.B, BAC, COP, PG, IEMG, ACWV, TWTR, FB, VZ, TXN, PSX, DFS, Sold Out: HON, V, EEMV, FDLO, BMY, SYY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, sells Honeywell International Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Visa Inc, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HYA Advisors, Inc. As of 2021Q3, HYA Advisors, Inc owns 151 stocks with a total value of $248 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 184,457 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.35% O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 27,445 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4% Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY) - 95,584 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 32,050 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.62% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 30,282 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.83%

HYA Advisors, Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.46 and $31.44, with an estimated average price of $31.08. The stock is now traded at around $31.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 66,061 shares as of 2021-09-30.

HYA Advisors, Inc initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.07 and $80.93, with an estimated average price of $78.34. The stock is now traded at around $80.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 24,907 shares as of 2021-09-30.

HYA Advisors, Inc initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 44,357 shares as of 2021-09-30.

HYA Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $279.35 and $342.27, with an estimated average price of $305.7. The stock is now traded at around $275.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,272 shares as of 2021-09-30.

HYA Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.36 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $74.01. The stock is now traded at around $77.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,996 shares as of 2021-09-30.

HYA Advisors, Inc initiated holding in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.04 and $55.72, with an estimated average price of $55.48. The stock is now traded at around $54.947000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,558 shares as of 2021-09-30.

HYA Advisors, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 973.33%. The purchase prices were between $49.8 and $52.99, with an estimated average price of $51.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 118,206 shares as of 2021-09-30.

HYA Advisors, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2051.80%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $113.94, with an estimated average price of $110.09. The stock is now traded at around $105.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 49,018 shares as of 2021-09-30.

HYA Advisors, Inc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 369.00%. The purchase prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $56.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 36,512 shares as of 2021-09-30.

HYA Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $309.15 and $360.85, with an estimated average price of $335.78. The stock is now traded at around $324.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,174 shares as of 2021-09-30.

HYA Advisors, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 43.51%. The purchase prices were between $99.83 and $105.57, with an estimated average price of $103.2. The stock is now traded at around $101.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,827 shares as of 2021-09-30.

HYA Advisors, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 26.84%. The purchase prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41. The stock is now traded at around $177.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,384 shares as of 2021-09-30.

HYA Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $212.28 and $234.18, with an estimated average price of $226.13.

HYA Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41.

HYA Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61.06 and $64.43, with an estimated average price of $62.91.

HYA Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $47.31 and $50.05, with an estimated average price of $48.8.

HYA Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $70.47 and $81.66, with an estimated average price of $76.29.

HYA Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87.