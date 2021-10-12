Sphinx Trading, Lp Buys Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp, Sells Xencor Inc, Amazon.com Inc, BlueLinx Holdings Inc

New Purchases: FINS, OEC, BRIVU, GLTA, GPRE, EAC, QFTA, ACEL, EACPU, UIS, CINR, EVOJU, DRAYU, BRPM, PRBM.U, MCAEU, FTAI, CLW, FMBI, MGNI, SMTS, CASH, PBCT, CIT, RONI.U, INFO, KBAL, GSM, ATH, ACBI, EML, ELMD, COHR, ISBC, RILY, GWB, NUAN, UFS, KSU, CADE, STMP, STL, MGLN, ATC, GSKY, MGP, PNM, CXP, XENT, WBT, PPD, CVA, TRIL, INOV, AJRD, CAI, KDMN, SPY, CHNG, HRC, SAFM, ECHO, VER, MNR, NTIC, MDLA, QMCO, SCR, XLRN, ALTG, STFC, XONE, SOLY, QADA, FOE, PFN, ANAT, FRTA, CHK, SBNY, ARI, TBT, BAC, CECE, OVV, EBSB, DSL, AWRE, IBM, UEPS, STWD, NEV, TLRY, TLRY, GPMT, LGO, QUOT, BABA, VNE, GREE, PFFA, GOOGL, ITI, UTI, COWN, NGL, PFLT, ATOS, BVS, DOYU, NLY, KO, GT, GEG, SWIR, WAB, YELL, LUMO,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp, Galata Acquisition Corp, Green Plains Inc, sells Xencor Inc, Amazon.com Inc, BlueLinx Holdings Inc, Tesla Inc, Rent-A-Center Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sphinx Trading, Lp. As of 2021Q3, Sphinx Trading, Lp owns 146 stocks with a total value of $95 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 41,200 shares, 18.60% of the total portfolio. Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term (FINS) - 746,171 shares, 13.36% of the total portfolio. New Position Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC) - 317,744 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. New Position B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (BRIVU) - 450,000 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. New Position Galata Acquisition Corp (GLTA) - 400,000 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. New Position

Sphinx Trading, Lp initiated holding in Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term. The purchase prices were between $16.97 and $18.45, with an estimated average price of $18.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.36%. The holding were 746,171 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sphinx Trading, Lp initiated holding in Orion Engineered Carbons SA. The purchase prices were between $16.54 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $17.92. The stock is now traded at around $18.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.09%. The holding were 317,744 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sphinx Trading, Lp initiated holding in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sphinx Trading, Lp initiated holding in Galata Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sphinx Trading, Lp initiated holding in Green Plains Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.83 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 119,044 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sphinx Trading, Lp initiated holding in Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 271,087 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sphinx Trading, Lp added to a holding in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc by 1784.87%. The purchase prices were between $6.01 and $7.92, with an estimated average price of $6.99. The stock is now traded at around $6.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 593,198 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sphinx Trading, Lp added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 230.19%. The purchase prices were between $19.95 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $22.48. The stock is now traded at around $20.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sphinx Trading, Lp sold out a holding in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.3 and $63.15, with an estimated average price of $50.35.

Sphinx Trading, Lp sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1.

Sphinx Trading, Lp sold out a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The sale prices were between $51.13 and $65.19, with an estimated average price of $58.87.

Sphinx Trading, Lp sold out a holding in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $9.81 and $10.06, with an estimated average price of $9.98.