Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Sphinx Trading, Lp Buys Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp, Sells Xencor Inc, Amazon.com Inc, BlueLinx Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Sphinx Trading, Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp, Galata Acquisition Corp, Green Plains Inc, sells Xencor Inc, Amazon.com Inc, BlueLinx Holdings Inc, Tesla Inc, Rent-A-Center Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sphinx Trading, Lp. As of 2021Q3, Sphinx Trading, Lp owns 146 stocks with a total value of $95 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SPHINX TRADING, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sphinx+trading%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SPHINX TRADING, LP
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 41,200 shares, 18.60% of the total portfolio.
  2. Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term (FINS) - 746,171 shares, 13.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC) - 317,744 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (BRIVU) - 450,000 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Galata Acquisition Corp (GLTA) - 400,000 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term (FINS)

Sphinx Trading, Lp initiated holding in Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term. The purchase prices were between $16.97 and $18.45, with an estimated average price of $18.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.36%. The holding were 746,171 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC)

Sphinx Trading, Lp initiated holding in Orion Engineered Carbons SA. The purchase prices were between $16.54 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $17.92. The stock is now traded at around $18.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.09%. The holding were 317,744 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (BRIVU)

Sphinx Trading, Lp initiated holding in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Galata Acquisition Corp (GLTA)

Sphinx Trading, Lp initiated holding in Galata Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Green Plains Inc (GPRE)

Sphinx Trading, Lp initiated holding in Green Plains Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.83 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 119,044 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp (QFTA)

Sphinx Trading, Lp initiated holding in Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 271,087 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW)

Sphinx Trading, Lp added to a holding in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc by 1784.87%. The purchase prices were between $6.01 and $7.92, with an estimated average price of $6.99. The stock is now traded at around $6.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 593,198 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Sphinx Trading, Lp added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 230.19%. The purchase prices were between $19.95 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $22.48. The stock is now traded at around $20.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC)

Sphinx Trading, Lp sold out a holding in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.3 and $63.15, with an estimated average price of $50.35.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Sphinx Trading, Lp sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1.

Sold Out: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)

Sphinx Trading, Lp sold out a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The sale prices were between $51.13 and $65.19, with an estimated average price of $58.87.

Sold Out: Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC)

Sphinx Trading, Lp sold out a holding in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $9.81 and $10.06, with an estimated average price of $9.98.



