Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc Buys Stamps.com Inc, B. Riley Financial Inc, Acceleron Pharma Inc, Sells African Gold Acquisition Corp, Alphabet Inc, Proofpoint Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Stamps.com Inc, B. Riley Financial Inc, Acceleron Pharma Inc, DoubleDown Interactive Co, QAD Inc, sells African Gold Acquisition Corp, Alphabet Inc, Proofpoint Inc, Coherent Inc, Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc owns 273 stocks with a total value of $540 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EQUITEC PROPRIETARY MARKETS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/equitec+proprietary+markets%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EQUITEC PROPRIETARY MARKETS, LLC
  1. Stamps.com Inc (STMP) - 269,700 shares, 16.47% of the total portfolio.
  2. Stamps.com Inc (STMP) - 215,800 shares, 13.18% of the total portfolio.
  3. Stamps.com Inc (STMP) - 147,594 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 55,300 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio.
  5. B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) - 705,703 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.39%
New Purchase: Stamps.com Inc (STMP)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc initiated holding in Stamps.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.01 and $329.8, with an estimated average price of $315.61. The stock is now traded at around $329.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.01%. The holding were 147,594 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc initiated holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.25 and $182.78, with an estimated average price of $130.74. The stock is now traded at around $173.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 43,293 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (DDI)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc initiated holding in DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.5 and $17.87, with an estimated average price of $17.02. The stock is now traded at around $17.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 315,285 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: QAD Inc (QADA)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc initiated holding in QAD Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.6 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $87.07. The stock is now traded at around $87.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 55,576 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Parabellum Acquisition Corp (PRBM.U)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc initiated holding in Parabellum Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 456,713 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc initiated holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.06 and $196.67, with an estimated average price of $188.72. The stock is now traded at around $188.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 15,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc added to a holding in B. Riley Financial Inc by 56.39%. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $77.51, with an estimated average price of $65.67. The stock is now traded at around $58.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 705,703 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 24.58%. The purchase prices were between $261.05 and $295.92, with an estimated average price of $278.75. The stock is now traded at around $283.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 63,289 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc added to a holding in Orion Engineered Carbons SA by 73.16%. The purchase prices were between $16.54 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $17.92. The stock is now traded at around $18.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 270,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc added to a holding in Clover Health Investments Corp by 1162.65%. The purchase prices were between $7.39 and $12.33, with an estimated average price of $8.61. The stock is now traded at around $8.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 209,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Unisys Corp (UIS)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc added to a holding in Unisys Corp by 287.14%. The purchase prices were between $20.89 and $25.97, with an estimated average price of $23.69. The stock is now traded at around $25.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 56,526 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: African Gold Acquisition Corp (AGAC)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc sold out a holding in African Gold Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.61 and $9.72, with an estimated average price of $9.66.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51.

Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $173.36 and $175.94, with an estimated average price of $174.61.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $22.2 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.91.

Sold Out: (CNST)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Sold Out: Euronav NV (EURN)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc sold out a holding in Euronav NV. The sale prices were between $7.75 and $9.76, with an estimated average price of $8.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of EQUITEC PROPRIETARY MARKETS, LLC. Also check out:

1. EQUITEC PROPRIETARY MARKETS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. EQUITEC PROPRIETARY MARKETS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EQUITEC PROPRIETARY MARKETS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EQUITEC PROPRIETARY MARKETS, LLC keeps buying
