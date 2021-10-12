Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc Buys Stamps.com Inc, B. Riley Financial Inc, Acceleron Pharma Inc, Sells African Gold Acquisition Corp, Alphabet Inc, Proofpoint Inc

- New Purchases: STMP, XLRN, DDI, QADA, PRBM.U, SAFM, VIAC, VNE, TRIL, HRC, IWM, LCID, RMBL, UFS, MINM, GREE, TELL, EVOJU, AMD, LFMD, KDMN, GCAC, LMAO, MSTR, BBIG, QFTA, CENQU, FINS, CHWAU, SAVA, OXUSU, OTMO, WBT, CP, MMAT, PPD, GCMG, GTS, GSKY, MARA, CSOD, COMS,
- Added Positions: RILY, KSU, OEC, CLOV, UIS, GPRE, SNCR, BW, CHNG, IMBI,
- Reduced Positions: COHR, GME, NUAN, BB, XLNX, AMC, JAZZ, MX, SOS, GOTU, SMSI,
- Sold Out: AGAC, GOOGL, PFPT, CCIV, CNST, EURN, SYKE, FLY, CNI, HOME, RIOT, AGAC.U, WPF, SAII, PLUG, PSFE, STPC.U, DBDR, FCAC, DOYU, FRG, ZIOP, ISBC, SONM, 9DA, NKSH, ARKK,
For the details of EQUITEC PROPRIETARY MARKETS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/equitec+proprietary+markets%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of EQUITEC PROPRIETARY MARKETS, LLC
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 55,300 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio.
- B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) - 705,703 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.39%
Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc initiated holding in Stamps.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.01 and $329.8, with an estimated average price of $315.61. The stock is now traded at around $329.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.01%. The holding were 147,594 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)
Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc initiated holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.25 and $182.78, with an estimated average price of $130.74. The stock is now traded at around $173.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 43,293 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (DDI)
Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc initiated holding in DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.5 and $17.87, with an estimated average price of $17.02. The stock is now traded at around $17.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 315,285 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: QAD Inc (QADA)
Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc initiated holding in QAD Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.6 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $87.07. The stock is now traded at around $87.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 55,576 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Parabellum Acquisition Corp (PRBM.U)
Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc initiated holding in Parabellum Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 456,713 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM)
Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc initiated holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.06 and $196.67, with an estimated average price of $188.72. The stock is now traded at around $188.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 15,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY)
Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc added to a holding in B. Riley Financial Inc by 56.39%. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $77.51, with an estimated average price of $65.67. The stock is now traded at around $58.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 705,703 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 24.58%. The purchase prices were between $261.05 and $295.92, with an estimated average price of $278.75. The stock is now traded at around $283.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 63,289 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC)
Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc added to a holding in Orion Engineered Carbons SA by 73.16%. The purchase prices were between $16.54 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $17.92. The stock is now traded at around $18.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 270,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV)
Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc added to a holding in Clover Health Investments Corp by 1162.65%. The purchase prices were between $7.39 and $12.33, with an estimated average price of $8.61. The stock is now traded at around $8.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 209,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Unisys Corp (UIS)
Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc added to a holding in Unisys Corp by 287.14%. The purchase prices were between $20.89 and $25.97, with an estimated average price of $23.69. The stock is now traded at around $25.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 56,526 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: African Gold Acquisition Corp (AGAC)
Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc sold out a holding in African Gold Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.61 and $9.72, with an estimated average price of $9.66.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51.Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)
Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $173.36 and $175.94, with an estimated average price of $174.61.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)
Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $22.2 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.91.Sold Out: (CNST)
Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.Sold Out: Euronav NV (EURN)
Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc sold out a holding in Euronav NV. The sale prices were between $7.75 and $9.76, with an estimated average price of $8.54.
