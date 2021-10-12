Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. Buys Comerica Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp, BorgWarner Inc, Sells Abbott Laboratories, NextEra Energy Inc, Kaman Corp

New Purchases: ZION, KIM, JNPR, EWQ, EWO, ENOR, CMCSA, DXC, SPDN, TXN, SNV, PTEN, GPI, EVR, VSCO, TEX, AVT, RY, ADI, DB, BCS, SAN, SFIX, FOX,

CMA, MPC, BWA, REG, NLSN, CNP, XLF, XLE, BP, FRT, FOXA, XLY, UHS, CHTR, STE, SLG, SIVB, SHW, SWKS, USB, WFC, ULTA, AVGO, EDEN, EIRL, EIS, EWD, MAS, CSCO, CPRT, DRE, EL, CF, HSIC, HFC, AAPL, LOW, BLK, GOOS, ALK, XLRE, DOW, XLK, CAT, CP, VNQ, EWN, EWY, TFC, XLC, EZA, MDY, PIN, SCHM, TMO, NKE, PBCT, PSA, QCOM, ISRG, INTU, ITW, ING, ADBE, TER, UA, GWW, GPS, MA, HBI, AWK, FLS, DVA, APTV, FB, Reduced Positions: ABT, NEE, ZBRA, EFA, MSFT, GOOG, GRMN, ACN, PYPL, TGT, MCO, MTD, CGNX, ROK, TREX, UNP, UNH, TMUS, ZTS, ICE, MCK, BA, EQR, CSX, WLK, TRV, LEA, F, HAL, IP, XLV, DD, HBAN, EEM, JPM, SCHX, UBS, RTX, BKR, SBUX, XLI, SCHA, ALB, XLB, AA, ALGN, MSCI, KEYS, AMAT, MOS, ODFL, CMG, INFO, WST, LRCX, NVDA, SNPS, AOS, SEE,

Norwell, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Comerica Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp, BorgWarner Inc, Zions Bancorp NA, Regency Centers Corp, sells Abbott Laboratories, NextEra Energy Inc, Kaman Corp, Global Payments Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Contravisory Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. owns 268 stocks with a total value of $329 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 20,043 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.99% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 32,243 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57% Garmin Ltd (GRMN) - 65,476 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.41% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,491 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.11% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,367 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.21%

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The purchase prices were between $47.7 and $63.74, with an estimated average price of $54.95. The stock is now traded at around $62.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,475 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.57 and $22.3, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $22.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,519 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.61 and $29.49, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $28.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,656 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Norway ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.04 and $29.47, with an estimated average price of $28.53. The stock is now traded at around $29.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,489 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI France ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.34 and $39.56, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,453 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Austria ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.15 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $24.75. The stock is now traded at around $25.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,832 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Comerica Inc by 912.01%. The purchase prices were between $63.53 and $82.52, with an estimated average price of $71.97. The stock is now traded at around $83.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 94,846 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 20598.49%. The purchase prices were between $50.88 and $63.09, with an estimated average price of $57.57. The stock is now traded at around $64.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 96,248 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 1086.65%. The purchase prices were between $41.36 and $49.36, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $47.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 118,665 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Regency Centers Corp by 650.49%. The purchase prices were between $61.9 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $66.27. The stock is now traded at around $69.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,640 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC by 599.74%. The purchase prices were between $19.19 and $24.91, with an estimated average price of $22.28. The stock is now traded at around $19.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 21,692 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc by 368.54%. The purchase prices were between $24.43 and $26.9, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,010 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Kaman Corp. The sale prices were between $34.48 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $41.38.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.87 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $25.49.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $367.4 and $515.48, with an estimated average price of $445.45.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $25.15 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $28.16.