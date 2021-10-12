Logo
Arden Trust Co Buys Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Western Asset Total Return ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Nucor Corp, Lam Research Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Arden Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Western Asset Total Return ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Nucor Corp, Lam Research Corp, Amgen Inc, International Paper Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arden Trust Co. As of 2021Q3, Arden Trust Co owns 288 stocks with a total value of $584 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Arden Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arden+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Arden Trust Co
  1. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (CACG) - 925,287 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.49%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 146,499 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.82%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 76,139 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.85%
  4. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHD) - 728,941 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Matson Inc (MATX) - 229,559 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHD)

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.99 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.13. The stock is now traded at around $36.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 728,941 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND)

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in Western Asset Total Return ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.51 and $96.26, with an estimated average price of $95.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 547,228 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (SQLV)

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.04 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $37.74. The stock is now traded at around $38.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 104,457 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06. The stock is now traded at around $79.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 28,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Divid (LVHI)

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Divid. The purchase prices were between $25.45 and $26.63, with an estimated average price of $26.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 79,656 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $550.72 and $734.28, with an estimated average price of $644.36. The stock is now traded at around $758.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,276 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2035.66%. The purchase prices were between $107.7 and $109.72, with an estimated average price of $108.8. The stock is now traded at around $108.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 147,275 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 176.62%. The purchase prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $77.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 138,491 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 33.19%. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $54.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 73,149 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.88%. The purchase prices were between $131.73 and $141.35, with an estimated average price of $137.12. The stock is now traded at around $132.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 33,433 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 58.17%. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $170.3, with an estimated average price of $151.53. The stock is now traded at around $191.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,397 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 263.39%. The purchase prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $158.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,844 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $565.97 and $649.78, with an estimated average price of $608.7.

Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $52.29 and $58.93, with an estimated average price of $55.71.

Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $138.03 and $159.48, with an estimated average price of $151.63.

Sold Out: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $87.77 and $97.59, with an estimated average price of $93.76.

Sold Out: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $71.68 and $86.39, with an estimated average price of $79.28.

Sold Out: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $109.94 and $111.61, with an estimated average price of $111.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of Arden Trust Co. Also check out:

1. Arden Trust Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Arden Trust Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Arden Trust Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Arden Trust Co keeps buying

