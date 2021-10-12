Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF, SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF, Sells VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners E, iShares MS

- New Purchases: RDIV, IBMQ, ULST, GDX, SILJ, BSCN, BSCO, SHYD, IWM, EMXC, BAM, EWZ, FENY,
- Added Positions: SCHE, DVYE, SPAB, VMBS, SPDW, SCHO, AGG, VO, STIP, VTEB, AMLP, SUB, BSV, AAPL, MUB, BSCL, BSCM, KOMP, IDV, MSFT, SPYD, VTI, SDIV, SDOG, VDE, VOT, MMM, XLY, JPM, AMZN, AMGN, BRK.B, CVX, CSCO, KO, XOM, IBM, DOW, JNJ, MRK, PFE, VZ, WBA, DIS, V,
- Reduced Positions: GDXJ, EEM, VTV, VUG, PCEF, JPST, XLK, DVY, IYE, SCHX, SPY,
- Sold Out: SLVP, CL, VDC,
For the details of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/heartwood+wealth+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC
- Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 364,047 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,260,250 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 290,966 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
- Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 1,542,092 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 118,407 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.28 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $40.25. The stock is now traded at around $39.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 583,226 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ)
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.2 and $27.56, with an estimated average price of $27.45. The stock is now traded at around $27.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 447,431 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST)
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.39 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $40.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 245,040 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.91 and $35.09, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $31.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 325,466 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ)
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $15.38, with an estimated average price of $13.4. The stock is now traded at around $12.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 524,976 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 156,447 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE)
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 32.32%. The purchase prices were between $36.83 and $39.75, with an estimated average price of $38.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 65,213 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 33.76%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $141.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,727 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners E (SLVP)
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners E. The sale prices were between $12.07 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $13.88.Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $75.58 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $79.42.Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $179.22 and $188.13, with an estimated average price of $184.1.
Here is the complete portfolio of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC. Also check out:
