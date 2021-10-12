Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF, SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF, Sells VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners E, iShares MS

New Purchases: RDIV, IBMQ, ULST, GDX, SILJ, BSCN, BSCO, SHYD, IWM, EMXC, BAM, EWZ, FENY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF, SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF, sells VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners E, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q3, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owns 98 stocks with a total value of $642 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 364,047 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,260,250 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 290,966 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96% Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 1,542,092 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 118,407 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.28 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $40.25. The stock is now traded at around $39.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 583,226 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.2 and $27.56, with an estimated average price of $27.45. The stock is now traded at around $27.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 447,431 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.39 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $40.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 245,040 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.91 and $35.09, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $31.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 325,466 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $15.38, with an estimated average price of $13.4. The stock is now traded at around $12.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 524,976 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 156,447 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 32.32%. The purchase prices were between $36.83 and $39.75, with an estimated average price of $38.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 65,213 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 33.76%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $141.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,727 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners E. The sale prices were between $12.07 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $13.88.

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $75.58 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $79.42.

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $179.22 and $188.13, with an estimated average price of $184.1.