Gleason Group, Inc. Buys Chevron Corp, BHP Group, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Barrick Gold Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Chevron Corp, BHP Group, Qualcomm Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Boeing Co, sells Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Barrick Gold Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gleason Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Gleason Group, Inc. owns 208 stocks with a total value of $277 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 150,914 shares, 21.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 184,298 shares, 12.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 136,323 shares, 10.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.05% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 77,703 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 344,518 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%

Gleason Group, Inc. initiated holding in Monday.Com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $198.98 and $406.49, with an estimated average price of $294.4. The stock is now traded at around $354.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 230 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gleason Group, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $47.683900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 812 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gleason Group, Inc. initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $309.15 and $360.85, with an estimated average price of $335.78. The stock is now traded at around $324.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 90 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gleason Group, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.56 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $57.56. The stock is now traded at around $58.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 379 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gleason Group, Inc. initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $17.84, with an estimated average price of $13.76. The stock is now traded at around $10.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 90 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gleason Group, Inc. initiated holding in InnovAge Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.41 and $22.32, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $6.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gleason Group, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 48.71%. The purchase prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $107.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,433 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gleason Group, Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 22.45%. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $122.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,383 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gleason Group, Inc. added to a holding in BHP Group Ltd by 41.24%. The purchase prices were between $52.56 and $80.24, with an estimated average price of $68.45. The stock is now traded at around $55.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,142 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gleason Group, Inc. added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 1489.13%. The purchase prices were between $184.09 and $204.4, with an estimated average price of $195.74. The stock is now traded at around $203.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 731 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gleason Group, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 30.73%. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15. The stock is now traded at around $223.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,446 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gleason Group, Inc. added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 37.50%. The purchase prices were between $362.36 and $490.47, with an estimated average price of $421.51. The stock is now traded at around $505.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gleason Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.63 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $9.71.

Gleason Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $17.58 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.09.