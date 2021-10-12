Logo
Gleason Group, Inc. Buys Chevron Corp, BHP Group, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Barrick Gold Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Gleason Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Chevron Corp, BHP Group, Qualcomm Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Boeing Co, sells Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Barrick Gold Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gleason Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Gleason Group, Inc. owns 208 stocks with a total value of $277 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gleason Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gleason+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Gleason Group, Inc.
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 150,914 shares, 21.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78%
  2. Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 184,298 shares, 12.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 136,323 shares, 10.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.05%
  4. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 77,703 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
  5. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 344,518 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
New Purchase: Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY)

Gleason Group, Inc. initiated holding in Monday.Com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $198.98 and $406.49, with an estimated average price of $294.4. The stock is now traded at around $354.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 230 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)

Gleason Group, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $47.683900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 812 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Gleason Group, Inc. initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $309.15 and $360.85, with an estimated average price of $335.78. The stock is now traded at around $324.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 90 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)

Gleason Group, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.56 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $57.56. The stock is now traded at around $58.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 379 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Gleason Group, Inc. initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $17.84, with an estimated average price of $13.76. The stock is now traded at around $10.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 90 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: InnovAge Holding Corp (INNV)

Gleason Group, Inc. initiated holding in InnovAge Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.41 and $22.32, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $6.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Gleason Group, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 48.71%. The purchase prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $107.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,433 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Gleason Group, Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 22.45%. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $122.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,383 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

Gleason Group, Inc. added to a holding in BHP Group Ltd by 41.24%. The purchase prices were between $52.56 and $80.24, with an estimated average price of $68.45. The stock is now traded at around $55.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,142 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Gleason Group, Inc. added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 1489.13%. The purchase prices were between $184.09 and $204.4, with an estimated average price of $195.74. The stock is now traded at around $203.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 731 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Gleason Group, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 30.73%. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15. The stock is now traded at around $223.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,446 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Gleason Group, Inc. added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 37.50%. The purchase prices were between $362.36 and $490.47, with an estimated average price of $421.51. The stock is now traded at around $505.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF)

Gleason Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.63 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $9.71.

Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Gleason Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $17.58 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of Gleason Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Gleason Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Gleason Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Gleason Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Gleason Group, Inc. keeps buying
