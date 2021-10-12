Logo
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Buys Advance Auto Parts Inc, Visa Inc, Intel Corp, Sells Progressive Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Salesforce.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Advance Auto Parts Inc, Visa Inc, Intel Corp, Union Pacific Corp, Amazon.com Inc, sells Progressive Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Salesforce.com Inc, Facebook Inc, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC. As of 2021Q3, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC owns 66 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aafmaa+wealth+management+%26+trust+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC
  1. Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) - 51,767 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23%
  2. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 78,718 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 59,515 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.63%
  4. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 61,553 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76%
  5. Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 38,600 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.31%
New Purchase: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.26 and $218.46, with an estimated average price of $208.28. The stock is now traded at around $212.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $52.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 71,688 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3247.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 1,111 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Allstate Corp (ALL)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.31 and $137.87, with an estimated average price of $132.2. The stock is now traded at around $126.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,786 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $54.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,198 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 117.26%. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $224.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 32,530 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 98.31%. The purchase prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07. The stock is now traded at around $213.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 38,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 1032.09%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $164.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 22,370 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 35.63%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $141.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 59,515 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 32.85%. The purchase prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79. The stock is now traded at around $150.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 39,424 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $90.35 and $99.88, with an estimated average price of $95.38.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC. Also check out:

1. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

