AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Buys Advance Auto Parts Inc, Visa Inc, Intel Corp, Sells Progressive Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Salesforce.com Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Advance Auto Parts Inc, Visa Inc, Intel Corp, Union Pacific Corp, Amazon.com Inc, sells Progressive Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Salesforce.com Inc, Facebook Inc, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC. As of 2021Q3, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC owns 66 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aafmaa+wealth+management+%26+trust+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) - 51,767 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 78,718 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 59,515 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.63% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 61,553 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 38,600 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.31%

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.26 and $218.46, with an estimated average price of $208.28. The stock is now traded at around $212.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $52.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 71,688 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3247.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 1,111 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.31 and $137.87, with an estimated average price of $132.2. The stock is now traded at around $126.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,786 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $54.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,198 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 117.26%. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $224.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 32,530 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 98.31%. The purchase prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07. The stock is now traded at around $213.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 38,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 1032.09%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $164.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 22,370 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 35.63%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $141.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 59,515 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 32.85%. The purchase prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79. The stock is now traded at around $150.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 39,424 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $90.35 and $99.88, with an estimated average price of $95.38.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33.