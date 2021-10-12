Avondale Wealth Management Buys Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Bank of America Corp, Sells Amplify Online Retail ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock

- New Purchases: PAVE, BAC, NKE, QTEC, NUBD, DKNG, ARKQ, PTON, REE,
- Added Positions: IJR, MSFT, IYY, MGA, AAL, GOVT, AMZN, HON, JPM, TDOC, ZROZ,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, IBUY, AGG, ONEQ, BA, NFLX, TLT, IJH, TSLA, DIS, QQQ, T, DBX, AZO, GLD, TGT, HD, ARKG, DOCU, CRWD, V, ICLN, LULU,
- Sold Out: SHOP, CSCO, ERIC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Avondale Wealth Management
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 50,377 shares, 21.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 27,858 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%
- iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB) - 54,771 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 32,509 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52%
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 288,128 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $25.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 26,728 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $43.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)
Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $173.85, with an estimated average price of $163. The stock is now traded at around $153.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC)
Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd. The purchase prices were between $153.13 and $169.06, with an estimated average price of $162.4. The stock is now traded at around $156.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 531 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: NuShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD)
Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in NuShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $26.24, with an estimated average price of $26.08. The stock is now traded at around $25.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ)
Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.73 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $81.72. The stock is now traded at around $78.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 275 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.71%. The purchase prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $111.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 20,535 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 249.57%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $292.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,608 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Magna International Inc (MGA)
Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in Magna International Inc by 138.89%. The purchase prices were between $74.21 and $94.14, with an estimated average price of $82.43. The stock is now traded at around $84.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)
Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in American Airlines Group Inc by 74.36%. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $20.27. The stock is now traded at around $20.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 588.24%. The purchase prices were between $212.28 and $234.18, with an estimated average price of $226.13. The stock is now traded at around $214.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 585 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $125.92 and $164.64, with an estimated average price of $145.86. The stock is now traded at around $131.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Avondale Wealth Management sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1346.55 and $1643.32, with an estimated average price of $1498.75.Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Avondale Wealth Management sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12.Sold Out: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)
Avondale Wealth Management sold out a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The sale prices were between $10.98 and $13.29, with an estimated average price of $11.83.
