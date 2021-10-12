Avondale Wealth Management Buys Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Bank of America Corp, Sells Amplify Online Retail ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock

New Purchases: PAVE, BAC, NKE, QTEC, NUBD, DKNG, ARKQ, PTON, REE,

PAVE, BAC, NKE, QTEC, NUBD, DKNG, ARKQ, PTON, REE, Added Positions: IJR, MSFT, IYY, MGA, AAL, GOVT, AMZN, HON, JPM, TDOC, ZROZ,

IJR, MSFT, IYY, MGA, AAL, GOVT, AMZN, HON, JPM, TDOC, ZROZ, Reduced Positions: IVV, IBUY, AGG, ONEQ, BA, NFLX, TLT, IJH, TSLA, DIS, QQQ, T, DBX, AZO, GLD, TGT, HD, ARKG, DOCU, CRWD, V, ICLN, LULU,

IVV, IBUY, AGG, ONEQ, BA, NFLX, TLT, IJH, TSLA, DIS, QQQ, T, DBX, AZO, GLD, TGT, HD, ARKG, DOCU, CRWD, V, ICLN, LULU, Sold Out: SHOP, CSCO, ERIC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Bank of America Corp, Microsoft Corp, Nike Inc, sells Amplify Online Retail ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Boeing Co, Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Avondale Wealth Management. As of 2021Q3, Avondale Wealth Management owns 107 stocks with a total value of $102 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 50,377 shares, 21.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 27,858 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69% iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB) - 54,771 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 32,509 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 288,128 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%

Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $25.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 26,728 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $43.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $173.85, with an estimated average price of $163. The stock is now traded at around $153.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd. The purchase prices were between $153.13 and $169.06, with an estimated average price of $162.4. The stock is now traded at around $156.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 531 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in NuShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $26.24, with an estimated average price of $26.08. The stock is now traded at around $25.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.73 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $81.72. The stock is now traded at around $78.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 275 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.71%. The purchase prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $111.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 20,535 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 249.57%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $292.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,608 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in Magna International Inc by 138.89%. The purchase prices were between $74.21 and $94.14, with an estimated average price of $82.43. The stock is now traded at around $84.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in American Airlines Group Inc by 74.36%. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $20.27. The stock is now traded at around $20.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 588.24%. The purchase prices were between $212.28 and $234.18, with an estimated average price of $226.13. The stock is now traded at around $214.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 585 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $125.92 and $164.64, with an estimated average price of $145.86. The stock is now traded at around $131.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Avondale Wealth Management sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1346.55 and $1643.32, with an estimated average price of $1498.75.

Avondale Wealth Management sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12.

Avondale Wealth Management sold out a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The sale prices were between $10.98 and $13.29, with an estimated average price of $11.83.