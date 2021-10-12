Linden Rose Investment LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Shopify Inc, Apple Inc, Sells Sea

For the details of Linden Rose Investment LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/linden+rose+investment+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Linden Rose Investment LLC
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 149,639 shares, 51.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.94%
- Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 321,874 shares, 31.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,671 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 808.15%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 30,797 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.02%
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 2,419 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 167.59%
Linden Rose Investment LLC initiated holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $161.38 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $201.76. The stock is now traded at around $178.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 5,636 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)
Linden Rose Investment LLC initiated holding in Wix.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $193.88 and $304.71, with an estimated average price of $248.11. The stock is now traded at around $182.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 4,618 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Linden Rose Investment LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 808.15%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3247.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.26%. The holding were 1,671 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Linden Rose Investment LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 167.59%. The purchase prices were between $1346.55 and $1643.32, with an estimated average price of $1498.75. The stock is now traded at around $1357.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 2,419 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Linden Rose Investment LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 34.02%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $141.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 30,797 shares as of 2021-09-30.
