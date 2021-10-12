Logo
Denali Advisors Llc Buys Graham Holdings Co, GrafTech International, Axos Financial Inc, Sells CAI International Inc, Federated Hermes Inc, Triton International

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Diego, CA, based Investment company Denali Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Graham Holdings Co, GrafTech International, Axos Financial Inc, Hilltop Holdings Inc, Select Medical Holdings Corp, sells CAI International Inc, Federated Hermes Inc, Triton International, , Minerals Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Denali Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q3, Denali Advisors Llc owns 289 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DENALI ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/denali+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DENALI ADVISORS LLC
  1. Innoviva Inc (INVA) - 276,070 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.16%
  2. Costamare Inc (CMRE) - 291,325 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%
  3. Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) - 104,223 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.67%
  4. Greif Inc (GEF) - 67,694 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.63%
  5. Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) - 93,576 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.09%
New Purchase: Axos Financial Inc (AX)

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Axos Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.69 and $51.54, with an estimated average price of $47.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 67,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: American National Group Inc (ANAT)

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in American National Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.71 and $194.46, with an estimated average price of $177.58. The stock is now traded at around $190.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 12,005 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Boise Cascade Co (BCC)

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Boise Cascade Co. The purchase prices were between $47.76 and $59.39, with an estimated average price of $54.49. The stock is now traded at around $57.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 38,365 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Encore Wire Corp (WIRE)

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Encore Wire Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.07 and $100.97, with an estimated average price of $82.12. The stock is now traded at around $103.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 16,846 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA)

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.35 and $21.27, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 89,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Simmons First National Corp (SFNC)

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Simmons First National Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.35 and $30.22, with an estimated average price of $28.27. The stock is now traded at around $30.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 47,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Graham Holdings Co (GHC)

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Graham Holdings Co by 74444.44%. The purchase prices were between $580.7 and $669.9, with an estimated average price of $623.24. The stock is now traded at around $592.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 6,709 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: GrafTech International Ltd (EAF)

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in GrafTech International Ltd by 30867.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.07 and $11.57, with an estimated average price of $10.95. The stock is now traded at around $10.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 367,888 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH)

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Hilltop Holdings Inc by 280.55%. The purchase prices were between $31.45 and $36.63, with an estimated average price of $33.19. The stock is now traded at around $33.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 123,029 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM)

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Select Medical Holdings Corp by 188250.00%. The purchase prices were between $32.28 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $32.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 75,340 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Tegna Inc (TGNA)

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Tegna Inc by 47800.35%. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $21.62, with an estimated average price of $18.16. The stock is now traded at around $19.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 136,037 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: United States Cellular Corp (USM)

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in United States Cellular Corp by 34986.34%. The purchase prices were between $30.6 and $37.46, with an estimated average price of $33.31. The stock is now traded at around $31.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 56,489 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: CAI International Inc (CAI)

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in CAI International Inc. The sale prices were between $55.64 and $56.13, with an estimated average price of $55.86.

Sold Out: (MSGN)

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $14.17 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $14.53.

Sold Out: Parsons Corp (PSN)

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Parsons Corp. The sale prices were between $32 and $40.69, with an estimated average price of $36.53.

Sold Out: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $18.39 and $21.07, with an estimated average price of $19.62.

Sold Out: Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK)

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Green Brick Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $20.52 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $23.57.

Sold Out: Trustmark Corp (TRMK)

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Trustmark Corp. The sale prices were between $29.01 and $33.27, with an estimated average price of $30.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of DENALI ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:

1. DENALI ADVISORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DENALI ADVISORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DENALI ADVISORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DENALI ADVISORS LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

