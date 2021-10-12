Denali Advisors Llc Buys Graham Holdings Co, GrafTech International, Axos Financial Inc, Sells CAI International Inc, Federated Hermes Inc, Triton International

- New Purchases: AX, ANAT, BCC, WIRE, VNDA, SFNC, OTTR, SANM, ARI, TFC, BANF, NOC, CB, SASR, HVT, NHC, STC, HNGR, SRCE, SAFT, HSY, OCFC, PFE, CINF, PSA, WBA, AEL, PLXS, NTAP, NBTB, AMRK, WHR, HZO, JBL, BRC, STRL, HMST, CRUS, BWA, DTE, GOLF, AFL, CMBM, LE, FAF, FL, LAZY, MSGE, RILY, LDOS, GL, CRAI, CTRN, CTXS, NHI, MTH, HE, GPK, GIII,
- Added Positions: GHC, EAF, HTH, SEM, TGNA, USM, PATK, ENVA, PFS, PRDO, CUBI, BRK.B, SMP, JPM, FOR, WMT, GS, MOH, LYB, GM, CE, BAC, VZ, INTC, GD, PEG, SCCO, MBIN, HPQ, MET, BBY, VMW, SO, RSG, TSN, EOG, CATY, ORCL, CBRE, ACGL, DISH, C, HCA, LH, SNX, PFG, SYF, AGR, AZO, SNEX, PLUS, ALL, PGR, KKR, HRL, UHAL, WMK, FOXA, BIO, CMI, MLI, NUE, OPY, UGI, LEA, KOP, BPOP, SLGN, OMC, SF, AL, SNV, ALSN, MCY, ERIE, SNDR, KMPR, BOKF, DOX,
- Reduced Positions: FHI, TRTN, MTX, FRME, BIG, BCEI, BCEI, CENTA, AMCX, RDN, HOPE, MEI, INVA, SGH, PRIM, VSH, B, GTN, MATX, EGBN, IMKTA, GEF, EIG, BUSE, ACCO, AGM, RBCAA, ESGR, INT, KW, GIC, GIC, BSIG, FIBK, TOWN, HCC, BKE, RUSHA, NTB, CNXN, IBOC, NWLI, MHO, PDM, MPX, TNET, NNI, JOUT, MTB, WOR, OEC, USNA, ASIX, ATGE, PAHC, SBT, CRMT, NMRK, SKYW, RMR, PFSI, SCHN, MTOR, LXP, EXEL, FFBC, MPW, AN, CNA, UHS, IP, CMRE, ADM, GBL, HTLF, KRO, BK, BIIB, GOOGL, PCAR, STLD, JLL, KR, NFG, LEN, DHI, LOPE, NTRS, DFS, MSM, ACI, ONEW, PSB, AIRC, OZK, TPH, MDC, CC, PPC, SC, OMF, ORI,
- Sold Out: CAI, MSGN, PSN, PMT, GRBK, TRMK, FBC, CCS, UVV, NSIT, SENEA, COWN, AMAL, GSBC, CTO, BF.B, FF, MU, PKOH, BMTX, EXC, CARR, REGN, ARCB, KDP, TDS, SFM, ALLY, EBAY, UTHR, STT, RHI, MHK, MTG, UNF, PPL, LAZ, INS, COLM, CBZ, AGO, ASB,
For the details of DENALI ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/denali+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of DENALI ADVISORS LLC
- Innoviva Inc (INVA) - 276,070 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.16%
- Costamare Inc (CMRE) - 291,325 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%
- Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) - 104,223 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.67%
- Greif Inc (GEF) - 67,694 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.63%
- Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) - 93,576 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.09%
Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Axos Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.69 and $51.54, with an estimated average price of $47.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 67,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: American National Group Inc (ANAT)
Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in American National Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.71 and $194.46, with an estimated average price of $177.58. The stock is now traded at around $190.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 12,005 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Boise Cascade Co (BCC)
Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Boise Cascade Co. The purchase prices were between $47.76 and $59.39, with an estimated average price of $54.49. The stock is now traded at around $57.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 38,365 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Encore Wire Corp (WIRE)
Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Encore Wire Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.07 and $100.97, with an estimated average price of $82.12. The stock is now traded at around $103.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 16,846 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA)
Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.35 and $21.27, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 89,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Simmons First National Corp (SFNC)
Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Simmons First National Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.35 and $30.22, with an estimated average price of $28.27. The stock is now traded at around $30.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 47,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Graham Holdings Co (GHC)
Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Graham Holdings Co by 74444.44%. The purchase prices were between $580.7 and $669.9, with an estimated average price of $623.24. The stock is now traded at around $592.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 6,709 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: GrafTech International Ltd (EAF)
Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in GrafTech International Ltd by 30867.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.07 and $11.57, with an estimated average price of $10.95. The stock is now traded at around $10.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 367,888 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH)
Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Hilltop Holdings Inc by 280.55%. The purchase prices were between $31.45 and $36.63, with an estimated average price of $33.19. The stock is now traded at around $33.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 123,029 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM)
Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Select Medical Holdings Corp by 188250.00%. The purchase prices were between $32.28 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $32.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 75,340 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Tegna Inc (TGNA)
Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Tegna Inc by 47800.35%. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $21.62, with an estimated average price of $18.16. The stock is now traded at around $19.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 136,037 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: United States Cellular Corp (USM)
Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in United States Cellular Corp by 34986.34%. The purchase prices were between $30.6 and $37.46, with an estimated average price of $33.31. The stock is now traded at around $31.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 56,489 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: CAI International Inc (CAI)
Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in CAI International Inc. The sale prices were between $55.64 and $56.13, with an estimated average price of $55.86.Sold Out: (MSGN)
Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $14.17 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $14.53.Sold Out: Parsons Corp (PSN)
Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Parsons Corp. The sale prices were between $32 and $40.69, with an estimated average price of $36.53.Sold Out: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)
Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $18.39 and $21.07, with an estimated average price of $19.62.Sold Out: Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK)
Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Green Brick Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $20.52 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $23.57.Sold Out: Trustmark Corp (TRMK)
Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Trustmark Corp. The sale prices were between $29.01 and $33.27, with an estimated average price of $30.69.
Here is the complete portfolio of DENALI ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:
