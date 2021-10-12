Tsfg, Llc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, INDEXIQ ETF TRUST, Sells FibroGen Inc, Baidu Inc, PulteGroup Inc

New Purchases: RHS, FDN, CLRG, MMIT, XITK, ONLN, PFM, CZA, FTGC, SPTI, SPMB, COIN, AIRR, OMFL, FCA, RDIV, IAU, TLTD, DRIV, XMLV, WEBR, TILT, RWL, FBT, SUB, SMB, UPST, TLRY, TLRY, KTOS, RZG, NFJ, PRF, KBWD, NIE, MSTR, XMHQ, LCID, MU, DLS, IYM, IAT, RKLB, TLTE, GRID, KLDO, LEV, MTTR, RH, MNMD, OGN, PASG, DTIL, IHDG, STX, XNTK, HNDL, BUZZ, DWM, APP, ROBO, ARKF, BCEL, BODY, SKIN, BILI, BDTX, CNI, CSSE, CMPS, CYBN, DRNA, DFAC, EH, HOMZ, BBEU, KOIN, DIV, PAVE, GOEX, GXO, PCF, GRES, PRN, PKB, IDV, EMHY, BBJP, BBCA, BBAX,

RHS, FDN, CLRG, MMIT, XITK, ONLN, PFM, CZA, FTGC, SPTI, SPMB, COIN, AIRR, OMFL, FCA, RDIV, IAU, TLTD, DRIV, XMLV, WEBR, TILT, RWL, FBT, SUB, SMB, UPST, TLRY, TLRY, KTOS, RZG, NFJ, PRF, KBWD, NIE, MSTR, XMHQ, LCID, MU, DLS, IYM, IAT, RKLB, TLTE, GRID, KLDO, LEV, MTTR, RH, MNMD, OGN, PASG, DTIL, IHDG, STX, XNTK, HNDL, BUZZ, DWM, APP, ROBO, ARKF, BCEL, BODY, SKIN, BILI, BDTX, CNI, CSSE, CMPS, CYBN, DRNA, DFAC, EH, HOMZ, BBEU, KOIN, DIV, PAVE, GOEX, GXO, PCF, GRES, PRN, PKB, IDV, EMHY, BBJP, BBCA, BBAX, Added Positions: VTI, ABBV, XLF, VGT, IWF, XLC, VTV, ABT, XLY, XLV, VOT, AMZN, SKYY, QQQ, VIS, XLI, XLK, SPTM, SPSM, BAX, VIG, IBB, VDC, IJR, XLB, TOTL, AGGY, HD, IXUS, MSFT, XLE, SPIB, VAW, AME, IHI, NVDA, SPDW, SPYG, VO, XSOE, BABA, CAH, CSCO, C, EBAY, EPD, CIBR, F, INTU, DBC, IUSV, USMV, IWS, IUSG, IYF, IYE, JNJ, LMT, MRK, MRNA, NOK, ORCL, SRVR, SCHD, XLRE, SRLN, SMH, VEA, VEU, DIS, DGRW, TXG, MMM, ABNB, ALNY, AMAT, T, BDX, SAM, BP, AVGO, CGC, CVNA, NET, COUP, CRWD, DDOG, DXCM, DOCU, DASH, FSLY, FDX, FCX, GIS, GH, ILMN, INTC, PGX, IEFA, IXN, EWU, TIP, IYR, IYJ, KKR, LUMN, MARA, MDB, OKTA, PINS, RMR, RBLX, RY, RGLD, RPRX, SRPT, SMG, SE, SENS, SHOP, SIRI, SNAP, SNOW, SLY, SPOT, SQ, TGT, TTD, TWLO, TWTR, UBER, U, VWO, VTWO, VTIP, VEEV, VTR, WMT, W, Z, ZM,

VTI, ABBV, XLF, VGT, IWF, XLC, VTV, ABT, XLY, XLV, VOT, AMZN, SKYY, QQQ, VIS, XLI, XLK, SPTM, SPSM, BAX, VIG, IBB, VDC, IJR, XLB, TOTL, AGGY, HD, IXUS, MSFT, XLE, SPIB, VAW, AME, IHI, NVDA, SPDW, SPYG, VO, XSOE, BABA, CAH, CSCO, C, EBAY, EPD, CIBR, F, INTU, DBC, IUSV, USMV, IWS, IUSG, IYF, IYE, JNJ, LMT, MRK, MRNA, NOK, ORCL, SRVR, SCHD, XLRE, SRLN, SMH, VEA, VEU, DIS, DGRW, TXG, MMM, ABNB, ALNY, AMAT, T, BDX, SAM, BP, AVGO, CGC, CVNA, NET, COUP, CRWD, DDOG, DXCM, DOCU, DASH, FSLY, FDX, FCX, GIS, GH, ILMN, INTC, PGX, IEFA, IXN, EWU, TIP, IYR, IYJ, KKR, LUMN, MARA, MDB, OKTA, PINS, RMR, RBLX, RY, RGLD, RPRX, SRPT, SMG, SE, SENS, SHOP, SIRI, SNAP, SNOW, SLY, SPOT, SQ, TGT, TTD, TWLO, TWTR, UBER, U, VWO, VTWO, VTIP, VEEV, VTR, WMT, W, Z, ZM, Reduced Positions: ICSH, ITOT, FGEN, BIDU, BA, EEM, TAK, JETS, ITW, TOL, IVE, VNLA, AAXJ, KMI, ADBE, IEMG, FCEL, ARKW, VZ, DKNG, CCI, CVS, HYLB, IYT, HEDJ, KHC, NRZ, PENN, BWX, VB, JNK, VNQ, VOE, EPP, IWN, EPOL, EWP, EWL, EWQ, EMB, ERUS, SPHD, SPHQ, HON, XOM, LLY, DTM, CMCSA, CAT, ARKG,

ICSH, ITOT, FGEN, BIDU, BA, EEM, TAK, JETS, ITW, TOL, IVE, VNLA, AAXJ, KMI, ADBE, IEMG, FCEL, ARKW, VZ, DKNG, CCI, CVS, HYLB, IYT, HEDJ, KHC, NRZ, PENN, BWX, VB, JNK, VNQ, VOE, EPP, IWN, EPOL, EWP, EWL, EWQ, EMB, ERUS, SPHD, SPHQ, HON, XOM, LLY, DTM, CMCSA, CAT, ARKG, Sold Out: PHM, MBG, ITE, PAYC, CCIV, BKD, DIAX, PLUG, WKHS, MIE, ACB, SNR, ERO, ERO, MMQ, GXC, CXW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, INDEXIQ ETF TRUST, IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF, SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF, sells FibroGen Inc, Baidu Inc, PulteGroup Inc, Boeing Co, during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tsfg, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Tsfg, Llc owns 889 stocks with a total value of $256 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TSFG, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tsfg%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 85,282 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.81% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 55,641 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.54% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 110,063 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.22% Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) - 83,226 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 23,154 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.01%

Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $154.04 and $163.21, with an estimated average price of $159.47. The stock is now traded at around $155.317300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 18,818 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $235.18 and $252.25, with an estimated average price of $244.54. The stock is now traded at around $236.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 9,375 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in INDEXIQ ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $33.31 and $35.13, with an estimated average price of $34.12. The stock is now traded at around $33.381500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 42,475 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.66 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $26.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 26,961 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $208.2 and $233.01, with an estimated average price of $221.82. The stock is now traded at around $218.582900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,844 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.89 and $37.82, with an estimated average price of $36.97. The stock is now traded at around $36.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,712 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.66%. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $137.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,613 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 35.95%. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $105.19, with an estimated average price of $102.44. The stock is now traded at around $99.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,786 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 132.47%. The purchase prices were between $40.59 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $43.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,546 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 36.47%. The purchase prices were between $52.14 and $55.74, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $53.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,236 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 85.30%. The purchase prices were between $51.92 and $52.84, with an estimated average price of $52.45. The stock is now traded at around $51.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,286 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 80.62%. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $48.54, with an estimated average price of $48.21. The stock is now traded at around $47.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,111 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $45.92 and $55.82, with an estimated average price of $52.03.

Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.62 and $25.84, with an estimated average price of $25.73.

Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57.

Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund. The sale prices were between $16.75 and $17.71, with an estimated average price of $17.25.

Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $367.4 and $515.48, with an estimated average price of $445.45.

Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $22.2 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.91.