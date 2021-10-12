Tsfg, Llc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, INDEXIQ ETF TRUST, Sells FibroGen Inc, Baidu Inc, PulteGroup Inc

- New Purchases: RHS, FDN, CLRG, MMIT, XITK, ONLN, PFM, CZA, FTGC, SPTI, SPMB, COIN, AIRR, OMFL, FCA, RDIV, IAU, TLTD, DRIV, XMLV, WEBR, TILT, RWL, FBT, SUB, SMB, UPST, TLRY, TLRY, KTOS, RZG, NFJ, PRF, KBWD, NIE, MSTR, XMHQ, LCID, MU, DLS, IYM, IAT, RKLB, TLTE, GRID, KLDO, LEV, MTTR, RH, MNMD, OGN, PASG, DTIL, IHDG, STX, XNTK, HNDL, BUZZ, DWM, APP, ROBO, ARKF, BCEL, BODY, SKIN, BILI, BDTX, CNI, CSSE, CMPS, CYBN, DRNA, DFAC, EH, HOMZ, BBEU, KOIN, DIV, PAVE, GOEX, GXO, PCF, GRES, PRN, PKB, IDV, EMHY, BBJP, BBCA, BBAX,
- Added Positions: VTI, ABBV, XLF, VGT, IWF, XLC, VTV, ABT, XLY, XLV, VOT, AMZN, SKYY, QQQ, VIS, XLI, XLK, SPTM, SPSM, BAX, VIG, IBB, VDC, IJR, XLB, TOTL, AGGY, HD, IXUS, MSFT, XLE, SPIB, VAW, AME, IHI, NVDA, SPDW, SPYG, VO, XSOE, BABA, CAH, CSCO, C, EBAY, EPD, CIBR, F, INTU, DBC, IUSV, USMV, IWS, IUSG, IYF, IYE, JNJ, LMT, MRK, MRNA, NOK, ORCL, SRVR, SCHD, XLRE, SRLN, SMH, VEA, VEU, DIS, DGRW, TXG, MMM, ABNB, ALNY, AMAT, T, BDX, SAM, BP, AVGO, CGC, CVNA, NET, COUP, CRWD, DDOG, DXCM, DOCU, DASH, FSLY, FDX, FCX, GIS, GH, ILMN, INTC, PGX, IEFA, IXN, EWU, TIP, IYR, IYJ, KKR, LUMN, MARA, MDB, OKTA, PINS, RMR, RBLX, RY, RGLD, RPRX, SRPT, SMG, SE, SENS, SHOP, SIRI, SNAP, SNOW, SLY, SPOT, SQ, TGT, TTD, TWLO, TWTR, UBER, U, VWO, VTWO, VTIP, VEEV, VTR, WMT, W, Z, ZM,
- Reduced Positions: ICSH, ITOT, FGEN, BIDU, BA, EEM, TAK, JETS, ITW, TOL, IVE, VNLA, AAXJ, KMI, ADBE, IEMG, FCEL, ARKW, VZ, DKNG, CCI, CVS, HYLB, IYT, HEDJ, KHC, NRZ, PENN, BWX, VB, JNK, VNQ, VOE, EPP, IWN, EPOL, EWP, EWL, EWQ, EMB, ERUS, SPHD, SPHQ, HON, XOM, LLY, DTM, CMCSA, CAT, ARKG,
- Sold Out: PHM, MBG, ITE, PAYC, CCIV, BKD, DIAX, PLUG, WKHS, MIE, ACB, SNR, ERO, ERO, MMQ, GXC, CXW,
For the details of TSFG, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tsfg%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TSFG, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 85,282 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.81%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 55,641 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.54%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 110,063 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.22%
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) - 83,226 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 23,154 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.01%
Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $154.04 and $163.21, with an estimated average price of $159.47. The stock is now traded at around $155.317300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 18,818 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)
Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $235.18 and $252.25, with an estimated average price of $244.54. The stock is now traded at around $236.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 9,375 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: INDEXIQ ETF TRUST (CLRG)
Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in INDEXIQ ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $33.31 and $35.13, with an estimated average price of $34.12. The stock is now traded at around $33.381500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 42,475 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT)
Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.66 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $26.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 26,961 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (XITK)
Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $208.2 and $233.01, with an estimated average price of $221.82. The stock is now traded at around $218.582900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,844 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (PFM)
Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.89 and $37.82, with an estimated average price of $36.97. The stock is now traded at around $36.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,712 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.66%. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $137.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,613 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 35.95%. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $105.19, with an estimated average price of $102.44. The stock is now traded at around $99.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,786 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)
Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 132.47%. The purchase prices were between $40.59 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $43.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,546 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)
Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 36.47%. The purchase prices were between $52.14 and $55.74, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $53.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,236 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)
Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 85.30%. The purchase prices were between $51.92 and $52.84, with an estimated average price of $52.45. The stock is now traded at around $51.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,286 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)
Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 80.62%. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $48.54, with an estimated average price of $48.21. The stock is now traded at around $47.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,111 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)
Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $45.92 and $55.82, with an estimated average price of $52.03.Sold Out: (MBG)
Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.62 and $25.84, with an estimated average price of $25.73.Sold Out: (ITE)
Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57.Sold Out: Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund (DIAX)
Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund. The sale prices were between $16.75 and $17.71, with an estimated average price of $17.25.Sold Out: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)
Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $367.4 and $515.48, with an estimated average price of $445.45.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)
Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $22.2 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.91.
Here is the complete portfolio of TSFG, LLC. Also check out:
1. TSFG, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TSFG, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TSFG, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TSFG, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment