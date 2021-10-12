Focused Wealth Management, Inc Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-, Blade Air Mobility Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, Sells Pinterest Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc

- New Purchases: EMNT, BLDE, CURI, CURI, WAT, FXE, COO, DGX, SCHW, PNR, PLAN, CCJ, EWL, XLRE, IAU, MRNA, APPN, EWG, SOTK, BKE, SFM, BYD, CF, CUBE, BROS, ETSY, KLR, KR, LOVE, PDD, TOST, ONON, SUN, BBP, FENY, FTXN, TLRY, TLRY, NRGX, TOKE, THCX, TBX, HAUZ, ARKQ, BBIG, FSTA, PAVE, NCZ, BUZZ, CHPT, CHPT, ARKF, YOLO, ADTX, AEVA, IZRL, PBD, COIN, SOFI, SOFI, FLGC, LEV, MNMD, OGN, CTRM, ME, BBJP, SQSP, BTI, NUSI, VICI, LCID, JVA, DIDI, HE, OTTR, WEN, HNDL, AYX, AMKR, MOON, EBF, IEC, NMZ, QRVO, TSLX, CAMT, DOCU, FVRR, AIN, LWLG, GXO, CEMI, RCAT, CARG, LPTX, AES, AMCX, ADBE, AKAM, BLMN, CRNC, CTXS, CVET, CW, DTE, DLB, EQT, EQH, EEFT, FIS, FAF, GATX, GT, GWW, GTN, IONS, KIM, LGF.B, LAD, LYFT, MTG, MTCH, MLCO, MNST, MUSA, NLOK, DNOW, NUAN, OLN, OMF, OSK, PANW, PXD, PWR, QRTEA, REYN, SIX, SONY, SPR, SPLK, SHO, THS, ULTA, UNM, VOYA, VMC, WDC, WPM, WDAY, TEAM, INFO, APTV, STX, ST, TEL, ASML, NXPI, ISTB, AG, RYAN, ABCL, ADCT, DRIV, AGNC, NLY,
- Added Positions: TOTL, SPIB, SCHP, HYD, VWO, PENN, VCIT, CPNG, DOCN, MINT, XLE, SPAB, UBER, OKE, STWD, BXMX, UTG, GLD, TWTR, STLD, TWLO, XBI, ROK, LDUR, T, MO, CVX, EXG, INTC, TIP, SLV, MAIN, MSFT, PCAR, PFE, O, SJM, PYPL, NTNX, CRIS, GOOGL, KKR, SHOP, EXPE, U, PSA, ABBV, BIIB, CVS, CMCSA, DSL, DBL, DUK, ETV, ES, EXC, XOM, F, GDV, GILD, IMGN, VTN, IDV, JKJ, PFF, LBRDA, LBRDK, LYG, NOK, NVDA, JDD, JPS, JFR, JLS, QCOM, EDIV, SU, UNH, VO, WFC, ERC, ETG, V, WY, PNC, DFS, LSXMA, LSXMK, VGR, FWONK, FWONA, SYF, CNI, GMRE, GD, STIP, SBRA, LADR, OXSQ, CGC, NGG, PGX, AFIN, NRZ, AY, GBDC, PSF, TTE, IRM, PCI, AVGO, DELL, TSM, CRM, DXC, ALC, AMGN, AIG, ECL, EQIX, TMO, OKTA, GSBD, TTD, UGI, JCI, MDT, SRNE, XFLT, AZO, CCL, RTX, UL, PD, ZM, DGRW, SONN, PBR, CRWD, PLTR, SPCE, ZTS, GH, VNT, UMC, ETR, TRP, VRTX, FDX, NNDM, BBN, LAZR, BRG, PCT, ON, SWK, TMUS, AI, VTIP, ARWR, GSK,
- Reduced Positions: SPYG, VYM, BX, XLF, MGK, PINS, MDLZ, VGT, IGV, ATVI, LVS, PRTA, CMG, RDFN, VST, VTRS, TCS, UPS, PLUG, BABA, C, HD, JPM, KMI, LOW, MU, NFLX, XLU, TSLA, TEVA, VFH, HCA, SBNY, SPEM, SPYD, ET, BAC, BP, ADSK, CHWY, SE, TXG, FTCH, GDRX, VRM, SAVE, STKL, W, AAP, BFLY, CSCO, DAL, DVN, IBM, IVV, IWP, IWF, IWN, DSI, IEO, JNJ, MRO, MET, PNW, PG, DIA, UAA, BND, VHT, VTI, CS, KHC, HES, AAL, IJH, SNAP, CHKP, EDIT, NUE, QTEC, IEUR, SPYV, XHE, KIE, KBE, SCHE, FXN, PJP, EWU, CLF, SQ, UA, RACE, SPH, GDX, PBW, RSP, SRPT, XSW, MJ, SPTS, NTAP, NVTA, WAB, NIO, ABT, BK, CTVA, DOW, DD, AMD, SCHH, FSLY, VMW, USFR, ONEM, SOLO, IVOL, EBND, SCHX, SCHA, FNDE, FNDC, FNDF, FNDA, FNDX, SCHF, SCHR, SCHC, EMLC, VNQI, VMBS, VER, ABNB, ARKK, Z, DBI, CRHC, MSOS, MSTR, PLBY,
- Sold Out: PSTI, RGLS, XLB, SRE, VYGR, MCS, ZI, JKHY, EXPD, CLX, PAYA, STNE, GHVI, 1B8, TRIP, SAM, AWI, IDEX, CCK, SAFM, DHI, AMN, FNCB, LQD, FEU, ACWI, CNQ, QS, CCIV, LXP, MMQ, 1C1A, WORK, HZO, MAT, ENPH, TJX, 6CL0, WD, XSPA, OXI1, TARO,
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 1,216,487 shares, 12.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.51%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 437,680 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
- SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 1,041,193 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.79%
- SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 1,112,910 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.63%
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 611,785 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.21%
Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-. The purchase prices were between $100.52 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $100.6. The stock is now traded at around $100.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 35,061 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Blade Air Mobility Inc (BLDE)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Blade Air Mobility Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.08 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $8.76. The stock is now traded at around $10.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 66,023 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: CuriosityStream Inc (CURI)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $14.62, with an estimated average price of $11.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,099 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: CuriosityStream Inc (CURI)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $14.62, with an estimated average price of $11.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,099 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (FXE)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $111.03, with an estimated average price of $109.99. The stock is now traded at around $107.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Waters Corp (WAT)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Waters Corp. The purchase prices were between $351.18 and $424.7, with an estimated average price of $391.65. The stock is now traded at around $338.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 638.25%. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $84.84, with an estimated average price of $73.65. The stock is now traded at around $74.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,704 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.95%. The purchase prices were between $94.24 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $95.12. The stock is now traded at around $93.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,832 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc by 344.44%. The purchase prices were between $47.45 and $87.67, with an estimated average price of $61.9. The stock is now traded at around $85.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Coupang Inc (CPNG)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 69.28%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $44.54, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $26.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 38,764 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 4008.28%. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $46.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,957 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 103.45%. The purchase prices were between $49.27 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $62.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,304 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $0.63 and $0.85, with an estimated average price of $0.73.Sold Out: Pluristem Therapeutics Inc (PSTI)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $2.65 and $3.96, with an estimated average price of $3.21.Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $162.19 and $187.74, with an estimated average price of $172.28.Sold Out: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The sale prices were between $164.06 and $178.58, with an estimated average price of $171.9.Sold Out: Marcus Corp (MCS)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Marcus Corp. The sale prices were between $14.55 and $21.27, with an estimated average price of $16.35.Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $79 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $82.83.
