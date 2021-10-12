Logo
Focused Wealth Management, Inc Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-, Blade Air Mobility Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, Sells Pinterest Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Highland, NY, based Investment company Focused Wealth Management, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-, Blade Air Mobility Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Coupang Inc, sells Pinterest Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Regulus Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Focused Wealth Management, Inc. As of 2021Q3, Focused Wealth Management, Inc owns 1002 stocks with a total value of $611 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Focused Wealth Management, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/focused+wealth+management%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Focused Wealth Management, Inc
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 1,216,487 shares, 12.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.51%
  2. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 437,680 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
  3. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 1,041,193 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.79%
  4. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 1,112,910 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.63%
  5. Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 611,785 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.21%
New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange- (EMNT)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-. The purchase prices were between $100.52 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $100.6. The stock is now traded at around $100.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 35,061 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Blade Air Mobility Inc (BLDE)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Blade Air Mobility Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.08 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $8.76. The stock is now traded at around $10.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 66,023 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: CuriosityStream Inc (CURI)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $14.62, with an estimated average price of $11.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,099 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: CuriosityStream Inc (CURI)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $14.62, with an estimated average price of $11.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,099 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (FXE)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $111.03, with an estimated average price of $109.99. The stock is now traded at around $107.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Waters Corp (WAT)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Waters Corp. The purchase prices were between $351.18 and $424.7, with an estimated average price of $391.65. The stock is now traded at around $338.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 638.25%. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $84.84, with an estimated average price of $73.65. The stock is now traded at around $74.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,704 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.95%. The purchase prices were between $94.24 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $95.12. The stock is now traded at around $93.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,832 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc by 344.44%. The purchase prices were between $47.45 and $87.67, with an estimated average price of $61.9. The stock is now traded at around $85.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 69.28%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $44.54, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $26.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 38,764 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 4008.28%. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $46.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,957 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 103.45%. The purchase prices were between $49.27 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $62.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,304 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $0.63 and $0.85, with an estimated average price of $0.73.

Sold Out: Pluristem Therapeutics Inc (PSTI)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $2.65 and $3.96, with an estimated average price of $3.21.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $162.19 and $187.74, with an estimated average price of $172.28.

Sold Out: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The sale prices were between $164.06 and $178.58, with an estimated average price of $171.9.

Sold Out: Marcus Corp (MCS)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Marcus Corp. The sale prices were between $14.55 and $21.27, with an estimated average price of $16.35.

Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $79 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $82.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of Focused Wealth Management, Inc. Also check out:

1. Focused Wealth Management, Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Focused Wealth Management, Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Focused Wealth Management, Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Focused Wealth Management, Inc keeps buying
