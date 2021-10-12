Focused Wealth Management, Inc Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-, Blade Air Mobility Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, Sells Pinterest Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc

New Purchases: EMNT, BLDE, CURI, CURI, WAT, FXE, COO, DGX, SCHW, PNR, PLAN, CCJ, EWL, XLRE, IAU, MRNA, APPN, EWG, SOTK, BKE, SFM, BYD, CF, CUBE, BROS, ETSY, KLR, KR, LOVE, PDD, TOST, ONON, SUN, BBP, FENY, FTXN, TLRY, TLRY, NRGX, TOKE, THCX, TBX, HAUZ, ARKQ, BBIG, FSTA, PAVE, NCZ, BUZZ, CHPT, CHPT, ARKF, YOLO, ADTX, AEVA, IZRL, PBD, COIN, SOFI, SOFI, FLGC, LEV, MNMD, OGN, CTRM, ME, BBJP, SQSP, BTI, NUSI, VICI, LCID, JVA, DIDI, HE, OTTR, WEN, HNDL, AYX, AMKR, MOON, EBF, IEC, NMZ, QRVO, TSLX, CAMT, DOCU, FVRR, AIN, LWLG, GXO, CEMI, RCAT, CARG, LPTX, AES, AMCX, ADBE, AKAM, BLMN, CRNC, CTXS, CVET, CW, DTE, DLB, EQT, EQH, EEFT, FIS, FAF, GATX, GT, GWW, GTN, IONS, KIM, LGF.B, LAD, LYFT, MTG, MTCH, MLCO, MNST, MUSA, NLOK, DNOW, NUAN, OLN, OMF, OSK, PANW, PXD, PWR, QRTEA, REYN, SIX, SONY, SPR, SPLK, SHO, THS, ULTA, UNM, VOYA, VMC, WDC, WPM, WDAY, TEAM, INFO, APTV, STX, ST, TEL, ASML, NXPI, ISTB, AG, RYAN, ABCL, ADCT, DRIV, AGNC, NLY,

Highland, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-, Blade Air Mobility Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Coupang Inc, sells Pinterest Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Regulus Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Focused Wealth Management, Inc. As of 2021Q3, Focused Wealth Management, Inc owns 1002 stocks with a total value of $611 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Focused Wealth Management, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/focused+wealth+management%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 1,216,487 shares, 12.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.51% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 437,680 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96% SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 1,041,193 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.79% SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 1,112,910 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.63% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 611,785 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.21%

Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-. The purchase prices were between $100.52 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $100.6. The stock is now traded at around $100.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 35,061 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Blade Air Mobility Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.08 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $8.76. The stock is now traded at around $10.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 66,023 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $14.62, with an estimated average price of $11.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,099 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $14.62, with an estimated average price of $11.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,099 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $111.03, with an estimated average price of $109.99. The stock is now traded at around $107.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Waters Corp. The purchase prices were between $351.18 and $424.7, with an estimated average price of $391.65. The stock is now traded at around $338.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 638.25%. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $84.84, with an estimated average price of $73.65. The stock is now traded at around $74.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,704 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.95%. The purchase prices were between $94.24 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $95.12. The stock is now traded at around $93.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,832 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc by 344.44%. The purchase prices were between $47.45 and $87.67, with an estimated average price of $61.9. The stock is now traded at around $85.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 69.28%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $44.54, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $26.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 38,764 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 4008.28%. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $46.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,957 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 103.45%. The purchase prices were between $49.27 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $62.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,304 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $0.63 and $0.85, with an estimated average price of $0.73.

Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $2.65 and $3.96, with an estimated average price of $3.21.

Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $162.19 and $187.74, with an estimated average price of $172.28.

Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The sale prices were between $164.06 and $178.58, with an estimated average price of $171.9.

Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Marcus Corp. The sale prices were between $14.55 and $21.27, with an estimated average price of $16.35.

Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $79 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $82.83.