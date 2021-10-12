Violich Capital Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BHP Group, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Sells Gilead Sciences Inc, Southern Copper Corp, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

New Purchases: FCX, CCK, PANW,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BHP Group, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Crown Holdings Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, sells Gilead Sciences Inc, Southern Copper Corp, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Dorman Products Inc, Organon during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Violich Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Violich Capital Management, Inc. owns 114 stocks with a total value of $619 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 195,064 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 347,459 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 17,538 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,289 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84% Visa Inc (V) - 154,162 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%

Violich Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25. The stock is now traded at around $34.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Violich Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.29 and $111.8, with an estimated average price of $104.99. The stock is now traded at around $101.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Violich Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $362.36 and $490.47, with an estimated average price of $421.51. The stock is now traded at around $505.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 475 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Violich Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 855.85%. The purchase prices were between $81.83 and $82.25, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 101,225 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Violich Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BHP Group Ltd by 21.18%. The purchase prices were between $52.56 and $80.24, with an estimated average price of $68.45. The stock is now traded at around $55.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 231,470 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Violich Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 24.05%. The purchase prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63. The stock is now traded at around $78.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 56,279 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Violich Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 26.59%. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $61.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 35,466 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Violich Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 43.75%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $41.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 33,637 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Violich Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.06%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3247.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 587 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Violich Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Southern Copper Corp. The sale prices were between $56.14 and $67.71, with an estimated average price of $62.5.

Violich Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Dorman Products Inc. The sale prices were between $91.08 and $106.7, with an estimated average price of $98.64.

Violich Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Pan American Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $22.96 and $28.84, with an estimated average price of $26.17.

Violich Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03.

Violich Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $126.43, with an estimated average price of $110.52.

Violich Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37.