Violich Capital Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BHP Group, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Sells Gilead Sciences Inc, Southern Copper Corp, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

- New Purchases: FCX, CCK, PANW,
- Added Positions: BSV, BHP, AAPL, GOOGL, NEE, GLD, AON, VZ, XOM, COST, CMCSA, PFE, AMZN, ABBV, CVX, PEP, UNH, DIS, KMB, JNJ, SLB, MRK, MCD, JPM, D, MMM, WMT, NGLOY, FB, HON, ADBE, NSRGY, COP, VMW, KO, SCHW, RIO, CHNG, PM, SO, PG, NVS, FDX, HE, C, TPIC, BAC, MGA, KBR,
- Reduced Positions: GILD, IVV, TTE, AEM, DUFRY, VGLT,
- Sold Out: SCCO, DORM, OGN, PAAS, PTON, VRTX, AGI,
For the details of Violich Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/violich+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Violich Capital Management, Inc.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 195,064 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 347,459 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 17,538 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,289 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84%
- Visa Inc (V) - 154,162 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
Violich Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25. The stock is now traded at around $34.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)
Violich Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.29 and $111.8, with an estimated average price of $104.99. The stock is now traded at around $101.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Violich Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $362.36 and $490.47, with an estimated average price of $421.51. The stock is now traded at around $505.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 475 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Violich Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 855.85%. The purchase prices were between $81.83 and $82.25, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 101,225 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)
Violich Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BHP Group Ltd by 21.18%. The purchase prices were between $52.56 and $80.24, with an estimated average price of $68.45. The stock is now traded at around $55.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 231,470 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Violich Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 24.05%. The purchase prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63. The stock is now traded at around $78.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 56,279 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Violich Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 26.59%. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $61.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 35,466 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Violich Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 43.75%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $41.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 33,637 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Violich Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.06%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3247.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 587 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)
Violich Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Southern Copper Corp. The sale prices were between $56.14 and $67.71, with an estimated average price of $62.5.Sold Out: Dorman Products Inc (DORM)
Violich Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Dorman Products Inc. The sale prices were between $91.08 and $106.7, with an estimated average price of $98.64.Sold Out: Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)
Violich Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Pan American Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $22.96 and $28.84, with an estimated average price of $26.17.Sold Out: Organon & Co (OGN)
Violich Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Violich Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $126.43, with an estimated average price of $110.52.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Violich Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37.
Here is the complete portfolio of Violich Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Violich Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Violich Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Violich Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Violich Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment