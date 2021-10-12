Altfest L J & Co Inc Buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, ProShares Short S&P500, ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets, Sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, ProShares Short Russell2

New Purchases: SPTS, EUM, VPN, DNOV, CQQQ, PSQ, IXC, EFZ, TBX, FVAL, UJUL, CI, FTXH, TTE, YXI, FQAL, ERTH, HES, LUV, NFRA, UBER, ATVI, DEED, BIDU, KRBN, NWS, SYF, AIO, UAUG, MU, PHG, COF, KEMQ, KXI, OSH, LVS, UOCT, JMIN, IJUL,

SPTS, EUM, VPN, DNOV, CQQQ, PSQ, IXC, EFZ, TBX, FVAL, UJUL, CI, FTXH, TTE, YXI, FQAL, ERTH, HES, LUV, NFRA, UBER, ATVI, DEED, BIDU, KRBN, NWS, SYF, AIO, UAUG, MU, PHG, COF, KEMQ, KXI, OSH, LVS, UOCT, JMIN, IJUL, Added Positions: SH, KWEB, SHM, BIL, KBWB, XLU, EMLP, STIP, VTIP, BA, XBI, HUM, IHI, AMGN, EWZ, PFE, FB, FEN, ABBV, AMZN, INTC, COP, CNQ, VRTX, ERIC, STNE, DSI, BILI, VOO, FTAI, SPYV, CMCSA, ED, VLO, LMT, SONY, C, BABA, PDD, V, LLY, JD, MRK, TCOM, VMBS, SCHP, SCHO, SCHE, AGG, SLYV, FEI, AZN, SCHC, MELI, NVS, DNLI, SCHF, IVV, EFV, RAMP, MTCH, PTC, IEFA, RUN, MPC, SCHH, PAGS, NFLX, AAXJ, MDY, CRM, VTI, XLK, FTCH, QUAL,

SH, KWEB, SHM, BIL, KBWB, XLU, EMLP, STIP, VTIP, BA, XBI, HUM, IHI, AMGN, EWZ, PFE, FB, FEN, ABBV, AMZN, INTC, COP, CNQ, VRTX, ERIC, STNE, DSI, BILI, VOO, FTAI, SPYV, CMCSA, ED, VLO, LMT, SONY, C, BABA, PDD, V, LLY, JD, MRK, TCOM, VMBS, SCHP, SCHO, SCHE, AGG, SLYV, FEI, AZN, SCHC, MELI, NVS, DNLI, SCHF, IVV, EFV, RAMP, MTCH, PTC, IEFA, RUN, MPC, SCHH, PAGS, NFLX, AAXJ, MDY, CRM, VTI, XLK, FTCH, QUAL, Reduced Positions: GBIL, EMQQ, ITA, RWM, IAI, KRE, IBB, MINT, FHLC, AMT, LRCX, MSFT, TSM, ASML, IEO, NOW, DHR, GILD, BMY, XHB, JPM, UNH, HDB, BMRN, ABT, AON, QCOM, AAPL, TWTR, FNDC, VZ, XLV, IEI, SCHV, BAC, T, SPYG, MCD, SBUX, VYM, MMM, FNDF, NVDA, CSCO, SO, HD, EQR, INTU, BP, GDX, CVS, SCHG, CVX, GE, IVE, PM,

GBIL, EMQQ, ITA, RWM, IAI, KRE, IBB, MINT, FHLC, AMT, LRCX, MSFT, TSM, ASML, IEO, NOW, DHR, GILD, BMY, XHB, JPM, UNH, HDB, BMRN, ABT, AON, QCOM, AAPL, TWTR, FNDC, VZ, XLV, IEI, SCHV, BAC, T, SPYG, MCD, SBUX, VYM, MMM, FNDF, NVDA, CSCO, SO, HD, EQR, INTU, BP, GDX, CVS, SCHG, CVX, GE, IVE, PM, Sold Out: EWU, PANW, AMAT, EQIX, SU, RDS.B, TAL, SPLK, TENB, VMC, EDU, IEF, APTV, AWK, IPGP, INCY, CTSH, BOTZ, MRCY, HPQ, XLI, SPSB, TLT, XPEV, RNG, ENPH, NOK, NICE, ZI, MBB, MUB, BLL, IMRA, KPTI, FUSN, ORTX,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, ProShares Short S&P500, ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets, Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructur, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, ProShares Short Russell2000, BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altfest L J & Co Inc. As of 2021Q3, Altfest L J & Co Inc owns 252 stocks with a total value of $477 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ALTFEST L J & CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/altfest+l+j+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 409,587 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.78% First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F (EMLP) - 1,107,851 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.32% ProShares Short S&P500 (SH) - 1,501,534 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 413.11% Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) - 316,594 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.17% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 608,380 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. New Position

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.62 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.65. The stock is now traded at around $30.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 608,380 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets. The purchase prices were between $11.77 and $12.96, with an estimated average price of $12.34. The stock is now traded at around $12.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 1,245,517 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructur. The purchase prices were between $16.75 and $18.53, with an estimated average price of $17.57. The stock is now traded at around $16.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 674,797 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Novembe. The purchase prices were between $34.58 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $34.84. The stock is now traded at around $35.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 163,329 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in Invesco China Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.94 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $71.5. The stock is now traded at around $66.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 69,503 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in ProShares Short QQQ. The purchase prices were between $11.45 and $12.4, with an estimated average price of $11.9. The stock is now traded at around $12.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 290,987 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in ProShares Short S&P500 by 413.11%. The purchase prices were between $14.5 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $14.9. The stock is now traded at around $15.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 1,501,534 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 194.62%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $68.27, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $49.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 280,309 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 131.06%. The purchase prices were between $91.45 and $91.48, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $91.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 54,834 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 20.79%. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $49.62, with an estimated average price of $49.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 338,263 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 892.71%. The purchase prices were between $63.56 and $70.07, with an estimated average price of $66.84. The stock is now traded at around $64.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 40,185 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 359.81%. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15. The stock is now traded at around $223.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,265 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The sale prices were between $31.44 and $33.72, with an estimated average price of $32.84.

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $362.36 and $490.47, with an estimated average price of $421.51.

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05.

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $17.5 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $20.04.

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81.

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $35.85 and $44.27, with an estimated average price of $39.59.