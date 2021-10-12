Logo
Altfest L J & Co Inc Buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, ProShares Short S&P500, ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets, Sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, ProShares Short Russell2

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Altfest L J & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, ProShares Short S&P500, ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets, Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructur, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, ProShares Short Russell2000, BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altfest L J & Co Inc. As of 2021Q3, Altfest L J & Co Inc owns 252 stocks with a total value of $477 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ALTFEST L J & CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/altfest+l+j+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ALTFEST L J & CO INC
  1. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 409,587 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.78%
  2. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F (EMLP) - 1,107,851 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.32%
  3. ProShares Short S&P500 (SH) - 1,501,534 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 413.11%
  4. Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) - 316,594 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.17%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 608,380 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.62 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.65. The stock is now traded at around $30.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 608,380 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (EUM)

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets. The purchase prices were between $11.77 and $12.96, with an estimated average price of $12.34. The stock is now traded at around $12.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 1,245,517 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructur (VPN)

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructur. The purchase prices were between $16.75 and $18.53, with an estimated average price of $17.57. The stock is now traded at around $16.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 674,797 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Novembe (DNOV)

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Novembe. The purchase prices were between $34.58 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $34.84. The stock is now traded at around $35.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 163,329 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ)

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in Invesco China Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.94 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $71.5. The stock is now traded at around $66.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 69,503 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ)

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in ProShares Short QQQ. The purchase prices were between $11.45 and $12.4, with an estimated average price of $11.9. The stock is now traded at around $12.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 290,987 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in ProShares Short S&P500 by 413.11%. The purchase prices were between $14.5 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $14.9. The stock is now traded at around $15.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 1,501,534 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 194.62%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $68.27, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $49.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 280,309 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 131.06%. The purchase prices were between $91.45 and $91.48, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $91.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 54,834 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 20.79%. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $49.62, with an estimated average price of $49.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 338,263 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 892.71%. The purchase prices were between $63.56 and $70.07, with an estimated average price of $66.84. The stock is now traded at around $64.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 40,185 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 359.81%. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15. The stock is now traded at around $223.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,265 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The sale prices were between $31.44 and $33.72, with an estimated average price of $32.84.

Sold Out: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $362.36 and $490.47, with an estimated average price of $421.51.

Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05.

Sold Out: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $17.5 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $20.04.

Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81.

Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $35.85 and $44.27, with an estimated average price of $39.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of ALTFEST L J & CO INC. Also check out:

1. ALTFEST L J & CO INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ALTFEST L J & CO INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ALTFEST L J & CO INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ALTFEST L J & CO INC keeps buying
