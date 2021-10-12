Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Sound Income Strategies, LLC Buys BTC iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF, Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF, Sound Equity Income ETF, Sells HP Inc, National Health Investors Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sound Income Strategies, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF, Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF, Sound Equity Income ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells HP Inc, National Health Investors Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sound Income Strategies, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Sound Income Strategies, LLC owns 864 stocks with a total value of $774 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sound Income Strategies, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sound+income+strategies%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sound Income Strategies, LLC
  1. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 1,059,555 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
  2. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) - 1,774,175 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18%
  3. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) - 1,303,028 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.06%
  4. BTC iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) - 773,579 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) - 2,053,137 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
New Purchase: BTC iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY)

Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.1 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $44.9. The stock is now traded at around $43.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 773,579 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (SDEF)

Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.64 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $20.86. The stock is now traded at around $20.836400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 510,787 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Sound Equity Income ETF (SDEI)

Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Sound Equity Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.46 and $25.47, with an estimated average price of $24.69. The stock is now traded at around $24.837200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 410,441 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF)

Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.77 and $21.58, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $21.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 113,298 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)

Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $25.77. The stock is now traded at around $25.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 93,611 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF)

Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.89 and $24.31, with an estimated average price of $24.15. The stock is now traded at around $24.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 99,049 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 40.63%. The purchase prices were between $29.67 and $30.36, with an estimated average price of $29.97. The stock is now traded at around $29.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 777,073 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)

Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.25%. The purchase prices were between $39.43 and $40.21, with an estimated average price of $39.86. The stock is now traded at around $39.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 578,117 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)

Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 39.53%. The purchase prices were between $27.03 and $27.39, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $27.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 856,496 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 37.44%. The purchase prices were between $32.49 and $33.33, with an estimated average price of $32.88. The stock is now traded at around $32.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 725,718 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.86%. The purchase prices were between $107.7 and $109.72, with an estimated average price of $108.8. The stock is now traded at around $108.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 223,194 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)

Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Hanesbrands Inc by 78.71%. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $18.75. The stock is now traded at around $16.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 404,332 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA)

Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Plains All American Pipeline LP. The sale prices were between $9.11 and $11.71, with an estimated average price of $9.95.

Sold Out: (ITE)

Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Sold Out: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Ally Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $47.98 and $54.49, with an estimated average price of $51.7.

Sold Out: ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)

Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $83.07, with an estimated average price of $77.32.

Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sound Income Strategies, LLC. Also check out:

1. Sound Income Strategies, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sound Income Strategies, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sound Income Strategies, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sound Income Strategies, LLC keeps buying

