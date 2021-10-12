CFO4Life Group, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Danaher Corp, Target Corp, Sells BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, 3M Co, Williams-Sonoma Inc

New Purchases: JMST, DHR, TGT, ICLR, CB, DOV, LH, NTAP, DIVO, VEA, ABT, BAC, COST, EEM, CWK, COMS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Danaher Corp, Target Corp, Icon PLC, Chubb, sells BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, 3M Co, Williams-Sonoma Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, Progressive Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CFO4Life Group, LLC. As of 2021Q3, CFO4Life Group, LLC owns 142 stocks with a total value of $430 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 316,870 shares, 13.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 118,190 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58% Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 394,884 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.29% BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 201,038 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.61% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 151,687 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26%

CFO4Life Group, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 28,596 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CFO4Life Group, LLC initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $272.21 and $332.43, with an estimated average price of $306.96. The stock is now traded at around $296.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CFO4Life Group, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $228.77 and $264.07, with an estimated average price of $250.36. The stock is now traded at around $230.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,332 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CFO4Life Group, LLC initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $208.53 and $283.04, with an estimated average price of $242.91. The stock is now traded at around $264.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,439 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CFO4Life Group, LLC initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.13 and $93.86, with an estimated average price of $84.52. The stock is now traded at around $90.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,894 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CFO4Life Group, LLC initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $150.57 and $175.99, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $157.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,798 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CFO4Life Group, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 31.13%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $157.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,474 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CFO4Life Group, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 47.42%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $357.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,198 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CFO4Life Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.11%. The purchase prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $50.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 23,041 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CFO4Life Group, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 35.11%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $255.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,409 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CFO4Life Group, LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 24.04%. The purchase prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07. The stock is now traded at around $213.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,987 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CFO4Life Group, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 23.52%. The purchase prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27. The stock is now traded at around $173.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,181 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CFO4Life Group, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.

CFO4Life Group, LLC sold out a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The sale prices were between $151.7 and $194.46, with an estimated average price of $169.24.

CFO4Life Group, LLC sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $90.35 and $99.88, with an estimated average price of $95.38.

CFO4Life Group, LLC sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $279.47 and $313.39, with an estimated average price of $297.57.

CFO4Life Group, LLC sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $104.59 and $119.92, with an estimated average price of $114.31.

CFO4Life Group, LLC sold out a holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $18.54 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $21.25.