Webster Bank, N. A. Buys Qorvo Inc, AbbVie Inc, Prudential Financial Inc, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, General Electric Co, Clorox Co

Waterbury, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Qorvo Inc, AbbVie Inc, Prudential Financial Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, General Electric Co, Clorox Co, Hologic Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Webster Bank, N. A.. As of 2021Q3, Webster Bank, N. A. owns 545 stocks with a total value of $895 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 218,420 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 216,739 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.28% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 282,482 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.02% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 82,076 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 194,777 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%

Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.19 and $195.67, with an estimated average price of $185.96. The stock is now traded at around $160.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 17,815 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,266 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $271.64 and $292.21, with an estimated average price of $282.54. The stock is now traded at around $276.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,955 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.73 and $65.36, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $61.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,625 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregat. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $51.32, with an estimated average price of $51.16. The stock is now traded at around $50.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,403 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.06 and $26.87, with an estimated average price of $26.21. The stock is now traded at around $25.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,497 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 38.91%. The purchase prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $108.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 73,499 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 7618.29%. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $108.01, with an estimated average price of $103.08. The stock is now traded at around $108.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 19,836 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.24%. The purchase prices were between $238.52 and $254.57, with an estimated average price of $247.84. The stock is now traded at around $244.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,512 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 35.46%. The purchase prices were between $79.49 and $85.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $79.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,659 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 130.52%. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $805.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 574 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 31.51%. The purchase prices were between $55.41 and $58.44, with an estimated average price of $56.96. The stock is now traded at around $55.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,665 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $72.22 and $79.08, with an estimated average price of $76.11.

Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $50, with an estimated average price of $47.6.

Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in PNM Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $47.55 and $49.83, with an estimated average price of $48.94.

Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $71.96 and $74.41, with an estimated average price of $73.36.