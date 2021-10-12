Webster Bank, N. A. Buys Qorvo Inc, AbbVie Inc, Prudential Financial Inc, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, General Electric Co, Clorox Co

- New Purchases: QRVO, JMST, IWF, VSGX, SHAG, AGOX, ARKK, WYNN, VEEV, BIZD, SHW, OGN, KMI, BSCN, BSCP, PFM, BSCO, PFFD, PFFA, AXNX, IJK, COIN, VXX, IJS, ZM, AMBC.WS, AZN, EMLC, IGF, TYG, TEN, IGSB, CDW, SENS, SIBN, UTG, CTAS, PSX, NWL, MRVL, MSI, EPD, FCOM, FVD,
- Added Positions: ABBV, PRU, VTIP, XLF, QQQ, VHT, NFLX, XLC, IWB, GVI, AMZN, ACWX, TSLA, BAC, VNQ, DBC, NOW, IEMG, SQ, PLTR, AXP, MDT, UNH, VONG, CAT, CVS, BX, TFC, WY, WM, VT, TXN, VEU, NKE, TIP, AIG, APTV, ARCC, BDX, BR, USIG, EOG, IBB, SBUX, SHY, HYG, RSP, LHX, MMC, PBCT, XLV, SRE,
- Reduced Positions: JPST, CLX, VOO, AAPL, HOLX, SPY, IWR, EFAV, IEFA, TOTL, MSFT, DHR, ECL, IVV, BA, BLK, VB, GOOGL, EFA, NVDA, TMO, CSCO, RTX, BSV, T, GOOG, CVX, COST, FB, FTV, HD, AAXJ, ORCL, OTIS, PG, CRM, ADP, ATVI, BMY, IGIB, PFF, USMV, CARR, GLW, COF, STZ, DTE, FAST, GD, ICE, OEF, IWD, INTC, JNJ, LH, MSGS, PEP, PM, PNC, SYK, TM, TGT, USB, UL, VZ, VMC, WSO, DIS, MMM, ABB, ACN, ANSS, AGR, BABA, ALL, AVNS, EEMV, IGM, MYI, CMI, CI, DEO, DVN, EMR, EXPD, EXC, FIS, GIS, GILD, HON, HBAN, EEM, HYLB, KAR, KMB, K, KDP, LMT, MA, MET, NVS, NVO, NEA, OMC, PBA, RDS.A, XLB, GLD, SLB, SRCL, SYY, VGK, VYM, VTRS, ANGL, VUG, VTV, VEA, VGIT, VV, VNT, WFC, DES, DHS, DEM,
- Sold Out: GE, ALXN, CBRL, HSY, MMP, MS, PNM, AGNC, USCR, TSLX, ANET, HYD, ITM, IYW, PZA, SCZ,
For the details of WEBSTER BANK, N. A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/webster+bank%2C+n.+a./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WEBSTER BANK, N. A.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 218,420 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 216,739 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.28%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 282,482 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.02%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 82,076 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 194,777 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.19 and $195.67, with an estimated average price of $185.96. The stock is now traded at around $160.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 17,815 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,266 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $271.64 and $292.21, with an estimated average price of $282.54. The stock is now traded at around $276.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,955 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)
Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.73 and $65.36, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $61.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,625 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregat (SHAG)
Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregat. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $51.32, with an estimated average price of $51.16. The stock is now traded at around $50.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,403 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF (AGOX)
Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.06 and $26.87, with an estimated average price of $26.21. The stock is now traded at around $25.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,497 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 38.91%. The purchase prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $108.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 73,499 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)
Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 7618.29%. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $108.01, with an estimated average price of $103.08. The stock is now traded at around $108.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 19,836 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.24%. The purchase prices were between $238.52 and $254.57, with an estimated average price of $247.84. The stock is now traded at around $244.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,512 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 35.46%. The purchase prices were between $79.49 and $85.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $79.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,659 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 130.52%. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $805.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 574 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)
Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 31.51%. The purchase prices were between $55.41 and $58.44, with an estimated average price of $56.96. The stock is now traded at around $55.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,665 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $72.22 and $79.08, with an estimated average price of $76.11.Sold Out: (ALXN)
Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.Sold Out: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)
Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $50, with an estimated average price of $47.6.Sold Out: PNM Resources Inc (PNM)
Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in PNM Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $47.55 and $49.83, with an estimated average price of $48.94.Sold Out: (USCR)
Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $71.96 and $74.41, with an estimated average price of $73.36.
Here is the complete portfolio of WEBSTER BANK, N. A.. Also check out:
1. WEBSTER BANK, N. A.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. WEBSTER BANK, N. A.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. WEBSTER BANK, N. A.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WEBSTER BANK, N. A. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment