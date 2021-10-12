Allred Capital Management, LLC Buys Regions Financial Corp, General Electric Co, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Sells Diageo PLC, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

- New Purchases: RF, GE, LULU, ADBE, AAL,
- Added Positions: MINT, UPS, AMZN, SNOW, PYPL, NFLX, ETN, KGC, TMO, ZIOP, XLE, CB, PLTR, TGT, LUV, INFO, ADSK,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, BRK.B, AAPL, XLI, CWI, JNJ, SYK, IVW, TYL, RYT, XLV, MMM, PFE, UNP, WBA, T, HD, KTOS, ADP, HON, MMC, ORCL, PEP, DIS, TDG, GDX, IWB, ALL, AMGN, CSX, CVX, CSCO, EMR, PG, COST, XOM, INTC, GLD, RCD, VUG, ASML, ABT, AFL, BA, BMY, KO, CL, GOOGL, ICE, ABBV, MOO, VOT, XLB, XLK, AXP, BLK, STZ, DOV, EPD, IBM, TT, JPM, LRCX, LOW, PPG, CRM, RTX, WMT, PM, AVGO, NOW, KEYS, DOW, IWF, VO, XLP, XSW, ABC, CMCSA, DD, EW, EL, MDLZ, LH, MCD, NVDA, NAVB, NKE, NUE, PXD, PGR, ROP, SO, TJX, V, TSLA, IQV, GOOG, SYF, IJH, XLC, CME, GD, HAL, LNN, MS, SHV, XLY,
- Sold Out: DEO, AMLP, CRL, IDXX, PRO, SAVE, ZM, DE, EFX, VBK,
For the details of Allred Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/allred+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Allred Capital Management, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,799 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.52%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 84,250 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 127,537 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
- Stryker Corp (SYK) - 23,119 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 42,594 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.14%
Allred Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.14 and $21.76, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $22.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 31,612 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)
Allred Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $102.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,559 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Allred Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.23 and $432.61, with an estimated average price of $399.87. The stock is now traded at around $384.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 585 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)
Allred Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $20.27. The stock is now traded at around $20.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Allred Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $575.72 and $666.59, with an estimated average price of $629.42. The stock is now traded at around $580.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 367 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc (ZIOP)
Allred Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc by 65.63%. The purchase prices were between $1.44 and $2.73, with an estimated average price of $2.04. The stock is now traded at around $1.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 53,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)
Allred Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Kinross Gold Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.24 and $6.56, with an estimated average price of $6. The stock is now traded at around $5.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Diageo PLC (DEO)
Allred Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $187.28 and $201.76, with an estimated average price of $193.78.Sold Out: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
Allred Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $31.16 and $36.22, with an estimated average price of $33.07.Sold Out: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)
Allred Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $621.9 and $705.76, with an estimated average price of $671.83.Sold Out: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)
Allred Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $372.64 and $458.3, with an estimated average price of $415.21.Sold Out: Pros Holdings Inc (PRO)
Allred Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pros Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.48 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $42.07.Sold Out: Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE)
Allred Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The sale prices were between $22.89 and $31.29, with an estimated average price of $26.26.
Here is the complete portfolio of Allred Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Allred Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Allred Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Allred Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Allred Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment