Allred Capital Management, LLC Buys Regions Financial Corp, General Electric Co, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Sells Diageo PLC, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Regions Financial Corp, General Electric Co, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Adobe Inc, American Airlines Group Inc, sells Diageo PLC, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, Alerian MLP ETF, Charles River Laboratories International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Allred Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Allred Capital Management, LLC owns 176 stocks with a total value of $191 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,799 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.52% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 84,250 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 127,537 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 23,119 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 42,594 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.14%

Allred Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.14 and $21.76, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $22.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 31,612 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Allred Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $102.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,559 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Allred Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.23 and $432.61, with an estimated average price of $399.87. The stock is now traded at around $384.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 585 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Allred Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $20.27. The stock is now traded at around $20.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Allred Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $575.72 and $666.59, with an estimated average price of $629.42. The stock is now traded at around $580.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 367 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Allred Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc by 65.63%. The purchase prices were between $1.44 and $2.73, with an estimated average price of $2.04. The stock is now traded at around $1.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 53,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Allred Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Kinross Gold Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.24 and $6.56, with an estimated average price of $6. The stock is now traded at around $5.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Allred Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $187.28 and $201.76, with an estimated average price of $193.78.

Allred Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $31.16 and $36.22, with an estimated average price of $33.07.

Allred Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $621.9 and $705.76, with an estimated average price of $671.83.

Allred Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $372.64 and $458.3, with an estimated average price of $415.21.

Allred Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pros Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.48 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $42.07.

Allred Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The sale prices were between $22.89 and $31.29, with an estimated average price of $26.26.