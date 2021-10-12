Allred Capital Management, LLC Buys Regions Financial Corp, General Electric Co, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Sells Diageo PLC, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Allred Capital Management, LLC Buys Regions Financial Corp, General Electric Co, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Sells Diageo PLC, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Allred Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Regions Financial Corp, General Electric Co, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Adobe Inc, American Airlines Group Inc, sells Diageo PLC, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, Alerian MLP ETF, Charles River Laboratories International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Allred Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Allred Capital Management, LLC owns 176 stocks with a total value of $191 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Allred Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/allred+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Allred Capital Management, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,799 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.52%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 84,250 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 127,537 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
  4. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 23,119 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 42,594 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.14%
New Purchase: Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Allred Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.14 and $21.76, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $22.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 31,612 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

Allred Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $102.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,559 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Allred Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.23 and $432.61, with an estimated average price of $399.87. The stock is now traded at around $384.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 585 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Allred Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $20.27. The stock is now traded at around $20.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Allred Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $575.72 and $666.59, with an estimated average price of $629.42. The stock is now traded at around $580.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 367 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc (ZIOP)

Allred Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc by 65.63%. The purchase prices were between $1.44 and $2.73, with an estimated average price of $2.04. The stock is now traded at around $1.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 53,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)

Allred Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Kinross Gold Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.24 and $6.56, with an estimated average price of $6. The stock is now traded at around $5.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Diageo PLC (DEO)

Allred Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $187.28 and $201.76, with an estimated average price of $193.78.

Sold Out: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Allred Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $31.16 and $36.22, with an estimated average price of $33.07.

Sold Out: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Allred Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $621.9 and $705.76, with an estimated average price of $671.83.

Sold Out: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

Allred Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $372.64 and $458.3, with an estimated average price of $415.21.

Sold Out: Pros Holdings Inc (PRO)

Allred Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pros Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.48 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $42.07.

Sold Out: Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE)

Allred Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The sale prices were between $22.89 and $31.29, with an estimated average price of $26.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of Allred Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Allred Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Allred Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Allred Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Allred Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider