Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC Buys Meta Financial Group Inc, Holcim, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Sells Kirby Corp, Phillips 66

- New Purchases: CASH, HCMLF, WAB,
- Added Positions: SPB, AMZN, PHM, ALC, DHI, VTRS, IFF, LMT, GFF, PTON, GLW, GHC,
- Reduced Positions: BATRK, DISCK, FWONK, ABT, D, MGRC, NOC, ABBV,
- Sold Out: KEX, PSX,
For the details of Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/norman+fields%2C+gottscho+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 126,444 shares, 13.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 62,907 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 166,755 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio.
- Visa Inc (V) - 105,077 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
- Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 79,484 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Meta Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.98 and $52.48, with an estimated average price of $49.78. The stock is now traded at around $58.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 35,725 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Holcim Ltd (HCMLF)
Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Holcim Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.47 and $62.08, with an estimated average price of $56.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 36,865 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)
Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.14 and $90.62, with an estimated average price of $86.1. The stock is now traded at around $89.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,885 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alcon Inc (ALC)
Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 51.51%. The purchase prices were between $68.18 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $76.98. The stock is now traded at around $77.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,309 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Kirby Corp (KEX)
Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kirby Corp. The sale prices were between $47.96 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $55.5.Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $64.27 and $87.9, with an estimated average price of $72.58.
Here is the complete portfolio of Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
