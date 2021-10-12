Logo
Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC Buys Meta Financial Group Inc, Holcim, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Sells Kirby Corp, Phillips 66

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Meta Financial Group Inc, Holcim, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Alcon Inc, sells Kirby Corp, Phillips 66 during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC owns 70 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/norman+fields%2C+gottscho+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 126,444 shares, 13.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
  2. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 62,907 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 166,755 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio.
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 105,077 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
  5. Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 79,484 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
New Purchase: Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH)

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Meta Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.98 and $52.48, with an estimated average price of $49.78. The stock is now traded at around $58.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 35,725 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Holcim Ltd (HCMLF)

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Holcim Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.47 and $62.08, with an estimated average price of $56.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 36,865 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.14 and $90.62, with an estimated average price of $86.1. The stock is now traded at around $89.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,885 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alcon Inc (ALC)

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 51.51%. The purchase prices were between $68.18 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $76.98. The stock is now traded at around $77.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,309 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Kirby Corp (KEX)

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kirby Corp. The sale prices were between $47.96 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $55.5.

Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $64.27 and $87.9, with an estimated average price of $72.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
