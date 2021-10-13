Logo
Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sempra Energy

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sempra Energy, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Beyond Meat Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton. As of 2021Q3, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owns 687 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rosenberg+matthew+hamilton/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 116,665 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 353,223 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.92%
  3. BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 260,204 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.92%
  4. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 256,651 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.12%
  5. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 83,151 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 174.88%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.33 and $103.79, with an estimated average price of $101.04. The stock is now traded at around $99.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 52,922 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.46 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $26.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 172,386 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $113.94, with an estimated average price of $110.09. The stock is now traded at around $105.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 30,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton initiated holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.74 and $44.79, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $41.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 53,394 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.83 and $105.57, with an estimated average price of $103.2. The stock is now traded at around $101.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 18,032 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton initiated holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $56.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 25,160 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 174.88%. The purchase prices were between $102.71 and $109.52, with an estimated average price of $106.69. The stock is now traded at around $105.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 83,151 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 50.92%. The purchase prices were between $50.04 and $50.11, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 260,204 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 416.23%. The purchase prices were between $29.78 and $30.23, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $29.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 156,010 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 59.66%. The purchase prices were between $51.57 and $51.76, with an estimated average price of $51.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 154,748 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.86%. The purchase prices were between $31.18 and $31.27, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 220,046 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.12%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.7, with an estimated average price of $50.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 256,651 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton sold out a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $20.38 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $20.52.

Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $79.86 and $92.62, with an estimated average price of $86.81.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $99.44 and $105.29, with an estimated average price of $102.65.

Sold Out: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.87 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $25.49.

Sold Out: (MXIM)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Sold Out: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $37.02 and $44.7, with an estimated average price of $41.16.



Here is the complete portfolio of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton. Also check out:

1. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton's Undervalued Stocks
2. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton keeps buying
