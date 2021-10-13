Windward Capital Management Co Buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Sells Las Vegas Sands Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Yum China Holdings Inc

New Purchases: STX,

Investment company Windward Capital Management Co Current Portfolio ) buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, sells Las Vegas Sands Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Yum China Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Windward Capital Management Co . As of 2021Q3, Windward Capital Management Co owns 79 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,021,513 shares, 13.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 21,482 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 206,505 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% Nike Inc (NKE) - 321,489 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 134,228 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%

Windward Capital Management Co initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06. The stock is now traded at around $79.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 60,128 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Windward Capital Management Co sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $35.59 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $43.05.

Windward Capital Management Co sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Windward Capital Management Co sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.56 and $66.59, with an estimated average price of $61.57.