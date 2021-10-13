Windward Capital Management Co Buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Sells Las Vegas Sands Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Yum China Holdings Inc

For the details of WINDWARD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/windward+capital+management+co+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WINDWARD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,021,513 shares, 13.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 21,482 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 206,505 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 321,489 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 134,228 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
Windward Capital Management Co initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06. The stock is now traded at around $79.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 60,128 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Windward Capital Management Co sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $35.59 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $43.05.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Windward Capital Management Co sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
Windward Capital Management Co sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.56 and $66.59, with an estimated average price of $61.57.
Here is the complete portfolio of WINDWARD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO . Also check out:
1. WINDWARD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO 's Undervalued Stocks
2. WINDWARD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WINDWARD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WINDWARD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment