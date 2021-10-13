Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc Buys Avantis International Equity ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

New Purchases: AVDE, JHMM, FJUN, IAU, XLK, ADP, EEM, ESGE, GSY, PKB, AAU,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Avantis International Equity ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, MKS Instruments Inc, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, 3M Co, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q3, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc owns 160 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 3,610,445 shares, 15.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 4,057,543 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.65% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 726,830 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50% BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 1,247,167 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.75% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 1,883,468 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67%

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Avantis International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.06 and $65.7, with an estimated average price of $63.89. The stock is now traded at around $62.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 70,624 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.04 and $54.37, with an estimated average price of $52.6. The stock is now traded at around $52.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,846 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,037 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06. The stock is now traded at around $150.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,193 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June. The purchase prices were between $35.77 and $37.04, with an estimated average price of $36.59. The stock is now traded at around $36.456900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,047 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.05 and $216.72, with an estimated average price of $205.93. The stock is now traded at around $203.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,114 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 31.70%. The purchase prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25. The stock is now traded at around $34.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 283,571 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 503.56%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $61.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,530 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in MKS Instruments Inc by 34.21%. The purchase prices were between $140.42 and $170.77, with an estimated average price of $153.66. The stock is now traded at around $144.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,363 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in News Corp by 25.84%. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $26.14, with an estimated average price of $23.68. The stock is now traded at around $23.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 86,265 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc by 25.51%. The purchase prices were between $41.2 and $47.99, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $48.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 46,901 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co by 68.18%. The purchase prices were between $136.64 and $154.04, with an estimated average price of $143.08. The stock is now traded at around $157.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,956 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $261.05 and $295.92, with an estimated average price of $278.75.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24.