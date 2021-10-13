ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate

New Purchases: NCBS, TFC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 84 stocks with a total value of $381 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 2,047,943 shares, 14.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.09% SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa (HYMB) - 1,384,707 shares, 14.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10685.16% SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 744,345 shares, 12.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 321.15% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 496,241 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.51% Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 83,259 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.55 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $73.06. The stock is now traded at around $76.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 14,484 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $60.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,238 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa by 10685.16%. The purchase prices were between $59.79 and $60.7, with an estimated average price of $60.42. The stock is now traded at around $59.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.03%. The holding were 1,384,707 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 321.15%. The purchase prices were between $78.25 and $86.49, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $83.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.53%. The holding were 744,345 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 36.09%. The purchase prices were between $26.46 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $26.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 2,047,943 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 117.51%. The purchase prices were between $51.16 and $51.27, with an estimated average price of $51.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 496,241 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 169.30%. The purchase prices were between $83.59 and $91.68, with an estimated average price of $88.22. The stock is now traded at around $87.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 427,031 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 87.69%. The purchase prices were between $107.5 and $107.9, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 72,749 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $37.31 and $40.69, with an estimated average price of $39.47.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.25 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $20.56.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $27.45 and $28.01, with an estimated average price of $27.79.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $30.22 and $32.32, with an estimated average price of $31.55.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $24.43 and $26.9, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 99.2%. The sale prices were between $38.33 and $40.54, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $39.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -13.66%. ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 10,265 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.31%. The sale prices were between $63.13 and $68.34, with an estimated average price of $65.95. The stock is now traded at around $64.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -10.05%. ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 163,370 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET by 72.39%. The sale prices were between $36.47 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $36.67. The stock is now traded at around $36.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.83%. ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 185,623 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.18%. The sale prices were between $40.82 and $41.63, with an estimated average price of $41.22. The stock is now traded at around $41.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.21%. ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 461,388 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 35.72%. The sale prices were between $132.77 and $135.89, with an estimated average price of $134.65. The stock is now traded at around $132.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 16,945 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 83.18%. The sale prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2728.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 91 shares as of 2021-09-30.