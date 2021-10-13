Logo
ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 84 stocks with a total value of $381 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/erts+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 2,047,943 shares, 14.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.09%
  2. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa (HYMB) - 1,384,707 shares, 14.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10685.16%
  3. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 744,345 shares, 12.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 321.15%
  4. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 496,241 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.51%
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 83,259 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
New Purchase: Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NCBS)

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.55 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $73.06. The stock is now traded at around $76.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 14,484 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $60.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,238 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa (HYMB)

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa by 10685.16%. The purchase prices were between $59.79 and $60.7, with an estimated average price of $60.42. The stock is now traded at around $59.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.03%. The holding were 1,384,707 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 321.15%. The purchase prices were between $78.25 and $86.49, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $83.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.53%. The holding were 744,345 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 36.09%. The purchase prices were between $26.46 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $26.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 2,047,943 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 117.51%. The purchase prices were between $51.16 and $51.27, with an estimated average price of $51.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 496,241 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 169.30%. The purchase prices were between $83.59 and $91.68, with an estimated average price of $88.22. The stock is now traded at around $87.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 427,031 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 87.69%. The purchase prices were between $107.5 and $107.9, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 72,749 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $37.31 and $40.69, with an estimated average price of $39.47.

Sold Out: (MFNC)

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.25 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $20.56.

Sold Out: iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $27.45 and $28.01, with an estimated average price of $27.79.

Sold Out: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $30.22 and $32.32, with an estimated average price of $31.55.

Sold Out: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $24.43 and $26.9, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05.

Reduced: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 99.2%. The sale prices were between $38.33 and $40.54, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $39.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -13.66%. ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 10,265 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.31%. The sale prices were between $63.13 and $68.34, with an estimated average price of $65.95. The stock is now traded at around $64.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -10.05%. ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 163,370 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET by 72.39%. The sale prices were between $36.47 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $36.67. The stock is now traded at around $36.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.83%. ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 185,623 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.18%. The sale prices were between $40.82 and $41.63, with an estimated average price of $41.22. The stock is now traded at around $41.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.21%. ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 461,388 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 35.72%. The sale prices were between $132.77 and $135.89, with an estimated average price of $134.65. The stock is now traded at around $132.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 16,945 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 83.18%. The sale prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2728.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 91 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying

