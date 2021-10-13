Albert D Mason Inc Buys Trulieve Cannabis Corp, Cresco Labs Inc, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Sells Cresco Labs Inc, AT&T Inc, Omnicom Group Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Albert D Mason Inc Buys Trulieve Cannabis Corp, Cresco Labs Inc, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Sells Cresco Labs Inc, AT&T Inc, Omnicom Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Albert D Mason Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Trulieve Cannabis Corp, Cresco Labs Inc, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp, sells Cresco Labs Inc, AT&T Inc, Omnicom Group Inc, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, EDP - Energias de Portugal SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Albert D Mason Inc. As of 2021Q3, Albert D Mason Inc owns 125 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ALBERT D MASON INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/albert+d+mason+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ALBERT D MASON INC
  1. Green Thumb Industries Inc (GTBIF) - 100,754 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
  2. Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD) - 1,928 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 954 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
  4. Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 20,231 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
  5. ITT Inc (ITT) - 25,990 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
New Purchase: Trulieve Cannabis Corp (TCNNF)

Albert D Mason Inc initiated holding in Trulieve Cannabis Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.13 and $38.95, with an estimated average price of $30.55. The stock is now traded at around $28.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 61,601 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cresco Labs Inc (CRLBF)

Albert D Mason Inc initiated holding in Cresco Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.14 and $11.59, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $8.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 152,255 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CMWAY)

Albert D Mason Inc initiated holding in Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The purchase prices were between $71.09 and $78.54, with an estimated average price of $74.3. The stock is now traded at around $77.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 9,986 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Albert D Mason Inc initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $293.22 and $372.02, with an estimated average price of $333.63. The stock is now traded at around $319.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,358 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Albert D Mason Inc initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $565.97 and $649.78, with an estimated average price of $608.7. The stock is now traded at around $546.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 717 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Curaleaf Holdings Inc (CURLF)

Albert D Mason Inc initiated holding in Curaleaf Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.8 and $14.26, with an estimated average price of $12.27. The stock is now traded at around $11.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 30,066 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Albert D Mason Inc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 39.49%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $163.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,927 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)

Albert D Mason Inc added to a holding in TotalEnergies SE by 38.28%. The purchase prices were between $41.26 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $44.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 20,583 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Rostelecom PJSC (ROSYY)

Albert D Mason Inc added to a holding in Rostelecom PJSC by 134.36%. The purchase prices were between $7.2 and $8.71, with an estimated average price of $7.97. The stock is now traded at around $7.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 59,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Cresco Labs Inc (6CQ)

Albert D Mason Inc sold out a holding in Cresco Labs Inc. The sale prices were between $6.8 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $8.56.

Sold Out: Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO)

Albert D Mason Inc sold out a holding in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $10.68 and $12.48, with an estimated average price of $11.67.

Sold Out: EDP - Energias de Portugal SA (EDPFY)

Albert D Mason Inc sold out a holding in EDP - Energias de Portugal SA. The sale prices were between $51.83 and $57.28, with an estimated average price of $54.53.

Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)

Albert D Mason Inc sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $228.77 and $264.07, with an estimated average price of $250.36.



Here is the complete portfolio of ALBERT D MASON INC. Also check out:

1. ALBERT D MASON INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ALBERT D MASON INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ALBERT D MASON INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ALBERT D MASON INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider