Albert D Mason Inc Buys Trulieve Cannabis Corp, Cresco Labs Inc, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Sells Cresco Labs Inc, AT&T Inc, Omnicom Group Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Trulieve Cannabis Corp, Cresco Labs Inc, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp, sells Cresco Labs Inc, AT&T Inc, Omnicom Group Inc, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, EDP - Energias de Portugal SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Albert D Mason Inc. As of 2021Q3, Albert D Mason Inc owns 125 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Green Thumb Industries Inc (GTBIF) - 100,754 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD) - 1,928 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 954 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73% Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 20,231 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47% ITT Inc (ITT) - 25,990 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%

Albert D Mason Inc initiated holding in Trulieve Cannabis Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.13 and $38.95, with an estimated average price of $30.55. The stock is now traded at around $28.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 61,601 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Albert D Mason Inc initiated holding in Cresco Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.14 and $11.59, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $8.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 152,255 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Albert D Mason Inc initiated holding in Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The purchase prices were between $71.09 and $78.54, with an estimated average price of $74.3. The stock is now traded at around $77.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 9,986 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Albert D Mason Inc initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $293.22 and $372.02, with an estimated average price of $333.63. The stock is now traded at around $319.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,358 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Albert D Mason Inc initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $565.97 and $649.78, with an estimated average price of $608.7. The stock is now traded at around $546.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 717 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Albert D Mason Inc initiated holding in Curaleaf Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.8 and $14.26, with an estimated average price of $12.27. The stock is now traded at around $11.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 30,066 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Albert D Mason Inc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 39.49%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $163.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,927 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Albert D Mason Inc added to a holding in TotalEnergies SE by 38.28%. The purchase prices were between $41.26 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $44.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 20,583 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Albert D Mason Inc added to a holding in Rostelecom PJSC by 134.36%. The purchase prices were between $7.2 and $8.71, with an estimated average price of $7.97. The stock is now traded at around $7.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 59,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Albert D Mason Inc sold out a holding in Cresco Labs Inc. The sale prices were between $6.8 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $8.56.

Albert D Mason Inc sold out a holding in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $10.68 and $12.48, with an estimated average price of $11.67.

Albert D Mason Inc sold out a holding in EDP - Energias de Portugal SA. The sale prices were between $51.83 and $57.28, with an estimated average price of $54.53.

Albert D Mason Inc sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $228.77 and $264.07, with an estimated average price of $250.36.