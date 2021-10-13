Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF, First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund, Sells JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E, First Trust Dow Jones Internet

- New Purchases: IHDG, JHMM, FMF, RGI, BRK.B, MRNA,
- Added Positions: FPE, SCHX, XBI,
- Reduced Positions: JPIN, SPYV, JPST, SPYG, FSK, EES,
- Sold Out: FDN, FEM, TER, ARKK,
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 613,314 shares, 19.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.3%
- WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund (EXT) - 474,477 shares, 17.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 244,051 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19%
- WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG) - 245,788 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
- John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) - 177,568 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.82. The stock is now traded at around $43.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.61%. The holding were 245,788 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM)
Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.04 and $54.37, with an estimated average price of $52.6. The stock is now traded at around $52.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.44%. The holding were 177,568 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund (FMF)
Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.88 and $49.26, with an estimated average price of $47.9. The stock is now traded at around $47.634100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.97%. The holding were 25,979 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RGI)
Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $182.15 and $194.96, with an estimated average price of $189.17. The stock is now traded at around $185.845500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 8,535 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $278.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,952 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $311.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 575 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)
Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $235.18 and $252.25, with an estimated average price of $244.54.Sold Out: FIRST TR EXCH ALPH (FEM)
Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The sale prices were between $25.61 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $26.97.Sold Out: Teradyne Inc (TER)
Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $109.17 and $129.38, with an estimated average price of $121.64.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $109.72 and $129.16, with an estimated average price of $120.38.
