Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF, First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund, Sells JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E, First Trust Dow Jones Internet

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF, First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund, Sells JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E, First Trust Dow Jones Internet

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF, First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, FIRST TR EXCH ALPH, Teradyne Inc, ARK Innovation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $123 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/choice+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 613,314 shares, 19.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.3%
  2. WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund (EXT) - 474,477 shares, 17.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 244,051 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19%
  4. WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG) - 245,788 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) - 177,568 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG)

Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.82. The stock is now traded at around $43.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.61%. The holding were 245,788 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM)

Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.04 and $54.37, with an estimated average price of $52.6. The stock is now traded at around $52.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.44%. The holding were 177,568 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund (FMF)

Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.88 and $49.26, with an estimated average price of $47.9. The stock is now traded at around $47.634100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.97%. The holding were 25,979 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RGI)

Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $182.15 and $194.96, with an estimated average price of $189.17. The stock is now traded at around $185.845500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 8,535 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $278.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,952 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $311.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 575 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)

Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $235.18 and $252.25, with an estimated average price of $244.54.

Sold Out: FIRST TR EXCH ALPH (FEM)

Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The sale prices were between $25.61 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $26.97.

Sold Out: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $109.17 and $129.38, with an estimated average price of $121.64.

Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $109.72 and $129.16, with an estimated average price of $120.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider