Wela Strategies, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells , iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

- New Purchases: SPTI, HII, BBY,
- Added Positions: IJH, IEFA, LQD, BND, ANGL, BSV, FLRN, CAH, CMI, NEM, LMT,
- Reduced Positions: IJR, IVV, VWO, VNQ, DGRO, XLV, XLK, IGD, JFR, JRO, XLF, HIO, BTZ, BLV, VXF, CWI, PFE, CSCO, VYMI, BIV, GILD,
- Sold Out: ITE, MMM, OMC,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 97,989 shares, 22.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.88%
- SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) - 745,713 shares, 12.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 142,975 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.87%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 56,543 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.80%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 144,828 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.39%
Wela Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.57%. The holding were 745,713 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)
Wela Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.32 and $212.15, with an estimated average price of $202.43. The stock is now traded at around $212.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,292 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
Wela Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.74 and $121.89, with an estimated average price of $112.41. The stock is now traded at around $109.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,234 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Wela Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 34.80%. The purchase prices were between $255.51 and $276.04, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $268.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 56,543 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Wela Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.39%. The purchase prices were between $72.98 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $76.07. The stock is now traded at around $73.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 144,828 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (ITE)
Wela Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
Wela Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.Sold Out: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)
Wela Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $70.85 and $81, with an estimated average price of $74.39.
