Wela Strategies, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells , iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wela Strategies, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, sells , iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, 3M Co, Omnicom Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wela Strategies, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Wela Strategies, Inc. owns 44 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wela Strategies, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wela+strategies%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wela Strategies, Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 97,989 shares, 22.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.88%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) - 745,713 shares, 12.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 142,975 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.87%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 56,543 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.80%
  5. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 144,828 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.39%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI)

Wela Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.57%. The holding were 745,713 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Wela Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.32 and $212.15, with an estimated average price of $202.43. The stock is now traded at around $212.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,292 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Wela Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.74 and $121.89, with an estimated average price of $112.41. The stock is now traded at around $109.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,234 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Wela Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 34.80%. The purchase prices were between $255.51 and $276.04, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $268.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 56,543 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Wela Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.39%. The purchase prices were between $72.98 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $76.07. The stock is now traded at around $73.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 144,828 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (ITE)

Wela Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Wela Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.

Sold Out: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)

Wela Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $70.85 and $81, with an estimated average price of $74.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wela Strategies, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Wela Strategies, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Wela Strategies, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wela Strategies, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wela Strategies, Inc. keeps buying
