Capital Investment Advisors, LLC Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF, Sells Omnicom Group Inc, 3M Co, Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust

New Purchases: IBDQ, IBDP, IBDR, IBDS, IBDT, IBDO, BBY, JEPI, HII, IBDU, IBTA, IBDN, IQLT, IBDM, MPW, SPTI, BSCQ, BSCS, RSF, RJF, BSCO, BSCP, BSCR, DMB, FENY, DFAT, VGT, VXUS, TFI, VCIT, IBML, IBMM, SCHF, SCHO, SCHX, NFJ, FCX, HWKN, PNC, LIN, STX, BTO, BRW, IAU, NOW, ETSY, TTD, MRNA, SNOW, OGN, ARKQ, BSCT, NCZ, NCV,

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF, sells Omnicom Group Inc, 3M Co, Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust, Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc, Blackrock Core Bond Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Capital Investment Advisors, LLC owns 576 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capital Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 5,086,804 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04% VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 2,587,023 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.73% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 547,844 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 235,450 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 596,111 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.79 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $26.89. The stock is now traded at around $26.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 1,498,708 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $26.25. The stock is now traded at around $26.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 1,522,559 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.41 and $26.68, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 870,046 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.85 and $27.18, with an estimated average price of $27.04. The stock is now traded at around $26.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 733,869 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.59 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.87. The stock is now traded at around $28.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 627,299 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.91 and $25.97, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $25.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 554,147 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.73%. The purchase prices were between $32.49 and $33.33, with an estimated average price of $32.88. The stock is now traded at around $32.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 2,587,023 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc by 232.57%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $26.55, with an estimated average price of $18.54. The stock is now traded at around $14.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 811,306 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 203.85%. The purchase prices were between $65.27 and $68.87, with an estimated average price of $67.19. The stock is now traded at around $65.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 54,027 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 20.85%. The purchase prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $54.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 234,888 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.52%. The purchase prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42. The stock is now traded at around $82.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 53,134 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 25.24%. The purchase prices were between $183.8 and $200.65, with an estimated average price of $190.58. The stock is now traded at around $188.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 24,401 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $22.56 and $26.83, with an estimated average price of $24.39.

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $14.21, with an estimated average price of $13.97.

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57.

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Horizon Corp. The sale prices were between $14.83 and $17.33, with an estimated average price of $15.95.

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $29.84 and $54.22, with an estimated average price of $40.55.

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $35.66 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $37.66.