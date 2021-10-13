Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. Buys Lululemon Athletica Inc, Jackson Financial Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, BCE Inc, AutoZone Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. Buys Lululemon Athletica Inc, Jackson Financial Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, BCE Inc, AutoZone Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Lululemon Athletica Inc, Jackson Financial Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Newmont Corp, Etsy Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, BCE Inc, AutoZone Inc, Morgan Stanley, Affiliated Managers Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lgt Capital Partners Ltd.. As of 2021Q3, Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. owns 73 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LGT CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lgt+capital+partners+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LGT CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,006,417 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17%
  2. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) - 675,042 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
  3. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) - 2,233,270 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.16%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 60,034 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.67%
  5. Cerner Corp (CERN) - 2,099,110 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.99%
New Purchase: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.23 and $432.61, with an estimated average price of $399.87. The stock is now traded at around $384.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 113,970 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Jackson Financial Inc (JXN)

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.7 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $27.21. The stock is now traded at around $28.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,600,708 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH)

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.87 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $6.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 790,355 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: N-able Inc (NABL)

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. initiated holding in N-able Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.39 and $16, with an estimated average price of $13.73. The stock is now traded at around $12.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 340,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Sovos Brands Inc (SOVO)

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Sovos Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.96 and $13.95, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $13.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 121,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (SYRS)

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.08 and $5.66, with an estimated average price of $4.9. The stock is now traded at around $4.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 43,388 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 56.04%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $255.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 324,592 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 34.65%. The purchase prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $54.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 2,091,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 80.18%. The purchase prices were between $178.36 and $226.98, with an estimated average price of $202.97. The stock is now traded at around $213.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 286,823 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Haemonetics Corp by 23.73%. The purchase prices were between $57.6 and $70.59, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $67.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,179,659 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 22.97%. The purchase prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $111.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 761,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sotera Health Co (SHC)

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Sotera Health Co by 63.41%. The purchase prices were between $22.25 and $26.52, with an estimated average price of $24.22. The stock is now traded at around $25.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 335,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: SolarWinds Corp (SWI)

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in SolarWinds Corp. The sale prices were between $16.73 and $22.86, with an estimated average price of $18.47.

Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $155.57 and $188.75, with an estimated average price of $174.66.

Sold Out: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The sale prices were between $14.66 and $16.09, with an estimated average price of $15.42.

Sold Out: Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE)

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $21.26 and $38.85, with an estimated average price of $28.11.

Sold Out: Ambev SA (ABEV)

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Ambev SA. The sale prices were between $2.76 and $3.47, with an estimated average price of $3.17.

Sold Out: Gogo Inc (GOGO)

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Gogo Inc. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $17.3, with an estimated average price of $12.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of LGT CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD.. Also check out:

1. LGT CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. LGT CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. LGT CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LGT CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider