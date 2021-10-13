Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. Buys Lululemon Athletica Inc, Jackson Financial Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, BCE Inc, AutoZone Inc

- New Purchases: LULU, JXN, AVAH, NABL, SOVO, SYRS,
- Added Positions: PYPL, NEM, ETSY, CERN, HAE, SBUX, TSM, CTSH, CG, AU, SHC, OLED, ROST, TMUS, CHD, RXT, BV, ECVT, HMPT, WMS, APO, KEY, MPLN, MSGS, HST, OZON, PCAR, C, AAPL,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, MSFT, BCE, AZO, INTU, MS, A, AMG, QDEL, BX, SYK, CL, EL, KKR, JELD, AKAM, UNH, IDXX, CMCSA, PEP, BAM, ARCC, WOW, ORA, PLD, JAMF, JAMF, PEAK, EQR, DLR, WCC, TSLX, MSP, BLK,
- Sold Out: SWI, AWK, AQN, ABEV, CERE, GOGO,
These are the top 5 holdings of LGT CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,006,417 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17%
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) - 675,042 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) - 2,233,270 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.16%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 60,034 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.67%
- Cerner Corp (CERN) - 2,099,110 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.99%
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.23 and $432.61, with an estimated average price of $399.87. The stock is now traded at around $384.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 113,970 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Jackson Financial Inc (JXN)
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.7 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $27.21. The stock is now traded at around $28.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,600,708 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH)
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.87 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $6.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 790,355 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: N-able Inc (NABL)
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. initiated holding in N-able Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.39 and $16, with an estimated average price of $13.73. The stock is now traded at around $12.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 340,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Sovos Brands Inc (SOVO)
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Sovos Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.96 and $13.95, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $13.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 121,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (SYRS)
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.08 and $5.66, with an estimated average price of $4.9. The stock is now traded at around $4.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 43,388 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 56.04%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $255.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 324,592 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 34.65%. The purchase prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $54.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 2,091,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 80.18%. The purchase prices were between $178.36 and $226.98, with an estimated average price of $202.97. The stock is now traded at around $213.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 286,823 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Haemonetics Corp by 23.73%. The purchase prices were between $57.6 and $70.59, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $67.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,179,659 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 22.97%. The purchase prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $111.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 761,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sotera Health Co (SHC)
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Sotera Health Co by 63.41%. The purchase prices were between $22.25 and $26.52, with an estimated average price of $24.22. The stock is now traded at around $25.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 335,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: SolarWinds Corp (SWI)
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in SolarWinds Corp. The sale prices were between $16.73 and $22.86, with an estimated average price of $18.47.Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $155.57 and $188.75, with an estimated average price of $174.66.Sold Out: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The sale prices were between $14.66 and $16.09, with an estimated average price of $15.42.Sold Out: Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE)
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $21.26 and $38.85, with an estimated average price of $28.11.Sold Out: Ambev SA (ABEV)
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Ambev SA. The sale prices were between $2.76 and $3.47, with an estimated average price of $3.17.Sold Out: Gogo Inc (GOGO)
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Gogo Inc. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $17.3, with an estimated average price of $12.11.
