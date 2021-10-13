Surevest, LLC Buys Archer-Daniels Midland Co, iShares MSCI China ETF, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Exxon Mobil Corp

New Purchases: ADM, MCHI, DFAX, DFUS, NEE, DFAT, IWF, ACN, TSLA, GMRE,

ADM, MCHI, DFAX, DFUS, NEE, DFAT, IWF, ACN, TSLA, GMRE, Added Positions: AAPL, ACWX, SMMD, BND, WPC, OHI, KO, SPY, CGC, PM, BMY, MAS, LMT, CVX, ZM, ILPT, PYPL, FTCH, PG, AFL, NOC, MMM, GIS, CLX, CL, ED, CMI, GD, SWK, JNJ, TGT, UNP, VZ, V, EMR, ABBV, AIZ, AMZN, APD, TRV, K, PII, ITW, PEP, MCD, MDT, GPC, GS, SHW, MSFT, CRM, STAG, WM, UPS, NKE, KMB, NOW, IWD, PANW, FB, ANGL, IGIB, IGSB, SCHO, JPM, VWO, CARR, GOOGL, VEA, BRK.B, OTIS, ORCL, VV,

AAPL, ACWX, SMMD, BND, WPC, OHI, KO, SPY, CGC, PM, BMY, MAS, LMT, CVX, ZM, ILPT, PYPL, FTCH, PG, AFL, NOC, MMM, GIS, CLX, CL, ED, CMI, GD, SWK, JNJ, TGT, UNP, VZ, V, EMR, ABBV, AIZ, AMZN, APD, TRV, K, PII, ITW, PEP, MCD, MDT, GPC, GS, SHW, MSFT, CRM, STAG, WM, UPS, NKE, KMB, NOW, IWD, PANW, FB, ANGL, IGIB, IGSB, SCHO, JPM, VWO, CARR, GOOGL, VEA, BRK.B, OTIS, ORCL, VV, Reduced Positions: RTX, BABA, CRWD, DIS, GOOG, MNR, PBCT,

RTX, BABA, CRWD, DIS, GOOG, MNR, PBCT, Sold Out: XOM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Archer-Daniels Midland Co, iShares MSCI China ETF, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Canopy Growth Corp, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Surevest, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Surevest, LLC owns 109 stocks with a total value of $396 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Surevest, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/surevest%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 375,230 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.75% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 196,536 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,522 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.38% iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) - 163,091 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.59% Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 18,986 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%

Surevest, LLC initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $57.41 and $63, with an estimated average price of $59.97. The stock is now traded at around $63.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 58,328 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Surevest, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.13 and $81.77, with an estimated average price of $71.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 29,983 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Surevest, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $47.683900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,011 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Surevest, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 16,934 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Surevest, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63. The stock is now traded at around $78.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,821 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Surevest, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $45.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,947 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Surevest, LLC added to a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc by 29.98%. The purchase prices were between $29.96 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $34.43. The stock is now traded at around $29.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 87,075 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Surevest, LLC added to a holding in Canopy Growth Corp by 23.97%. The purchase prices were between $13.52 and $23.95, with an estimated average price of $17.98. The stock is now traded at around $13.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 172,280 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Surevest, LLC added to a holding in Masco Corp by 66.78%. The purchase prices were between $55.05 and $62.93, with an estimated average price of $59.33. The stock is now traded at around $56.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,055 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Surevest, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.18%. The purchase prices were between $153.84 and $163.24, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $159.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,867 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Surevest, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05.