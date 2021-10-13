Logo
Surevest, LLC Buys Archer-Daniels Midland Co, iShares MSCI China ETF, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Exxon Mobil Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Surevest, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Archer-Daniels Midland Co, iShares MSCI China ETF, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Canopy Growth Corp, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Surevest, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Surevest, LLC owns 109 stocks with a total value of $396 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Surevest, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/surevest%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Surevest, LLC
  1. iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 375,230 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.75%
  2. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 196,536 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,522 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.38%
  4. iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) - 163,091 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.59%
  5. Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 18,986 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%
New Purchase: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Surevest, LLC initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $57.41 and $63, with an estimated average price of $59.97. The stock is now traded at around $63.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 58,328 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)

Surevest, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.13 and $81.77, with an estimated average price of $71.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 29,983 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)

Surevest, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $47.683900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,011 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)

Surevest, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 16,934 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Surevest, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63. The stock is now traded at around $78.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,821 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)

Surevest, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $45.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,947 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

Surevest, LLC added to a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc by 29.98%. The purchase prices were between $29.96 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $34.43. The stock is now traded at around $29.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 87,075 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)

Surevest, LLC added to a holding in Canopy Growth Corp by 23.97%. The purchase prices were between $13.52 and $23.95, with an estimated average price of $17.98. The stock is now traded at around $13.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 172,280 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Masco Corp (MAS)

Surevest, LLC added to a holding in Masco Corp by 66.78%. The purchase prices were between $55.05 and $62.93, with an estimated average price of $59.33. The stock is now traded at around $56.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,055 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Surevest, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.18%. The purchase prices were between $153.84 and $163.24, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $159.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,867 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Surevest, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of Surevest, LLC. Also check out:

1. Surevest, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Surevest, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Surevest, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Surevest, LLC keeps buying
