Mjp Associates Inc Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Matur

EMNT, DFAI, JMST, NFJ, FPXI, GTO, RZV, DFAC, FTSD, JEPI, FLTR, JPST, CATH, SQ, GS, AMT, MRNA, MSCI, AWK, WST, TXN, MAA, IGR, Added Positions: SPSM, RSP, SPTM, VIG, VOO, VYM, ES, AMZN, IDV, TSLA, VUG, KBWB, FB, CSCO, XLB, MCD, PXF, XLI, VB, SPLG, ADBE, MA, EVV, JPM, COST, MSFT, GOOG, ABBV, NOW, NVDA, SUSA, FPE, DHR, DIS, HD, UNH, TMO, SBUX, IDXX, VEU, LLY, DOW, EW, CMCSA, BAC, MMM, INTU, SPGI, MRK, CRM, NKE, BX, PFE, QCOM, WMT, VZ, TRV, SHW,

Investment company Mjp Associates Inc Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund, First Trust International IPO ETF, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Alibaba Group Holding, Dominion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mjp Associates Inc . As of 2021Q3, Mjp Associates Inc owns 142 stocks with a total value of $295 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 348,417 shares, 17.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 63,575 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange- (EMNT) - 172,901 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. New Position FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL) - 344,376 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 84,178 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.43%

Mjp Associates Inc initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-. The purchase prices were between $100.52 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $100.6. The stock is now traded at around $100.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.89%. The holding were 172,901 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mjp Associates Inc initiated holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.26 and $30.27, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $28.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 234,803 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mjp Associates Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 90,110 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mjp Associates Inc initiated holding in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 208,297 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mjp Associates Inc initiated holding in First Trust International IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.82 and $70.09, with an estimated average price of $67.28. The stock is now traded at around $62.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 45,722 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mjp Associates Inc initiated holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.77 and $57.69, with an estimated average price of $57.29. The stock is now traded at around $56.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 45,187 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mjp Associates Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 75.63%. The purchase prices were between $40.59 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $43.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 110,781 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mjp Associates Inc added to a holding in Eversource Energy by 50.22%. The purchase prices were between $79.86 and $92.62, with an estimated average price of $86.81. The stock is now traded at around $85.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,129 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mjp Associates Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 34.51%. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $805.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,064 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mjp Associates Inc added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 22.36%. The purchase prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61. The stock is now traded at around $244.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,917 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mjp Associates Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4.

Mjp Associates Inc sold out a holding in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $37.42 and $47.46, with an estimated average price of $42.91.

Mjp Associates Inc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Mjp Associates Inc sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.02 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.25.

Mjp Associates Inc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.

Mjp Associates Inc sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $34.96 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.28.