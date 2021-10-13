Mjp Associates Inc Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Matur

- New Purchases: EMNT, DFAI, JMST, NFJ, FPXI, GTO, RZV, DFAC, FTSD, JEPI, FLTR, JPST, CATH, SQ, GS, AMT, MRNA, MSCI, AWK, WST, TXN, MAA, IGR,
- Added Positions: SPSM, RSP, SPTM, VIG, VOO, VYM, ES, AMZN, IDV, TSLA, VUG, KBWB, FB, CSCO, XLB, MCD, PXF, XLI, VB, SPLG, ADBE, MA, EVV, JPM, COST, MSFT, GOOG, ABBV, NOW, NVDA, SUSA, FPE, DHR, DIS, HD, UNH, TMO, SBUX, IDXX, VEU, LLY, DOW, EW, CMCSA, BAC, MMM, INTU, SPGI, MRK, CRM, NKE, BX, PFE, QCOM, WMT, VZ, TRV, SHW,
- Reduced Positions: MINT, AAPL, JNJ, BMY, INTC, ACN, MO, PG, BIL, VGSH, SPMD, GOVT, PYPL, RC, WEC, MET, CMI, BRK.B, ASML,
- Sold Out: GLD, GDXJ, BABA, D, BA, TMUS, AGR, XLF,
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 348,417 shares, 17.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 63,575 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56%
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange- (EMNT) - 172,901 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
- FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL) - 344,376 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 84,178 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.43%
Mjp Associates Inc initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-. The purchase prices were between $100.52 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $100.6. The stock is now traded at around $100.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.89%. The holding were 172,901 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI)
Mjp Associates Inc initiated holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.26 and $30.27, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $28.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 234,803 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
Mjp Associates Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 90,110 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ)
Mjp Associates Inc initiated holding in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 208,297 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: First Trust International IPO ETF (FPXI)
Mjp Associates Inc initiated holding in First Trust International IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.82 and $70.09, with an estimated average price of $67.28. The stock is now traded at around $62.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 45,722 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO)
Mjp Associates Inc initiated holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.77 and $57.69, with an estimated average price of $57.29. The stock is now traded at around $56.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 45,187 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)
Mjp Associates Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 75.63%. The purchase prices were between $40.59 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $43.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 110,781 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Eversource Energy (ES)
Mjp Associates Inc added to a holding in Eversource Energy by 50.22%. The purchase prices were between $79.86 and $92.62, with an estimated average price of $86.81. The stock is now traded at around $85.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,129 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Mjp Associates Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 34.51%. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $805.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,064 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Mjp Associates Inc added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 22.36%. The purchase prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61. The stock is now traded at around $244.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,917 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Mjp Associates Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4.Sold Out: VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)
Mjp Associates Inc sold out a holding in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $37.42 and $47.46, with an estimated average price of $42.91.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Mjp Associates Inc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Mjp Associates Inc sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.02 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.25.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Mjp Associates Inc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Mjp Associates Inc sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $34.96 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.28.
