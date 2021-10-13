Wealth Management Partners, LLC Buys iShares Gold Trust, Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF, Global X The Global X Thematic Growth ETF, Sells NVIDIA Corp

New Purchases: IAU, RWL, GXTG, ARKQ, COIN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Gold Trust, Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF, Global X The Global X Thematic Growth ETF, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF, Coinbase Global Inc, sells NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Management Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Wealth Management Partners, LLC owns 115 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,766 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 21,440 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 14,253 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) - 24,602 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,216 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio.

Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 175,798 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.05 and $76.16, with an estimated average price of $74.49. The stock is now traded at around $73.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 37,427 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Global X The Global X Thematic Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.82 and $54, with an estimated average price of $51.44. The stock is now traded at around $49.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 13,757 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.73 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $81.72. The stock is now traded at around $78.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 5,766 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $249.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,127 shares as of 2021-09-30.