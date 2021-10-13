Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC Buys Microchip Technology Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, Bank of America Corp

New Purchases: QRVO, BBY,

QRVO, BBY, Added Positions: MCHP, VZ, EA, DIS, T, MXI, AMGN, EXPE, STZ, GLW, TTE, NOW, HAS, AVGO, CVS, BSX, TFC, XLRE, GIS, TSN, CMCSA, IWM, XLB, ADM, ENB, NFG, DISCA, NAD, NVG,

MCHP, VZ, EA, DIS, T, MXI, AMGN, EXPE, STZ, GLW, TTE, NOW, HAS, AVGO, CVS, BSX, TFC, XLRE, GIS, TSN, CMCSA, IWM, XLB, ADM, ENB, NFG, DISCA, NAD, NVG, Reduced Positions: LH, IDV, AAPL, GS, GOOGL, JCI, WM, CSCO, MSFT, BAC, CAG, AMZN, TIP, NEE, CRM, MDT, GD, GSK, ETB, PRU,

LH, IDV, AAPL, GS, GOOGL, JCI, WM, CSCO, MSFT, BAC, CAG, AMZN, TIP, NEE, CRM, MDT, GD, GSK, ETB, PRU, Sold Out: CTSH, TXN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microchip Technology Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, The Walt Disney Co, AT&T Inc, sells Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, Bank of America Corp, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, NextEra Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealth+advisors+of+tampa+bay%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,843 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.85% Waste Management Inc (WM) - 35,726 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.7% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,745 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.36% U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 84,625 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 9,073 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67%

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.19 and $195.67, with an estimated average price of $185.96. The stock is now traded at around $160.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,788 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.74 and $121.89, with an estimated average price of $112.41. The stock is now traded at around $109.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,342 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 65.30%. The purchase prices were between $131.98 and $166.08, with an estimated average price of $150.03. The stock is now traded at around $70.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 31,010 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 30.55%. The purchase prices were between $126.4 and $146.6, with an estimated average price of $140.49. The stock is now traded at around $136.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 20,767 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 32.62%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 51,461 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 101.31%. The purchase prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27. The stock is now traded at around $173.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 6,915 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 26.80%. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $25.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 85,373 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Materials ETF by 79.47%. The purchase prices were between $85.18 and $94.62, with an estimated average price of $90.92. The stock is now traded at around $86.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,810 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $66.46 and $78.03, with an estimated average price of $73.76.

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $183.8 and $200.65, with an estimated average price of $190.58.